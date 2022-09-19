Read full article on original website
The 11 youngest Premier League players ever and where they are now including Elliott & Gomes as Nwaneri breaks record
IF Ethan Nwaneri was not already the coolest kid in school - he is now. The 15-year-old made his professional debut for Arsenal on Sunday, coming off the bench in the 3-0 win over Brentford, before he has even sat his GCSEs. Nwaneri replaced goalscorer Fabio Vieira late on in...
Football news LIVE: Bryan Robson praises Bellingham, Leicester pricing up cost of Brendan Rodgers sacking EXCLUSIVE
BRYAN ROBSON has exclusively told SunSport that he believes Jude Bellingham will be a big part of England's World Cup bid. The former Three Lions skipper also mentioned that he sees a bit of himself in the Bellingham by the way the Dortmund ace supports the attack and gets back to defend from midfield.
Manchester United Hopeful Marcus Rashford Will Be Fit For Manchester Derby
Manchester United are said to be hopeful that attacker Marcus Rashford will be fit in time for the Manchester Derby.
Liverpool to send scouts to watch €45-50m star amid transfer rumours
Liverpool will reportedly send scouts to watch Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk in action amid transfer rumours linking him with a number of top clubs. The Ukraine international looks a hugely exciting young talent, and it seems inevitable that he’ll be on the move in the near future, with Fabrizio Romano known for being a big fan of the player, and writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that he’ll cost around €45-50million.
Report: Jude Bellingham Price Revealed For Interested Clubs Including Liverpool, Real Madrid And Manchester United
A price has been revealed for Jude Bellingham, as Liverpool are amongst the biggest clubs in Europe looking to sign the England youngster.
Manchester United are 'preparing a £25m bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos' as Erik ten Hag looks for a new forward... and the club have 'already made contact with the Portugal U21 international's representatives'
Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos. The 21-year-old has scored eight goals in 12 games for the Portuguese side so far this season, alerting United officials who are hunting for a forward. According to The Sun, United will not pay more than the £25million...
Premier League goalkeepers - 2022/23 power rankings
Here's who we think have been the top 10 goalkeepers of the season so far.
Man Utd planning £25m transfer swoop for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos with Newcastle and Bayern Munich sniffing around
ERIK TEN HAG is eyeing Benfica ace Goncalo Ramos to boost Manchester United’s firepower. Ramos, 21, has hit eight goals in 12 games this season, prompting United to make contact with his representatives. He is valued around £25million by Benfica, which United would not go above — despite the...
Report: Jude Bellingham Seems Destined For The Premier League
Jude Bellingham in the Premier League is just one of those things in life that can be perfectly envisioned in the mind. The sight of him running through the midfield for a team in either red or blue feels inevitable, like Thanos returning to stop the Avengers. It will eventually...
Arsenal news LIVE: Mikel Arteta speaks after Brentford win, Ethan Nwaneri breaks Premier League record – latest
ARSENAL go into the international break as top of the Premier League table after beating Brentford 3-0. Goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira made easy work of the Bees. And Ethan Nwaneri, 15, smashed the Premier League record for the youngest top-flight appearance as he came off...
Premier League: Scrapping FA Cup replays on agenda for 'New Deal for Football' meeting
Premier League clubs will discuss permanently scrapping FA Cup replays at a meeting on Wednesday. Talks will also take place over major changes to the EFL Cup as part of the 'New Deal For Football' talks. Neither cup is run by the Premier League so it would have to approach...
'Unfortunately For Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit On Liverpool Skipper's England Call Up
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was called up by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday for England's UEFA Nations League qualifiers against Italy and Germany. The 32-year-old had been sidelined since early September after picking up a hamstring injury in the victory against Newcastle United but has recovered sufficiently to take his place in Southgate's squad for the matches in Milan and at Wembley.
England new boy Ivan Toney takes a swipe at 'cringey' Gabriel Magalhaes after Arsenal defender repeated his 'nice kick about with the boys' tweet following 3-0 victory over Brentford
Ivan Toney has labelled Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes 'cringey' after he tweeted following the Gunners win at Brentford on Sunday. Arsenal eased to a 3-0 victory to return to the top of the Premier League as goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira wrapped up a comfortable three points for Mikel Arteta's side.
Former Premier League Midfielder Says Christian Eriksen Should Be Manchester United Captain
Harry Maguire currently remains as the Manchester United captain but due to his lack of game time this season, Bruno Fernandes has worn the armband more often than Maguire. However, a former Premier League midfielder has said that he thinks that new United signing Christian Eriksen should be handed the armband instead of Maguire.
Todd Boehly’s Premier League All-Star idea not discussed at top-flight meeting
The idea of a Premier League All-Star match was not even mentioned at a top-flight clubs meeting in London on Wednesday.Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly floated the idea of a North vs South match during a conference in New York last week, and said he had already discussed it with bosses at other Premier League clubs.However, the PA news agency understands there was no mention of an all-star match when clubs came together for a shareholders’ meeting.All-Star matches are common in American professional sports, but the idea has come in for criticism from a number of observers since Boehly suggested...
“It’s nice to be proven right” – Pundit insists he always knew Arsenal had to change this player’s position
Danny Murphy feels glad to have been proven right after the improved form of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka this season. The Switzerland international has been one of the most improved players in the Premier League this season, emerging as a real star for the Gunners after being moved into a more advanced midfield role.
Arsenal news LIVE: Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer battle, Moussa Diaby eyed, Ethan Nwaneri Premier League record – latest
ARSENAL are battling with Liverpool for the signing of Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. Elsewhere, the Gunners are reportedly among a number of Premier League clubs who are keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen hot property Moussa Diaby. It has been claimed that Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Newcastle are all showing...
Liverpool Squad Confirmed For Legends Of The North Clash With Manchester United
Sir Kenny Dalglish will take charge of the LFC legends and will be assisted by former strike partner Ian Rush with another former striker, John Aldridge as a coach. Details of the confirmed Liverpool squad have now been released on Liverpoolfc.com so fans can see which of their heroes they will get to see once again in a Reds shirt.
Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target breaks silence on future
Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target Benjamin Pavard has broke silence on his future at Bayern Munich. Despite speculation in the summer, Pavard has been a regular in the Bayern side so far this season. The French international will be desperate for minutes, with the World Cup fast approaching in...
Difficult Times for Manchester City in the WSL
Manchester City began the new season on Sunday with a first. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a positive one. The team lost to Aston Villa for the first time ever. It was the first game of the new campaign. The early setback could be a bad omen for the season ahead....
