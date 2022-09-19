Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Wednesday’s weather: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 74
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
manchesterinklink.com
Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and cool with spot showers, high of 65
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers. Highs around 50…except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
WMUR.com
Video: Heavy rain, gusty winds possible in New Hampshire
Another system approaches on Monday with more rain and embedded thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening hours. The pick of the week looks to be Wednesday ahead of a few more showers. Then, breezy and mid fall-like conditions take over for the end of the week. Much cooler with plenty of clouds...
Temperatures in Mass. in the 70s Wednesday, but thunderstorms loom on the horizon
By the afternoon, Wednesday may almost feel like a cool summer day in Massachusetts. Temperatures could reach the mid-70s from the coast to the Berkshires, and clearing clouds will gradually reveal sunshine throughout the day. But nothing lasts forever. On Thursday, the Autumnal Equinox brings both the official arrival of...
WMUR.com
Storms move out; few spotty showers continue overnight New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Steady rain and some lightning moving out after some spots saw over 1 inch of rain Monday afternoon and evening. There will be a few spotty showers overnight into Tuesday. >> Weather alerts. Steady rain moved out by midnight in many spots but it does remain...
nbcboston.com
Storms Hit New England Monday Afternoon and Evening
Flash flood warnings were in effect in parts of Vermont Monday afternoon into the night, but they have since expired. A backdoor front has settled in across the northeast and that means a big variation in temperatures today. Across Maine, highs will stay in the 50s to 60s, with Boston...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region
Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
New Hampshire Snow in September? Yup
The fall season and wintertime cycle are already here, and we're not even in autumn yet. And whether you're excited or not, we Northern New Englanders know how this plays out each year. Snow is not that shocking outside of the true winter season, albeit it can still be unsettling and a bummer. We do cherish our summery temps that linger into September.
WCVB
'It was bad': Flight from Puerto Rico arrives at Boston's Logan Airport following Hurricane Fiona
BOSTON — People who arrived in Boston from Puerto Rico are worried about what they left behind as authorities continue to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona. A flight from Puerto Rico landed at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday and many on board saw roads and bridges get washed away by the storm.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire energy leaders share concerns about high energy costs as winter nears
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Energy leaders from across New Hampshire came together Monday for an energy summit as concerns grow about high energy prices as colder weather nears. Experts at the 10th annual New Hampshire Energy Summit predicted an expensive winter for Granite Staters, but they said it all depends on how cold it actually gets.
Ranked: Top 25 Beers in New Hampshire According to Beer Advocate
My favorite three words. This is certainly a passion of mine and many others. People love local beer. Each area of the United States brews beers slightly differently. For example, New England IPA's are different from a West Coast IPA. West Coast Indian Pale Ales have been around for a...
Four hospitalized in 5-car New Hampshire highway crash
Three additional people involved in the crash refused transport. Four people were hospitalized following a five-car crash on a highway in New Hampshire Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike around 9 a.m. They found five vehicles that had crashed and sparked a fire, leaving one driver trapped in the wreckage, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?
Unless a town is either loaded with bars, like Las Vegas, or completely "dry", we can't really logically call one town or city "drunker" than any other. But, let's face it, there are towns and cities in every state whose residents are perceived as being more prone to getting their drink on.
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List
When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
Does New Hampshire’s $5.7 Million Lottery Winner Live in Your Town?
Lady luck struck again in New Hampshire on Friday night, when someone in Auburn took home the grand prize in the Lucky for Life lottery drawing. The winner takes home a $5.75 million payout overall, after picking the numbers 23-33-34-35-42, and Lucky Ball 14. And after noticing they went with...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
vermontjournal.com
Rich Earth opens “pee-cycling” depot in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rich Earth Institute is hosting the grand opening of a urine-recycling depot at the Rockingham Recycling Center on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Join Rich Earth at this event to learn how Rockingham area residents can now bring both their pee-cycling and recycling to the Center.
WMUR.com
Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire
Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire manufacturing industry starting to recover from height of pandemic, officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Granite State's manufacturing industry is slowly starting to recover from the pandemic. According to New Hampshire Employment Security, manufacturing employment has increased by 3 percent since June 2021. Eight hundred jobs were added between May and June of this year. However, that's still 1,400 jobs...
