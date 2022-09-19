Read full article on original website
James Cameron Once Felt That Tim Burton Was Miscast as the Director for ‘Planet of the Apes’
James Cameron was replaced by Fox for a planned ‘Planet of the Apes’ reboot with Tim Burton, who Cameron felt wasn't the right choice for the movie.
Disenchanted Trailer: Amy Adams' Fairy Tale Life Has Gone 'Terribly Wrong' in Disney+ Sequel — Watch Video
Fairy tales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, as Amy Adams’ Giselle learns in the newly released trailer for Disenchanted. Premiering exclusively on Disney+ on Thursday, Nov. 24, the Enchanted sequel movie features original stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden. The above sneak peek — which was released in conjunction with the D23 Expo — also offers a glimpse at new additions Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays. The movie picks up 15 years after Giselle (Adams) and Robert’s (Dempsey) wedding, “but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they...
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Marva Hicks dead at 47: Star Trek, The Lion King and Babylon 5 star dies
AWARD-WINNING actor and singer Marva Hicks has tragically passed away at just 47, her family has announced. The Broadway star, who was known for stage performances in The Lion King and Motown, died in New York City on Saturday. A statement announcing her death says that Hicks, born in Virginia,...
John Wayne’s Wife Still Gets ‘Goosebumps’ From 1 of His Most Epic Movies
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne impressed his wife with 1 scene, in particular, that still gives her goosebumps when she thinks about it.
Stream It or Skip It: ‘Pinocchio’ on Disney+, Which Finds Disney Pulling Our Strings yet Again for Another Pointless Remake
Disney’s serial live-action regurgitation of animated catalog classics continues with Pinocchio, a Disney+ exclusive curiously denying us the opportunity to see a Tom Hanks film directed by Robert Zemeckis in theaters. That puts it on par with 2019’s generally forgotten Lady and the Tramp (also a Disney+ exclusive) and pretty far removed from the eyeful of wonder that was 2016’s The Jungle Book. It’s also among three Pinocchio movies debuting in 2022 (hooray for the public domain), the first being a Russian animated abomination starring the voice of Pauly Shore, and the third being the upcoming Guillermo del Toro stop-motion...
Why doesn’t Michael Myers talk in the ‘Halloween’ movies?
Among a slew of recognizable horror villains that have obtained a spotlight in pop culture, Halloween’s Michael Myers is undoubtedly the most popular killer that the massive slasher genre has to offer. Through multifarious timelines, remakes, sequels, and reboots, one constant has remained the same: The Shape is a fire-breathing, merciless, psychopathic killer that never utters a word during his vicious warpath. While there are a handful of memorable horror villains that refuse to speak at the most gruesome times, Myers unequivocally harbors a glaring intrigue that keeps fans coming back for more.
Mr. Harrigan's Phone Trailer: Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Look Like A Haunting Thrill
Netflix has an impressive track record with Stephen King adaptations thus far. In 2017, the streaming service premiered Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game (one of the best King movies of all time), and that was followed up by Vincenzo Natali's In The Tall Grass in 2019. Now that legacy is hopefully set to expand further with the release of John Lee Hancock's Mr. Harrigan's Phone – which just launched its debut trailer online.
Ralph Eggleston, Pixar Animator Behind ‘For the Birds’ and ‘Toy Story,’ Dies at 56
Ralph Eggleston, an Academy Award-winning animator, art director and production designer at Pixar Animation Studios, died on Monday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years old. Eggleston won the animated short film Oscar for writing and directing the 2001 Pixar film “For the Birds.” Pixar tweeted a tribute to him, saying, “Pixar and the world will be forever grateful.” The animator also served as art director on the original “Toy Story,” and his work as an artist has been seen on numerous Pixar films including “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Wall-E,” “Cars,” “The Incredibles” and “Inside Out.” His final...
'Vampyr' Is an A24 Horror Movie That Just Happened to Come Out in 1932
When A24 was founded in 2012, it was with a particular goal in mind: to make movies “from a distinctive point of view”, and bring some excitement back to film. More than eighty years earlier, at a time when ‘talkies’ were upending the entire entertainment industry, Danish director Carl Theodor Dreyer intended for his next project to be something quite different, and removed from the interference of the all-powerful studio system. Although separated by decades, languages and social climates, Dreyer and A24 would both make their marks with brooding and creative films that examined the inner workings of the mind, of humanity, of life itself.
