Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
How to watch Andor online and stream the Star Wars show for less
Watch Andor online for as little possible with our guide
The top 10 free movie streaming sites
Let's face it, paying for Netflix and Hulu is expensive. Add ever-increasing prices for just about everything, and at some point you need to draw a line in the sand and says"No more." If you're looking to save money and pare down to a few streaming services that offer the best value — and you're willing to tolerate some ads — why not explore the cheapest options available? There are plenty of free, legal streaming platforms out there; most of them are good, but only a handful are exceptional. Luckily, we've done the hard work for you and have selected our 10 favorite free moving streaming sites.
Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Is Now Streaming Online — Here’s Where You Can Watch It
It’s not a bad miracle that Jordan Peele’s sci-fi horror spectacle is finally available to watch at home, with Nope now on VOD rental streaming platforms with never-before-seen deleted scenes. Nope, written and directed by Peele was one of the must-see movies this summer, and marks the filmmaker’s third feature film, following his hits Get Out and Us. In addition to his previous two horror classics, Peele also co-wrote the Candyman reboot and served as producer on Lovecraft Country, The Twilight Zone reboot, and the time-travel thriller Antebellum. Buy Watch 'Nope' Online Whether you’re already fan of Peele’s work, or just looking to prep some...
Randall Park Has Feelings About His Blockbuster Wardrobe | IGN State of Streaming Netflix Exclusive
You know Randall Park from his Marvel role as Agent Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and Wandavision, but before he winds up in Quantumania, he’s also working at Blockbuster! Exclusively for IGN’s State of Streaming 2022, we get a look behind the scenes at Randall combing through the wardrobe department of the upcoming Netflix series as he shares his Blockbuster shirts for all occasions.
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Release Date, Cast & Update: See Evan Peters Transform into a Horrific Serial Killer in New Netflix Series
The terrifying new trailer for Netflix's upcoming limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which stars Evan Peters as the destructive serial killer, has been released. What to Expect in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show's main focus will be on Peters, who plays the titular character, and will...
The Handmaid's Tale season 5 release schedule: When does episode 4 air on Hulu?
Here’s everything you need to know about the return to Gilead
New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: ‘Atlanta’ on Hulu + More
Now that it’s Friday, hopefully that means you have some time to sit back, relax, and settle in for one of the great new releases that are out now. There’s a real plethora of great new TV series and movie premieres this week, so just sit back and let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
New on Netflix: 145 brand new titles to stream this month (October 2022)
October is nearly here, which means dozens of new movies and shows are about to stream on Netflix. If you’re looking forward to watching everything new on Netflix in October, we’ve got the complete list for you below with all 145 new titles. Some of the most anticipated...
Netflix Original Series Hemlock Grove Is Leaving the Service
One of Netflix's first original series, Hemlock Grove, is going to be leaving the streaming service in October. Netflix's most recent newsletter announcing content changes for the month of October has a single line-item mention that Hemlock Grove will be leaving Netflix on October 22nd. It's a quite and unceremonious pull that's quickly making some significant waves with Netflix viewers and industry analysts alike, as it marks something of a milestone change in Netflix's content strategy.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 19
There are some big shakeups to Amazon Prime Video's top 10 shows and movies list today, with the additions of Channing Tatum's buddy movie Dog and the new season of the Spanish-language detective series A Private Affair. They fall into the No. 2 and 3 slots, respectively, but apparently there can only be one Channing Tatum movie on the list, because The Lost City is out. Both new entries are still obviously behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which stays put in the top spot. It's rather surprising to not see Naomi Watts' new horror film Goodnight Mommy on the list, as the Prime Video original movie was just released last Friday.
Virgin River Season 5 Spoilers, News & Update: Mel & Jack's Romance Will Grow Stronger
Fans of Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) will thoroughly enjoy Virgin River Season 5. Mel has experienced numerous ups and downs since moving to the little town from Los Angeles. After all, Mel was grieving her husband's loss, and Jack was in a relationship when they first met.
