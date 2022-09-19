ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
myhits106.com

Cowgirl Golf Concludes Play in Coeur d’Alene

The Wyoming Cowgirl golf squad concluded play at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday completing the third and final round of action. The Cowgirls finished tied for 14th behind a pair of top 25 finishes from Kyla Wilde and Samantha Hui. “We just couldn’t get anything going...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
myhits106.com

Hui Tied for 15th At Coeur d’Alene Golf Tourney

The Wyoming Cowgirl golf squad continued play at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational on Monday completing the second round of action. With 36 holes in the books the Cowgirls sit in 11th place as a team being led by and outstanding effort from Samantha Hui who is currently tied for 15th amongst a highly competitive field.
LARAMIE, WY
myhits106.com

Cowgirls drop Game At CSU

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team opened Mountain West play with a four-set loss to Border Rival Colorado State Tuesday night on the road. The Cowgirls fell 17-25, 25-16, 7-25 and 17-25. After getting off to a choppy start in the first set and in the beginning stages of the second,...
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
State
Nevada State
State
Wyoming State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Sports
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Idaho Sports
State
Hawaii State
KHQ Right Now

Former Spokane Indian and Los Angeles Dodger Maury Wills dies

SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Spokane Indians and Los Angeles Dodger player, Maury Wills, has died. Wills played for the Spokane Indians in 1958 and 1959, making history scoring the first ever home run in the newly built Avista Stadium. Wills continued his baseball career playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coeur#Cowgirls#Sacramento State#Wyoming Cowgirl#Gold Coach#Csu
myhits106.com

Forest Service Public Lands Day (Sept 24th) Volunteer Events

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has partnered with multiple groups, including the University of Wyoming (UW), to hold local volunteer events on National and Wyoming Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 24. Registration for events is available in advance online or day of the event. Billed as the largest...
LARAMIE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I’m bummed’: Shop owners in North Monroe Business District frustrated with recent vandalism

SPOKANE, Wash. — A business in Spokane’s North Monroe Business District has plywood on its windows after someone threw a brick through them Tuesday morning. It happened at 1889 Salvage Company. A witness across the street was even able to see the crime being committed. “I don’t know if it’ll help or not, but I do have a description,” said...
SPOKANE, WA
KTVB

Man hit and killed by Amtrak train in north Idaho

ATHOL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train early Monday morning in north Idaho. Police said the man was hit by the train at 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing, about five miles north of Athol. The 26-year-old man from Athol was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man’s family has been notified.
ATHOL, ID
myhits106.com

Summit Rest Area To Close For Repairs

The Summit Rest Area near mile marker 323 on I-80 east of Laramie will be temporarily closed on Thursday and Friday, September 22nd and 23rd, due to facility repairs, parking lot repairs and deep cleaning. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. on Thursday and will remain closed through Friday...
LARAMIE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy