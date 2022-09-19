ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool to send scouts to watch €45-50m star amid transfer rumours

Liverpool will reportedly send scouts to watch Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk in action amid transfer rumours linking him with a number of top clubs. The Ukraine international looks a hugely exciting young talent, and it seems inevitable that he’ll be on the move in the near future, with Fabrizio Romano known for being a big fan of the player, and writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that he’ll cost around €45-50million.
Manchester United are 'preparing a £25m bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos' as Erik ten Hag looks for a new forward... and the club have 'already made contact with the Portugal U21 international's representatives'

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos. The 21-year-old has scored eight goals in 12 games for the Portuguese side so far this season, alerting United officials who are hunting for a forward. According to The Sun, United will not pay more than the £25million...
Report: Jude Bellingham Seems Destined For The Premier League

Jude Bellingham in the Premier League is just one of those things in life that can be perfectly envisioned in the mind. The sight of him running through the midfield for a team in either red or blue feels inevitable, like Thanos returning to stop the Avengers. It will eventually...
'Unfortunately For Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit On Liverpool Skipper's England Call Up

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was called up by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday for England's UEFA Nations League qualifiers against Italy and Germany. The 32-year-old had been sidelined since early September after picking up a hamstring injury in the victory against Newcastle United but has recovered sufficiently to take his place in Southgate's squad for the matches in Milan and at Wembley.
England new boy Ivan Toney takes a swipe at 'cringey' Gabriel Magalhaes after Arsenal defender repeated his 'nice kick about with the boys' tweet following 3-0 victory over Brentford

Ivan Toney has labelled Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes 'cringey' after he tweeted following the Gunners win at Brentford on Sunday. Arsenal eased to a 3-0 victory to return to the top of the Premier League as goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira wrapped up a comfortable three points for Mikel Arteta's side.
Todd Boehly’s Premier League All-Star idea not discussed at top-flight meeting

The idea of a Premier League All-Star match was not even mentioned at a top-flight clubs meeting in London on Wednesday.Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly floated the idea of a North vs South match during a conference in New York last week, and said he had already discussed it with bosses at other Premier League clubs.However, the PA news agency understands there was no mention of an all-star match when clubs came together for a shareholders’ meeting.All-Star matches are common in American professional sports, but the idea has come in for criticism from a number of observers since Boehly suggested...
Liverpool Squad Confirmed For Legends Of The North Clash With Manchester United

Sir Kenny Dalglish will take charge of the LFC legends and will be assisted by former strike partner Ian Rush with another former striker, John Aldridge as a coach. Details of the confirmed Liverpool squad have now been released on Liverpoolfc.com so fans can see which of their heroes they will get to see once again in a Reds shirt.
Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target breaks silence on future

Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target Benjamin Pavard has broke silence on his future at Bayern Munich. Despite speculation in the summer, Pavard has been a regular in the Bayern side so far this season. The French international will be desperate for minutes, with the World Cup fast approaching in...
Difficult Times for Manchester City in the WSL

Manchester City began the new season on Sunday with a first. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a positive one. The team lost to Aston Villa for the first time ever. It was the first game of the new campaign. The early setback could be a bad omen for the season ahead....
