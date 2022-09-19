ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

L.A. Weekly

8 Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 1 [Santa Barbara, CA]

Eight Hurt in Auto Collision near Vandenberg Village. The collision happened around 9:30 a.m., at the Santa Lucia Canyon Road intersection near Vandenberg Space Force Base. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the crash involves a silver minivan and a black sedan. At this time, the circumstances that caused the incident and the identities of those involved in the crash remain unclear.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande man accused of pepper spraying protesters in Templeton

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Arroyo Grande man who pepper sprayed a group of demonstrators on a Highway 101 overpass in Templeton Tuesday morning. [Tribune]. At about 9 a.m., a group of six to eight people were demonstrating on the Vineyard Drive overpass. A man with...
TEMPLETON, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Inmate Awaiting Transfer to State Psychiatric Hospital Dies in Santa Barbara County Jail

Earlier this month, a Santa Barbara County inmate with serious mental health challenges and awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric hospital for treatment died at Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail. According to mental-health advocates, the woman was just one of dozens of mentally ill inmates left to languish in county jail while awaiting transfers and treatment.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara City Council votes to pursue State Street parklet fee structure

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara City Council may not be able to please everyone, but it is trying, when it comes to closures along its historic State Street that began during the pandemic. On Tuesday, Santa Barbara City Council members voted unanimously to direct city staff to pursue a fee structure on the State The post Santa Barbara City Council votes to pursue State Street parklet fee structure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kcbx.org

SLO County opens new animal services facility

After two years of construction, San Luis Obispo County has finished building a new animal services facility. The county says the new building looks to improve quality of life for local animals. The construction of the new facility was a $20 million project funded by the seven incorporated cities of...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Storm System Douses Northern Santa Barbara County While Leaving Other Areas Mostly Dry

A storm system moving through the region on Monday dropped heavy rain across Northern Santa Barbara County while leaving other areas mostly dry. A Flood Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service shortly after noon for areas including Lompoc, Point Conception, Gaviota, and Buellton. The advisory, in effect until...
calcoastnews.com

Judge sentences Santa Barbara man to 45 years in prison for fatal crash

A judge on Monday sentenced a Santa Barbara man to 45 years in prison for driving into oncoming traffic on Highway 154 and killing a mother and her two young children in 2019. Several months after John Dungan was charged with stalking an ex-girlfriend; he cut of his ankle bracelet, took off his seat belt, and drove into oncoming traffic at 119 mph. He planned to kill himself and anyone he might crash into.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Two people extricated after crash on Highway 101 in SLO

Firefighters extricated two individuals following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Monday morning. Shortly after midnight, a caller reported the crash between Los Osos Valley and Madonna roads, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. The car came to a rest on its side and against a fence, across the street from Motel 6.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

