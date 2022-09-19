Read full article on original website
Related
First look: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings odds and lines
The Detroit Lions (1-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (1-1) meet Sunday in Week 3 NFL action. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Lions vs. Vikings odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
3 maddening Ron Rivera quotes after Commanders’ loss to Lions
The Washington Commanders suffered an embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday in the Motor City. While the Commanders mounted a second half comeback, the 22-0 hole they dug themselves by halftime was too much to overcome, as the defense didn’t cooperate with the offense’s second half surge.
Yardbarker
Power Rankings: Detroit Lions Are a Top 15 NFL Team
Let’s explore what the media that covers the NFL had to say about the Detroit Lions, after they defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 2. "They've scored at least 35 points in three consecutive games for the first time since 1952, a year before owner Sheila Ford Hamp was born."
Yardbarker
T.J. Hockenson Among Lowest PFF-Graded Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions offense has been receiving a significant amount praise the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. After scoring a significant amount of points, many nationally are now beginning to notice the impact the roster has had having Ben Johnson being elevated to his position. Since he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lions open as big underdogs in Week 3 at Minnesota
The 1-1 Detroit Lions head west on their first road trip of the 2022 season in Week 3. The Lions travel to Minnesota to take on the division rival Vikings next Sunday. Fresh off a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders, a game where the Lions were favored by oddsmakers for the first time in 24 games, Dan Campbell’s Detroit team is back to the more familiar underdog role in the early betting lines.
Detroit Lions' Week 2 Rookie Report Card
All Lions grades the performance of Detroit Lions' rookies, after the team's victory in Week 2.
SB Nation
The Detroit Lions are fun, and that’s a direct reflection of their head coach
It’s often said that a team is a reflection of its leader. The Patriots’ workmanlike mentality and often robotic methods of destroying opponents are a direct reflection of the man in charge, Bill Belichick. Commander Erwin from Attack on Titan sacrificed everything for the completion of missions, and that was reflected in the Scout regiment (one of the greatest scenes in anime history btw). The ruthlessness of the Sith is reflected in Darth Sidious.
Comments / 0