ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

Community newsletter from Hope Council: Community’s help, clear messages needed to fight addiction | Local News

By Lynn Sommers
dailybadgerbulletin.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Human trafficking crimes grow in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A human trafficking survivor is sharing her story on the basis of anonymity. She said she met the man who trafficked her on a dating app when she was 19 years old. She thought they were going to be in a relationship. "Things went good...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Toney campaign: Attorney General candidate Eric Toney slams Josh Kaul for his silence on the early release of violent murderers and child rapists by the Evers/Barnes administration

KENOSHA, Wis. – Earlier this afternoon, law enforcement’s choice for Attorney General Eric Toney, slammed Josh Kaul for his silence on the early release of violent murderers and child rapists by the Evers/Barnes administration. Toney released the following statement:. “I don’t know what’s more shameful – that Tony...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

The Rittenhouse shootings started a gun debate in Kenosha that hasn’t ended

This story was published in partnership with The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. It can be viewed here on THETRACE.ORG. Sign up for their newsletters here. It’s been more than two years since a police officer fired seven shots into the back of 29-year-old Jacob Blake,...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Racine, WI
County
Kenosha County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Chabad Kenosha is Buying the Colerget Conference Center

Chabad of Kenosha in Wisconsin, led by Shluchim Rabbi tzali other Rivkie Wilschanski, is now purchasing the Colerget Conference Center, a light-filled facility nestled in 1.5 acres of tranquil gardens, gazebos and trails. full story. The ebbs and flows of Jewish life in smaller cities and towns across North America...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Drug Addiction#Drug Abuse#Medical Marijuana#Crime Lab
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody

KENOSHA, Wis. – Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman hearing adjourned again

MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted, was due in Milwaukee County court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20. Once again, though, that hearing was adjourned. Twyman didn't show. Twyman, 24, is charged in Milwaukee County with first-degree reckless homicide for his alleged involvement in...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
WIFR

Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
ILLINOIS STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles

One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County

The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee woman sentenced to 18 months for hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was sentenced Tuesday in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred back in March. Thirty-one-year-old Amber Corrao was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison followed by three years of extended supervision. Records show Corrao pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death in August. Prosecutors...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy