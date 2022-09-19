Read full article on original website
myhits106.com
Cowgirl Golf Concludes Play in Coeur d’Alene
The Wyoming Cowgirl golf squad concluded play at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday completing the third and final round of action. The Cowgirls finished tied for 14th behind a pair of top 25 finishes from Kyla Wilde and Samantha Hui. “We just couldn’t get anything going...
myhits106.com
Hui Tied for 15th At Coeur d’Alene Golf Tourney
The Wyoming Cowgirl golf squad continued play at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational on Monday completing the second round of action. With 36 holes in the books the Cowgirls sit in 11th place as a team being led by and outstanding effort from Samantha Hui who is currently tied for 15th amongst a highly competitive field.
myhits106.com
Cowgirls drop Game At CSU
The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team opened Mountain West play with a four-set loss to Border Rival Colorado State Tuesday night on the road. The Cowgirls fell 17-25, 25-16, 7-25 and 17-25. After getting off to a choppy start in the first set and in the beginning stages of the second,...
Coeur d’Alene’s Junus McGraw Is a Top DB In Idaho
2023 Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) DB Junus McGraw is quickly establishing himself as a cornerback to know about in the ‘Gem State.’. This is McGraw’s debut season in Idaho, as he spent his freshman year in Alaska, and the next two years in Spokane suiting up for Gonzaga Prep.
KHQ Right Now
Washington State rewind: Cougar defense climbs national rankings after WSU sweeps nonconference slate with rout of Colorado State
PULLMAN – Washington State tuned up for Pac-12 play, stomping Colorado State to complete a sweep of its nonconference slate. WSU’s conference schedule opens next weekend at home with a big-time matchup against No. 15 Oregon. The Cougars have plenty to work on if they hope to contend...
KHQ Right Now
Former Spokane Indian and Los Angeles Dodger Maury Wills dies
SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Spokane Indians and Los Angeles Dodger player, Maury Wills, has died. Wills played for the Spokane Indians in 1958 and 1959, making history scoring the first ever home run in the newly built Avista Stadium. Wills continued his baseball career playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers...
nicsentinel.com
Keelboat Sailing on Lake Coeur d’Alene: a look into the free Outdoor Pursuits’ trips
North Idaho College students set sail on the Study Aboard keelboat Sept. 13 as part of an Outdoor Pursuits trip—just one of many offered to students this semester. Terry Brinton, Outdoor Pursuits coordinator, captained the 26′ keelboat and brought students out to Lake Coeur d’Alene to introduce them to sailing basics. These basics included:
Woman falls from third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently on scene where a woman has fallen from a third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane. At this time, police say the woman fell from one of the Catholic Charities' Housing Units and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
myhits106.com
Forest Service Public Lands Day (Sept 24th) Volunteer Events
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has partnered with multiple groups, including the University of Wyoming (UW), to hold local volunteer events on National and Wyoming Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 24. Registration for events is available in advance online or day of the event. Billed as the largest...
Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley to debate at Gonzaga University in October
SPOKANE, Wash. — Senator Patty Murray (D) will be participating in a debate with Tiffany Smiley (R) in Spokane at Gonzaga University in October. The debate will be held at 5 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on Sunday, October 23. Murray and Smiley will be debating leading up to the elections in November, where Murray will look...
‘Same feeling when they walk through the neighborhood’: Cannon Hill neighbors to vote on historic district
SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a one-time opportunity for Spokane’s first suburb to become the next historic district. A group of Cannon Hill neighbors says they want to preserve the beautiful architecture. Ballots were recently mailed out to decide on the historic title becoming a reality for over...
Oak Crest mobile home community in Coeur d'Alene makes a stand to buy back their mobile home land
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
Osburn woman sentenced for embezzling $3.6M from employer
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A Silver Valley woman will spend four years in federal prison for committing wire fraud. Trina Welch, 49, of Osburn, embezzled more than $3.6 million while working at Kasco. Kasco is a construction and telecommunication company that does work in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska.
‘I’m bummed’: Shop owners in North Monroe Business District frustrated with recent vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. — A business in Spokane’s North Monroe Business District has plywood on its windows after someone threw a brick through them Tuesday morning. It happened at 1889 Salvage Company. A witness across the street was even able to see the crime being committed. “I don’t know if it’ll help or not, but I do have a description,” said...
KTVB
Man hit and killed by Amtrak train in north Idaho
ATHOL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train early Monday morning in north Idaho. Police said the man was hit by the train at 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing, about five miles north of Athol. The 26-year-old man from Athol was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man’s family has been notified.
myhits106.com
Summit Rest Area To Close For Repairs
The Summit Rest Area near mile marker 323 on I-80 east of Laramie will be temporarily closed on Thursday and Friday, September 22nd and 23rd, due to facility repairs, parking lot repairs and deep cleaning. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. on Thursday and will remain closed through Friday...
Moses Lake couple last seen at Spokane Airport reported missing
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing couple. Theresa Bergman, a 53-year-old woman from Moses Lake, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport early Sunday morning at around 12:40 a.m. Her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, went to pick her up at the airport. He was last seen on at...
Population of Coeur D’Alene Projected to Grow by 110,000 by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
Spokane physician suspended for lifting up patient's shirt, making jokes about her appearance
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane physician Thomas J. Osten has been suspended indefinitely from practicing medicine in Washington state for alleged inappropriate conduct with a patient. The Washington Medical Commission stated that Osten reportedly raised a patient's shirt without her permission and made inappropriate jokes and comments about her marital...
Viral Idaho Trump Rally ‘Declares War’ on ‘Demon Posssessed Dems’
You don't need to be a political junky to know that the rhetoric out there these days is far from kind--and it's being thrown back and forth between both political parties. Here in the middle are the few, the average...the folks that are forced to decide who we're going to vote for while grown adults act like children!
