Rancho San Diego, CA

Small brush fire shuts down two Jamacha Road lanes in Rancho San Diego

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A brush fire burned about a half acre and prompted the closure of two lanes on Jamacha Road in Rancho San Diego on Sunday, authorities said.

The fire started about 4:10 p.m. south of Jamacha Road near Fury Lane.

Two eastbound lanes on Jamacha Road were closed while firefighters worked to get a handle on the blaze, which did not threaten any structures, authorities said. One helicopter was sent to drop water on the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

3:03 p.m. Sept. 19, 2022 : This story was updated with additional information.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

