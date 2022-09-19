Read full article on original website
Man arrested for pepper-spraying demonstrators on SLO County overpass
“You don’t get to assault people like this,” one of the demonstrators said.
L.A. Weekly
8 Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 1 [Santa Barbara, CA]
Eight Hurt in Auto Collision near Vandenberg Village. The collision happened around 9:30 a.m., at the Santa Lucia Canyon Road intersection near Vandenberg Space Force Base. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the crash involves a silver minivan and a black sedan. At this time, the circumstances that caused the incident and the identities of those involved in the crash remain unclear.
calcoastnews.com
Arroyo Grande man accused of pepper spraying protesters in Templeton
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Arroyo Grande man who pepper sprayed a group of demonstrators on a Highway 101 overpass in Templeton Tuesday morning. [Tribune]. At about 9 a.m., a group of six to eight people were demonstrating on the Vineyard Drive overpass. A man with...
UPDATE: Man reported missing located in Santa Barbara County
California Highway Patrol posted an alert saying Michael Larson, 76, was last seen at about 12 p.m. Saturday in Atascadero.
Santa Barbara Independent
Inmate Awaiting Transfer to State Psychiatric Hospital Dies in Santa Barbara County Jail
Earlier this month, a Santa Barbara County inmate with serious mental health challenges and awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric hospital for treatment died at Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail. According to mental-health advocates, the woman was just one of dozens of mentally ill inmates left to languish in county jail while awaiting transfers and treatment.
kclu.org
Rain for Tri-Counties? Lots in some spots, and nothing in others
The first winter storm of the season has arrived in the Tri-Counties, but rainfall totals varied widely, ranging from around three inches to nothing throughout the region. The Central Coast has seen the heaviest rainfall. San Luis Obispo recorded about an inch of rain, and Santa Maria 1.2 inches. Parts...
Local fire resources in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo awarded grants for wildfire preparedness
Santa Margarita Fire Department and Direct Relief in Santa Barbara were among 66 local fire departments and resources awarded a portion of $730,000 in wildfire safety grants. The post Local fire resources in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo awarded grants for wildfire preparedness appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara City Council votes to pursue State Street parklet fee structure
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara City Council may not be able to please everyone, but it is trying, when it comes to closures along its historic State Street that began during the pandemic. On Tuesday, Santa Barbara City Council members voted unanimously to direct city staff to pursue a fee structure on the State The post Santa Barbara City Council votes to pursue State Street parklet fee structure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Despite impressive rainfall, local lakes to receive little to no increase in water levels
Despite significant rainfall in some Central Coast locations, local reservoirs will experience very little, if any positive impact to currently extremely low water levels. The post Despite impressive rainfall, local lakes to receive little to no increase in water levels appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kcbx.org
SLO County opens new animal services facility
After two years of construction, San Luis Obispo County has finished building a new animal services facility. The county says the new building looks to improve quality of life for local animals. The construction of the new facility was a $20 million project funded by the seven incorporated cities of...
Car rolls over side of Highway 101/Highway 1 near Lompoc
Crews were responding to reports of a car flipping over several times off of Highway 101 and Highway 1 in Lompoc on Monday afternoon. The post Car rolls over side of Highway 101/Highway 1 near Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Storm System Douses Northern Santa Barbara County While Leaving Other Areas Mostly Dry
A storm system moving through the region on Monday dropped heavy rain across Northern Santa Barbara County while leaving other areas mostly dry. A Flood Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service shortly after noon for areas including Lompoc, Point Conception, Gaviota, and Buellton. The advisory, in effect until...
Santa Maria Police investigate fatal stabbing
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who was stabbed to death early Wednesday morning. The post Santa Maria Police investigate fatal stabbing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara man convicted of killing three in 2019 crash receives 45 years to life
The Santa Barbara man convicted of killing three people after intentionally crashing his car into another along Highway 154 in 2019 has been sentenced to 45 years to life in prison. The post Santa Barbara man convicted of killing three in 2019 crash receives 45 years to life appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
One dog died in residential fire in Ventura Monday evening
One dog suffered in a residential fire that broke out in the kitchen of a Ventura home on Monday evening. The post One dog died in residential fire in Ventura Monday evening appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Kittens, dogs and chinchillas move into new SLO County animal shelter. Get a look inside
The new shelter features cat rooms, indoor/outdoor spaces for dogs and other improvements.
calcoastnews.com
Judge sentences Santa Barbara man to 45 years in prison for fatal crash
A judge on Monday sentenced a Santa Barbara man to 45 years in prison for driving into oncoming traffic on Highway 154 and killing a mother and her two young children in 2019. Several months after John Dungan was charged with stalking an ex-girlfriend; he cut of his ankle bracelet, took off his seat belt, and drove into oncoming traffic at 119 mph. He planned to kill himself and anyone he might crash into.
Chick-fil-A serves up a solution to traffic congestion at its Santa Barbara drive-thru
After nuisance complaints about traffic issues, The Chick-fil-A on upper State Street in Santa Barbara will be modified to have more access for vehicles in the drive-thru where congestion has been a problem. The post Chick-fil-A serves up a solution to traffic congestion at its Santa Barbara drive-thru appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fatal motorcycle accident on 101 North in San Luis Obispo
A 31-year-old resident of San Miguel, CA died Friday after the man crashed their motorcycle on 101 North in Slo. The post Fatal motorcycle accident on 101 North in San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoasttimes.com
Two people extricated after crash on Highway 101 in SLO
Firefighters extricated two individuals following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Monday morning. Shortly after midnight, a caller reported the crash between Los Osos Valley and Madonna roads, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. The car came to a rest on its side and against a fence, across the street from Motel 6.
