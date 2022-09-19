Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Unfortunately, Woody Allen will release another movie before he retires
Leaving behind a legacy of sexual abuse allegations and a handful of great movies that, well, people don’t feel enthusiastic about watching anymore, Woody Allen is retiring from filmmaking. Investors will have to find a new 80-year-old director who keeps making the same movies about old creeps seducing young women while insisting that their ingénues are “very mature for their age” because Allen’s next will be his 50th and final film. Per Variety, the four-time Oscar winner is currently at work on his last film in France. The movie, entitled Wasp 22, will be entirely shot in French and is akin to Match Point. He called the film “exciting, dramatic and also very sinister.” This must be the first time in decades that someone described Allen’s work as “exciting”—though the “very sinister” part is on brand.
Woody Allen Contemplating a Filmmaking Retirement After Next Movie
Woody Allen is weighing his future in filmmaking. The Oscar-winning director and screenwriter told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia in an interview published Saturday that he intends for his next film to be his last, and that he’ll then focus more on writing, as he would like to work on a novel. He said his 50th and final film, one which he previously has said will shoot in France later this year, will be similar in tone to his 2005 thriller Match Point.More from The Hollywood ReporterJean-Luc Godard, Enfant Terrible of Modern French Cinema, Dies at 91Woody Allen Talks Making Movies...
Woody Allen Announces His Retirement From Filmmaking
Woody Allen recently announced that he's done with filmmaking. While spending some time in Europe directing his most recent film, he spoke with a Spanish newspaper called La Vanguardia. According to his interview there, he’s planning on getting out of the movie industry to pursue writing more seriously. Allen has published a number of memoirs, as well as some collections of comedic musings.
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
RELATED PEOPLE
A former bodyguard for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shares what his job was like and the biggest misconceptions about protecting celebrities
Mark "Billy" Billingham was a bodyguard for years for stars like Angelina Jolie and Russell Crowe. He says the work is less about looking intimidating and more about reading your client. He often used decoys to weed out security detail who would rat to paparazzi. Mark "Billy" Billingham has been...
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Popculture
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
d1softballnews.com
Everything that was not known about the divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Six years have passed since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began the process of the most mediatic divorce in Hollywood. And still the legal matter has not been resolved. Now new data has just emerged that was not known about the scandalous divorce between the actors. The interpreter of ‘Lara Croft’ has just opened a new chapter in this story by filing a lawsuit with the FBI, under the pseudonym Jane Doe, to request documentation associated with the investigation process against the actor.
Tom Cruise and 'Mission: Impossible 8' Filming in the U.K. Interrupted by Surprise Flock of Sheep
No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise, except maybe filming a movie in front of a flock of sheep. The actor and production team behind Tom Cruise Apologized for 'Spoiling' Their Hike While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt">Mission: Impossible 8 — also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning — had to tap out of filming at one point this week when a group of sheep stormed the movie set in England's Lake District, per Fox News.
PETS・
‘The Music Man’ to End Broadway Run in January as Hugh Jackman Departs
It turns out Hugh Jackman is irreplaceable. “The Music Man” will end its run on Jan. 1, 2023 as the Tony-winning star of stage and screen finishes his lengthy commitment to the hot-selling Broadway revival. There had been some chatter that the producers were looking for another actor to take over for Jackman as Professor Henry Hill, but those kind of performers are few and far between. And, well, they don’t usually have the kind of commercial appeal to fill the Winter Garden. The revival, which also starred two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, will have played 358 regular and 46...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Madonna Says Marriages To Sean Penn & Guy Ritchie Were 'Not The Best' Ideas
Despite her decades-spanning career, seven Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seems even pop icon Madonna isn’t without regrets. On Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” songstress shared that she still had some hard feelings when it comes to her past marriages, revealing that tying the knot “both times” were not "the best idea[s]" in hindsight, a revelation stemming from a new Q & A video posted to her YouTube channel.
Mission: Impossible 8 Briefly Paused Filming With Tom Cruise And Co., And Sheep Were Involved
Tom Cruise continues to film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two in the English countryside, and the crew recently got some surprise visitors.
Mike Myers says he’s ‘gutted’ and ‘so sad’ over Queen’s death
Mike Myers revealed that he’s “gutted” over Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. The Canadian-born actor, whose parents were both English, still sounded slightly shocked over the monarch’s passing on the red carpet for his latest movie, “Amsterdam” at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday night.
Eddie Redmayne Admits His ‘Les Misérables’ Role Was ‘Appallingly Sung’ 10 Years Later
Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne knows not all of his roles hit a high note. While at the Toronto International Film Festival promoting Netflix’s “The Good Nurse,” the Oscar winner reflected on 2012’s “Les Misérables” a decade after its release. Director Tom Hooper filmed the musical numbers live to recreate the emotional experience of doing a musical onstage, but Redmayne revealed he thought his singing ability was less than perfect. “I love the frailty,” the “Theory of Everything” alum said, via Entertainment Weekly. “Technically, it’s appallingly sung, but it’s got like a fragility that helps sell the song.” Redmayne noted that he channeled...
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
Why George Clooney and Julia Roberts ‘took 80 takes’ to perfect their onscreen kiss in new movie
George Clooney and Julia Roberts are opening up about their experience working on the set of their upcoming film ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ revealing that they had a lot of fun shooting some of the scenes and even took their time to perfect their on-screen kiss. During a recent...
Collider
Jeremy Allen White Joins Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed in 'Fingernails'
The Bear star Jeremy Allen White will be joining the cast of the upcoming Apple Original Films sci-fi love story Fingernails, from award-winning director Christos Nikou. He joins a cast that currently includes Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed in starring roles, according to Deadline. White will play Ryan, the long-time...
Timothee Chalamet, as First Solo Man on British Vogue Cover, Details Leonardo DiCaprio Advice: “No Hard Drugs and No Superhero Movies”
The Oscar-nominated star talks about his meteoric rise to fame and life as an evolving creative: "One's personal life, one’s adult life, can be quite boring and the artist’s life can still be extraordinary.”. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options.
Comments / 0