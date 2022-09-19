Read full article on original website
PWMania
Bianca Belair Says Rumors of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don’t Bother Montez Ford
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the In The Kliq Podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair said that Montez Ford isn’t worried about WWE splitting up The Street Profits. As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE management reportedly believes Ford...
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Calls Shayna Baszler One of the Best Stars on WWE TV
Since they were both competing in MMA, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have maintained a close friendship over the years. Rousey heaped praise onto Baszler for being one of the best people on the show during a recent gaming stream. “You’re totally right about Shayna [Baszler] being one of the...
wrestlinginc.com
Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming
The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Scotty 2 Hotty On The Move Linda McMahon Told Him To Never Do Again
Answering a fan question on the "Wrestling With Johners" podcast, WWE alumnus Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) said he is lucky to remember the finish to his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and that he dodged a bullet. "It was very dangerous and...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Comments On AEW Fight And Suspensions
Kevin Nash is not impressed with the backstage melee that took place after AEW's All Out pay-per-view. "Big Sexy" talked about all the controversy surrounding the suspensions of The Elite, CM Punk, and the producers backstage. The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer feels that they all shot themselves in the foot with their antics.
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Gives His Tag Team With Samoa Joe A Name
Vegito; Gogeta; Olicity; whatever the fans of "Castle" used to describe the relationship between Richard Castle and Katherine Beckett. There have been many great duos of the years who have combined their names to form one name that represents their partners. And now the time has come for another team to do the same, a team consisting of none other than AEW star Samoa Joe and fellow AEW star Wardlow.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross Reacts To Recent WWE White Rabbit Teases
WWE has had the wrestling world talking over this past weekend after they played "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane throughout the arena, which the company did during "WWE SmackDown," and again at live events. It has led to fans speculating over what it could mean, with clips of the song being shown on social media, with red lights being flashed when it plays.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Comments On Possibility Of Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock
Roman Reigns has been calling himself the Head of the Table, but fans have long speculated that Reigns' cousin, The Rock, could take exception to that moniker if he ever returns to WWE. In the mean time, one member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster has weighed in on the potential mega showdown between the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the man known simply as The Great One.
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Bray Wyatt Easter Egg Spotted On WWE Extreme Rules Poster
Are fans going down "the rabbit hole" when it comes to Bray Wyatt speculation? WWE appears to be leaning into the buzz if you take a look at the latest advertisement for WWE Extreme Rules. WWE released a poster featuring the return of the "Fight Pit" for a match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Behind the shoulder of Riddle on the left-hand side is a familiar relic that ties to the history of Bray Wyatt: a lantern.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Pens Heartfelt Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer On Their Birthday
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, who served as a mentor and coach to Cody Rhodes during The American Nightmare's run with AEW, has just turned 64, and Rhodes has taken some time to wish the living legend a happy birthday via Twitter. "Happy Birthday Arn Anderson – It's a...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Forms Alliance With Returning WWE Star On Raw
Long before Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano became household names in the world of pro wrestling, they were a tag team known as Panda Express on the indie circuit, specifically for the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) promotion. Owens and Gargano are now set to reunite in a match against Alpha...
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Does Not Know Why Triple H Could Not Love NWA Star
Triple H is the recently minted Chief Content Officer of WWE, guiding the company's creative direction following the retirement of Vince McMahon and the termination of John Laurinaitis' contract. McMahon and Laurinaitis were part of an ongoing investigation surrounding hush money being paid to women in return for their silence regarding inappropriate sexual relations.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star's AEW Debut To Air Tonight On Dark: Elevation
One of the more surprising bits of news from wrestling last week was when Mascara Dorada, the Artist Formerly Known as Gran Metalik, made his AEW debut prior to last Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Albany, New York. Today, fans learned when the former WWE star's debut match would air. In a tweet early Monday morning, AEW unveiled the card for tonight's episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation." And among the eight match card is Dorada's debut, which will see him go one-on-one with Chaos Project's Serpentico.
wrestlinginc.com
Dax Harwood Explains Why FTR Left WWE
FTR is on the run of a lifetime, with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler currently holding the ROH, IWGP and AAA tag team titles while also making it clear that they'll re-capture the AEW Tag Team Titles in due time. But all of these accomplishments would have never happened if the duo hadn't been granted their release from WWE in April 2020. Harwood looked back on that fateful interaction with then-WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and then-head of talent relations John Laurinaitis.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Star Calls Seth Rollins His Father
Seth Rollins has been very successful during his almost 10-year WWE career, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2014, becoming a Grand Slam Champion, winning the Royal Rumble in 2019, and has even helped train a future up and comer down in "NXT." WWE tweeted out a video compilation of moves that Nathan Frazer pulled out in his most recent match on "NXT" against Axiom, such as a Superplex into another Suplex variation and a Phoenix Splash, moves that Rollins does in some matches. Frazer responded to WWE's post by saying: "Like father, like son 👀 @WWERollins."
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Comments On Backstage Problems In AEW
MJF isn't "on the team," but he is present in the AEW locker room. In a recent interview with "The MMA Hour" host Ariel Helwani, MJF was asked whether he felt the "inmates were running the asylum" in AEW. "I don't know if I agree with that," the AEW original...
wrestlinginc.com
Young Bucks Break Their Silence On AEW Suspension
Young Bucks changed their Twitter bio to "Suspended, AF" Sunday night, confirming that they are indeed serving suspensions handed out by AEW for their involvement in the backstage fight after All Out earlier this month. They changed their Twitter bio to "Not Sure, tbh" quickly thereafter, possibly addressing the timeline...
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Cole Issues Warning Ahead Of AEW Return
Adam Cole has not competed in a wrestling match since the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, where he took part in a fatal four-way march for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and suffered a very serious concussion. That's an injury that he has been recovering from ever since then, but he took to Twitter recently to issue a warning to the AEW roster ahead of his comeback.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Referee Charles Robinson Shares Video Of Him Getting Struck At Live Event
Senior WWE official Charles Robinson was accidentally struck in the face at a WWE live event over the weekend. The incident happened at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" in Bakersfield, CA, where Drew McIntyre & New Day wrestled Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Match. At one point during the match, McIntyre lifted Kaiser onto his shoulder and spun the Imperium member around, leading to Kaiser's boot striking Robinson in the face. Robinson would tumble out of the ring from the backlash as McIntyre proceeded to check on the WWE official. Robinson took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video from the incident, as seen below.
