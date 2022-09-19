Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Does LIV Golf caddie make valid point about distribution of OWGR points?
LIV Golf caddie Craig Connelly has labelled the latest distribution of Official World Golf Ranking points as "shocking" after comparing the winner's points from the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour and Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour. Connelly, who caddies for LIV Golf Tour pro Martin Kaymer,...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods-signed Scotty Cameron putter sells for over $300,000
High-value Tiger Woods memorabilia and collectables have hit the news on more than one occasion in recent months and it has happened yet again. As reported by the PGA Tour, the Scotty Cameron 'Red Dot' Newport 2 putter is the same design that Woods used to win his first 14 majors before he famously won the 2019 Masters.
Fox News
Danny Willet loses Fortinet Championship after disastrous three-putt finish
The 2022 PGA Tour season was off to a dramatic start on Sunday after Danny Willett seemingly handed Max Homa his fifth title on the Tour after a disastrous three-putt finish on the final hole of the Fortinet Championship. Willet, whose lone win on the Tour came in 2016 at...
Golf.com
Presidents Cup gala: WAGs, photos and the King of Quail Hollow | Rogers Report
Michael Jordan in the United Center. Tiger at Augusta. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. Claire Rogers on Instagram during Presidents Cup week. Hello friends and welcome to my personal Olympic games. Sure, I’m “looking forward” to the golf this week, but let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like the Presidents Cup (and Ryder Cup) galas. We get to see the pros and their better halves all gussied up and earn a behind-the-scenes look at life on Tour … for free!
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch
Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
Golf.com
‘4-figure’ bets and rope jokes: Inside Spieth & JT’s ‘chill’ Presidents Cup round
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s hot out. And how do we know, outside of the developing sunburn and continuous sweat drip? The volunteer on the 15th tee corrects you when you say it’s “warm.” “This morning was warm,” he says. “This? This is hot.”
NFL・
Listen: Bryson DeChambeau was dominated by a string - and a Presidents Cup preview
One of the funniest things I’ve ever seen on a golf course took place at the LIV Golf Series event in Chicago this past weekend when Bryson DeChambeau ran into a gallery string and acted like he was stabbed in the eye. Tough scene. Anyway, Andy Nesbitt and I...
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim appoints Rickie Fowler's ex-caddie for Presidents Cup debut
Tom Kim is making his debut at the Presidents Cup this week and he has made a significant appointment to his bag in North Carolina. Joe Skovron will caddie for Kim as he becomes the third-youngest player ever to compete at the event. He will have the mammoth task of earning points for a depleted International team at Quail Hollow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Channel
Finally on U.S. team, Billy Horschel says haters 'don't know what the 'F' they're talking about'
Billy Horschel has been waiting 14 years for this moment, to be a part of a U.S. team. He remembers most vividly being passed over for the 2014 Ryder Cup despite winning two playoff events and later watching on television the Americans struggle to a five-point loss at Gleneagles. “I...
golfmagic.com
Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event
Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
GolfWRX
PGA Tour caddie Tim Tucker launches True Aim ball markers to help you read greens better (plus, Bryson’s feedback)
Tim Tucker – a veteran PGA Tour caddie, who most notably worked with Bryson DeChambeau from 2016 until 2021 – has turned his green reading expertise into a new True Aim Marker, which is a ball marker designed to simplify the green reading and alignment process in order to make more putts.
Golf Glance: U.S. looks to maintain Presidents Cup dominance
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. PGA
Golf-LIV Golf players urge OWGR chairman to grant ranking points
Sept 20 (Reuters) - All 48 players who competed at LIV Golf's event outside Chicago over the weekend sent a joint letter to Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) Chairman Peter Dawson urging him to award ranking points to competitors on the Saudi Arabia-backed series.
Golf.com
‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter
Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
Another PGA Tour Season Begins and a Rope Becomes a Story at LIV Golf
The hosts also visit with a content creator from Boston who has perspective on the two competing tours.
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup: Player history at Quail Hollow, post 2016 renovation
When it comes to the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, which players are the horses for the course?. Well, the U.S. and International teams each have nine players with recent experience at Quail in its current form (post 2016 renovation), but just two players – both Americans, Justin Thomas (2017 PGA) and Max Homa (2019 Wells Fargo) – have won.
GolfWRX
Photos from the 2022 Presidents Cup
GolfWRX was live for the “United States vs. Everyone (except Europe)” showdown, otherwise known as the Presidents Cup. Contested this year at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, from an equipment standpoint, the Presidents Cup offers the opportunity to get an up-close look at the wares of the best golfers in the world and always provides for some interesting custom equipment — like Justin Thomas’ wedge, below (and Max Homa’s in the featured image).
Check the yardage book: Quail Hollow Club for the 2022 Presidents Cup
Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina – site of the 2022 Presidents Cup – was originally designed by George Cobb and opened in 1961. There have been several renovations to the layout including work by Arnold Palmer and, most recently, Tom Fazio. Quail Hollow ranks No. 4...
Comments / 0