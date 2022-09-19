ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Does LIV Golf caddie make valid point about distribution of OWGR points?

LIV Golf caddie Craig Connelly has labelled the latest distribution of Official World Golf Ranking points as "shocking" after comparing the winner's points from the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour and Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour. Connelly, who caddies for LIV Golf Tour pro Martin Kaymer,...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods-signed Scotty Cameron putter sells for over $300,000

High-value Tiger Woods memorabilia and collectables have hit the news on more than one occasion in recent months and it has happened yet again. As reported by the PGA Tour, the Scotty Cameron 'Red Dot' Newport 2 putter is the same design that Woods used to win his first 14 majors before he famously won the 2019 Masters.
GOLF
Golf.com

Presidents Cup gala: WAGs, photos and the King of Quail Hollow | Rogers Report

Michael Jordan in the United Center. Tiger at Augusta. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. Claire Rogers on Instagram during Presidents Cup week. Hello friends and welcome to my personal Olympic games. Sure, I’m “looking forward” to the golf this week, but let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like the Presidents Cup (and Ryder Cup) galas. We get to see the pros and their better halves all gussied up and earn a behind-the-scenes look at life on Tour … for free!
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fortinet#Chrome#Scotty Cameron#Vokey Design#Golf#Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X#Irons
golfmagic.com

Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch

Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tom Kim appoints Rickie Fowler's ex-caddie for Presidents Cup debut

Tom Kim is making his debut at the Presidents Cup this week and he has made a significant appointment to his bag in North Carolina. Joe Skovron will caddie for Kim as he becomes the third-youngest player ever to compete at the event. He will have the mammoth task of earning points for a depleted International team at Quail Hollow.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event

Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter

Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Presidents Cup: Player history at Quail Hollow, post 2016 renovation

When it comes to the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, which players are the horses for the course?. Well, the U.S. and International teams each have nine players with recent experience at Quail in its current form (post 2016 renovation), but just two players – both Americans, Justin Thomas (2017 PGA) and Max Homa (2019 Wells Fargo) – have won.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Photos from the 2022 Presidents Cup

GolfWRX was live for the “United States vs. Everyone (except Europe)” showdown, otherwise known as the Presidents Cup. Contested this year at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, from an equipment standpoint, the Presidents Cup offers the opportunity to get an up-close look at the wares of the best golfers in the world and always provides for some interesting custom equipment — like Justin Thomas’ wedge, below (and Max Homa’s in the featured image).
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy