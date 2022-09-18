Small brush fire shuts down two Jamacha Road lanes in Rancho San Diego

A brush fire burned about a half acre and prompted the closure of two lanes on Jamacha Road in Rancho San Diego on Sunday, authorities said.

The fire started about 4:10 p.m. south of Jamacha Road near Fury Lane.

Two eastbound lanes on Jamacha Road were closed while firefighters worked to get a handle on the blaze, which did not threaten any structures, authorities said. One helicopter was sent to drop water on the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Updates :

3:03 p.m. Sept. 19, 2022 : This story was updated with additional information.



This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .