Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Battle Motors expands Ohio plant by more than 200,000 square feet
Proving that large-scale manufacturing and innovation are alive and well in America’s heartland, Battle Motors, New Philadelphia, Ohio, has announced the company’s expanded production facility is open and fully operational. A game-changer for the company, the factory’s size has increased significantly—from 125,000 square feet to 325,000 square feet—or...
Why are electric bills so high lately?
If your electric bills have been sky-high lately, you're not alone. The energy aggregator NOPEC serves around 240 customers across the state with the goal to buy in bulk and save customers money.
weeklyvillager.com
Community Calendar
The Renaissance Family Center now has extended hours 9005 Wilverne Drive, Windham. Monday-Friday 10 am – 6 pm and Saturday 9 am – 5 pm. Second Blessings hours are Monday-Friday 10am – 4 pm. We have a great selection of gently used furniture, antiques, vintage dishes and many clean, gently used household items. Every week we have a different category of items at 50% off. We still have the “fill a shopping cart” from our over flows rooms $20.00. We have many new items in our Second Blessings Thrift Shoppe so start your Christmas shopping early!
weeklyvillager.com
Thank You !!
I thought I lost my wallet at the Mantua Dollar General. I rushed right back to the store. The clerk had not found it but some lovely lady shoppers and a handsome young blond gentleman worked diligently to help me find it. They even searched my car with their flashlight. They suggested that it might have slipped out of my car, so I rushed back home and there it was on the driveway.. They where so kind and wonderful that I just wanted to tell them and others what wonderful people there are in our area. I did not ask their names so I hope they read this because — You all were awesome people to be so kind to me.
Cleveland Scene
This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced
They say a man (or woman)'s home is their castle and that can literally be the case if you purchase this near West Side home (3860 West 44th Street). There's a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass windows and other features that you truly won't find in any other home around. It needs bit of work, and is listed for about $100,000 more than it sold for just recently, but it could make for a truly special property once it's fixed up. This home is listed for $249,900.
weeklyvillager.com
Garrettsville-Hiram Rotary Report
Back at their usual stomping grounds, the Garrettsville-Hiram Rotary Club rocked the usual array of topics, including :. *Updates on sponsorship for the upcoming Reverse Raffle (November2), accompanied by explanation–for visitors– of how the affair is conducted and the fact that it is the club’s principal fund-raiser supporting various community projects.
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
northeastohioparent.com
Join Lake Metroparks Farmpark for the 2022 Halloween Drive-Thru
Halloween Drive-thru Presented by Ken Ganley Subaru Wickliffe & Ken Ganley Chrysler Painesville. Travel Farmpark’s trails and roadways after dark in the comfort and safety of your own vehicle and experience many playfully frightful sites throughout the park–some that you have come to love and some new surprises.
scriptype.com
Wayback Burgers opens on Aurora Road
Wayback Burgers, 463 E. Aurora Road, Suite 250, in Macedonia officially opened its doors on Aug. 13. Raj Patel, franchise owner, said he chose the location because there were not many burger restaurants in Macedonia, and he and his wife travel to the area often to eat or see a movie.
Recently closed Dave’s Market building is sold to new owner
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A building that recently housed Dave’s Market in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood may find new life after being purchased earlier this week. Dave’s announced in March that it would close its store near Euclid Beach by the end of April. The company didn’t publicly elaborate on its reasons for closing. But city leaders said low sales and raised rents influenced the decision.
Broadview Heights expected to approve TIF for 54 acres off Ohio 82 near I-77
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio – City Council will likely approve a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement for 54 acres of land the city and other entities own near the end of Treeworth Boulevard, just west of Interstate 77. The TIF would mean that new property taxes generated by improvements to...
weeklyvillager.com
Mantua Village News
Mantua – Last month, Mantua Village Council held a special meeting prior to the regular Council meeting. At the brief public hearing, those in attendance had the opportunity to take part in the discussion regarding a change from industrial to residential classification for several parcels on Orchard Street. In...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
It’s the season! How to make Amish Apple Crisp
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s Apple Season in Northeast Ohio and country chef Lee Ann Miller has a wonderful Apple Crisp recipe to celebrate the season. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel learned how easy it is to make this delicious sweet treat. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is also very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her here.
U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
weeklyvillager.com
Be An Educated Hunter
Geauga Park District’s Ranger Department is proud to offer a Hunter Education Course for young and beginning hunters two upcoming Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Creek Park’s Donald W. Meyer Center. Registration for the course, on October 1 and 8, is required on the Ohio...
Local court closing after nearly 100 years
East Liverpool Municipal Court will close this week after 96 years in operation.
Semi and pickup collide on Route 165 in Mahoning County
A semi and pickup truck were involved in a crash in Green Township that shut down a portion of Route 165 for several hours.
Solon council votes to remove sculpture from outside Community Center
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized the removal of a sculpture that has been located outside the Solon Community Center for nearly 20 years because the Nature Stone surface around it is fracturing and causing a safety issue, according to Public Works Commissioner William Drsek. On Monday (Sept. 19),...
Cleveland Jewish News
The Reserve opens in Chagrin Falls
The Reserve at 42 N. Main St. in Chagrin Falls opened Aug. 23. Owned by Mike Mendlovic and Nikkie Williams, the restaurant replaces Umami, which closed in February after 14 years. The Reserve focuses on small-plate dishes, all sourced from local farmers. The kitchen is under the leadership of chef Gregg Gale. Menu items include smoked peach burrata, braised beef salad, roasted mushrooms, chili-roasted brusells sprouts, steak tartare, massaman curry chicken, wagyu hot dogs, a daily sashimi and assorted seafood. The menu is seasonal.
