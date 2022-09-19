ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WSLS

POW: Martinsville’s Jahmal Jones scampers to Week 4 honors

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville welcomed Dan River Friday night with a chance to be 3-0 for the first time since 2016, and senior running back Jahmal Jones made sure there would be no doubt in the outcome. The three-time VHSL state track champion rushed for 318 yards on just...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

The awful history that Roanoke will remember today

It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
ROANOKE, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below you'll find three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit next time you are craving some pizza. Once you try any of these places, you'll never want to have pizza from other places. It is that good!
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at EC Glass High School has been lifted. School officials say students and staff are safe. EARLIER STORY: Dismissal Monday at EC Glass High School may not be happen until after 4 p.m. for all students, as a lockdown is in place. Lynchburg...
wsvaonline.com

Murder indictments returned for Robinson

The case of the so-called shopping cart killer has been pushed closer to trial. Four indictments were returned yesterday against Anthony Eugene Robinson in the Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with four felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection...
HARRISONBURG, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

BLACK STUDENTS: An Open Letter from Black U.Va.

To University President Jim Ryan, the Board of Visitors, the University Police Department and University administration,. We, the Black students of the University of Virginia, do not trust you. This University continues to struggle to address its historical engagement in racism and discrimination. In spite of this, we continue to strive for academic excellence while dealing with attacks on our physical persons. The University administration not only fails to keep us safe, but also actively impedes our ability to take measures to protect ourselves by withholding crucial information from our community.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

E.C. Glass students have late dismissal due to lockdown, search

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 5:40 p.m.:. Lynchburg officials said that the lockdown was lifted around 4:00 p.m. during a presser held on Monday evening. You can watch the Q&A portion of the press conference here. ORIGINAL STORY:. A high school is on lockdown due to a suspicious phone call,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Big changes! Summer warmth, heat precedes blast of October-like air

ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful weekend, temperatures continue to build this week as high pressure reigns over the Southern U.S. While the humidity won’t be overbearing, highs will reach well into the 80s each afternoon. In fact, by Wednesday, some of us will reach close to 90°....
ROANOKE, VA
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Roanoke: Car Tax Rebate Coming This Month

Some relief is coming soon to eligible Roanoke, Virginia, residents this month. The stimulus checks from Roanoke will go to residents who paid property taxes on their vehicles this year. This stimulus check from Roanoke is part of the personal property tax rebate program that lawmakers approved a few months...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Critics challenge Youngkin’s executive actions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - With a divided General Assembly, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking action to advance many of his policy goals. But some of his moves are generating pushback from Democrats, who say he is overstepping his authority and defying state law. During recent rallies in Roanoke and...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Training exercise taking place near Augusta Correctional Center

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents near Augusta Springs and Craigsville in Augusta County may see a larger than normal law enforcement presence Tuesday. This is due to a training event taking place at the Augusta Correctional Center. During this event, people may see officers, K-9s and law enforcement...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UPDATE: CPD has responded about the hoax 911 call

UPDATE: The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a hoax call about an incident at Charlottesville High School. On Monday, Charlottesville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Royal Gurley sent a message to families regarding the incident. Our high school had a difficult day today after local police received a hoax 911 call...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

