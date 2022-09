Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was as frustrated as we’ve ever seen him in Tampa Bay’s 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 on Sunday. The Saints’ defense will do that to a team, especially to the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay entered the contest having lost seven-straight regular season games to New Orleans dating back to 2018. So when the Buccaneers’ offense had just three points entering the fourth quarter, you can imagine Brady’s frustration level. Brady didn’t take any swings during the fight that took place on the field which resulted in Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore getting ejected.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO