Community newsletter from Hope Council: Community’s help, clear messages needed to fight addiction | Local News

Read full article on original website
Related
WISN
Human trafficking crimes grow in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A human trafficking survivor is sharing her story on the basis of anonymity. She said she met the man who trafficked her on a dating app when she was 19 years old. She thought they were going to be in a relationship. "Things went good...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Toney campaign: Attorney General candidate Eric Toney slams Josh Kaul for his silence on the early release of violent murderers and child rapists by the Evers/Barnes administration
KENOSHA, Wis. – Earlier this afternoon, law enforcement’s choice for Attorney General Eric Toney, slammed Josh Kaul for his silence on the early release of violent murderers and child rapists by the Evers/Barnes administration. Toney released the following statement:. “I don’t know what’s more shameful – that Tony...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
The Rittenhouse shootings started a gun debate in Kenosha that hasn’t ended
This story was published in partnership with The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. It can be viewed here on THETRACE.ORG. Sign up for their newsletters here. It’s been more than two years since a police officer fired seven shots into the back of 29-year-old Jacob Blake,...
Milwaukee County's chief medical examiner retires, 'effective immediately'
The chief of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) suddenly submitted his retirement. Brian Peterson has worked for MCMEO since 2008. on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailybadgerbulletin.com
A cream brick revival: How an easy-to-miss 122-year-old building became Racine’s newest short-term rental | Home & Garden
RACINE — On Sunday, Preservation Racine will host its 45th Annual Tour of Racine’s Historical Sites. The theme this year is “An Eclectic Collection,” and is set to feature a variety of former industrial or commercial properties that have since been repurposed for public benefit. Paul...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Barnes Endorsement Disaster: The Only Two Original Active Duty Law Enforcement Officer Endorsements Now Removed
The second of two of the original active duty law enforcement endorsements Mandela Barnes’ campaign announced has now been removed from the list of endorsements. Racine County Deputy Malik Frazier is no longer included in the “coalition” of law enforcement officer endorsements. Frazier was one of two...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Chabad Kenosha is Buying the Colerget Conference Center
Chabad of Kenosha in Wisconsin, led by Shluchim Rabbi tzali other Rivkie Wilschanski, is now purchasing the Colerget Conference Center, a light-filled facility nestled in 1.5 acres of tranquil gardens, gazebos and trails. full story. The ebbs and flows of Jewish life in smaller cities and towns across North America...
No charges for Kenosha homeowner who killed intruder
A prosecutor in southern Wisconsin says he doesn't expect to file charges against a homeowner who killed an intruder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pistols used by Milwaukee police can discharge without the trigger being pulled, police union says in lawsuit
A Milwaukee police officers' union on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging that the pistols used as the department's main duty weapon can discharge without the trigger being pulled.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. – Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman hearing adjourned again
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted, was due in Milwaukee County court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20. Once again, though, that hearing was adjourned. Twyman didn't show. Twyman, 24, is charged in Milwaukee County with first-degree reckless homicide for his alleged involvement in...
Growing frustrations after 5 shot, 2 killed in separate fights at Kenosha bar
Seven people have been shot within a month at the same Kenosha bar. Two of those victims were killed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago Journal
Highland Park community seeks to help family of local business owner found dead near Fort Sheridan Beach
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The Highland Park community is seeking to help the family of a local business owner who was found dead near Fort Sheridan Beach early Saturday morning after authorities say he went to ask a group to quiet down, and a fight broke out between him and two young men.
WISN
Waukesha day care teacher charged with abuse says she can't afford attorney
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha day care teacher accused of child abuse at the Lawrence School was back in court Monday. Heather Miller is still trying to get representation from a public defender. Miller said as of Sept. 14, she has no income and no assets. Her mother posted...
WIFR
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha woman who allegedly was practicing driving caused a crash that injured a passenger | Crime & Courts
BURLINGTON — A Kenosha woman who was reportedly practicing driving because she didn’t have a license allegedly caused a crash, which injured another woman who was in the car, then fled the scene. Valorie J. Gruber, 42, of the 6700 block of 14th Avenue, was charged with three...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles
One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
WISN
Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County
The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
CBS 58
Milwaukee woman sentenced to 18 months for hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was sentenced Tuesday in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred back in March. Thirty-one-year-old Amber Corrao was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison followed by three years of extended supervision. Records show Corrao pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death in August. Prosecutors...
wgnradio.com
Mexican Independence Day turned into a weekend that completely took over the city
Mexican Independence Day (September 16th) turned into a major weekend celebration that lead to street closures and much more. Jon Hansen spoke with Noah Asimow from Block Club Chicago to talk about how the city of Chicago tried to combat traffic jams and the chaos that ensued from people flooding the downtown area.
Comments / 0