"The Woman King" Smashed At The Box Office, But Here's How People On Twitter Are Really Reacting To The Film
The Woman King had an incredible debut at the box office, and the reactions are in!
Movie fans debate where the ‘Planet of the Apes’ trilogy ranks among the all time greats
One of cinema’s first science fiction franchises Planet of the Apes saw an unlikely resurgence in the 2010s with an Andy Serkis-led trilogy, and now fans are ready to call it one of the best in cinema history. 2011 saw Rise of the Planet of the Apes hit cinemas,...
‘The Fabelmans’ Is the Steven Spielberg Movie We’ve Been Waiting Four Decades for Him to Make
The little boy is scared. There’s such a large crowd outside the theater. He has no idea what will happen when he walks through the doors and into the room filled with dozens of seats, all facing a large blank square. Plus it’s in the dark. He’s been told him that there are giants in there, though his dad gently corrects him; the people are normal-sized, they’re just on a big screen. It’s 1952, Sammy Fabelman in six years old, his parents have taken him to see his first movie — Cecil B. DeMille’s The Greatest Show on Earth...
Selma Blair on Her ‘DWTS’ Performance That Brought Audience to Tears (Exclusive)
Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with MS in 2016, brought everyone to tears when she left her cane behind and danced her way to tie for third place on the premiere of “Dancing with the Stars.”. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Selma, and her son Arthur, after the...
Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen
Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
New ‘The Shining’ Film Killed by Bad ‘Doctor Sleep’ Box Office, Director Says: ‘I’ll Always Regret This Didn’t Happen’
“Doctor Sleep” director Mike Flanagan confirmed on Twitter that a planned sequel to his 2019 “The Shining” sequel is officially dead. The filmmaker cited the dismal box office performance of “Doctor Sleep” as the main reason why Warner Bros. isn’t moving forward with a “The Shining” prequel film focused on the character of Dick Hallorann (played in Stanley Kubrick’s film by Scatman Crothers and in “Doctor Sleep” by Carl Lumbly. “We were so close,” Flanagan wrote on Twitter about getting the Dick Hallorann movie made. “I’ll always regret this didn’t happen.” Flanagan also shared a fan-made poster for his scrapped “The Shining”...
Selma Blair Doesn’t Let Multiple Sclerosis Hold Her Back in Triumphant ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Debut
Dancing with the Stars Season 31 is already a can’t-miss season — and it just started. The show’s grand Disney+ premiere included quite possibly the strongest lineup of dance numbers of any season premiere in the show’s history, with a whole lot of 7s — and even some 8s — handed out. But beyond the high scores, one of last night’s dances highlighted the grace and beauty of human perseverance — and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. That number belonged to Selma Blair and her partner Sasha Farber. As Blair’s intro video went into, the movie star (Cruel...
Bloodsucking horror fans sharpen their fangs to celebrate the best vampire movies ever
It’s been one hundred years since the German silent classic Nosferatu was released and vampires of all varieties have entranced fans of horror cinema ever since. Over the years they’ve taken on very different looks, but have only recently begun to recover from the Twilight Saga sparkly street cred hit. Reddit’s home of horror is currently entangled in discussion over the greatest vampire films of all time, and there are some absolute classics in the conversation.
Horror Classic ‘Scanners’ Getting HBO Series
Here is some news that is sure to blow some minds — in the most literal sense. HBO is reportedly developing a TV series version of Scanners, the cult classic horror movie from director David Cronenberg. Although the original 1981 movie spawned a bunch of sequels in the 1990s, this is the first time Cronenberg himself has been involved with one of these projects. The Hollywood Reporter says that Cronenberg “who also wrote the original movie, will act as executive producer along with Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer of Media Res Studio and Meredith Duff and Sarah Sullivan of Wayward Films.” William Bridges from Black Mirror will be the showrunner, while Lovecraft Country’s Yann Demange will serve as director.
