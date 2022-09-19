I thought I lost my wallet at the Mantua Dollar General. I rushed right back to the store. The clerk had not found it but some lovely lady shoppers and a handsome young blond gentleman worked diligently to help me find it. They even searched my car with their flashlight. They suggested that it might have slipped out of my car, so I rushed back home and there it was on the driveway.. They where so kind and wonderful that I just wanted to tell them and others what wonderful people there are in our area. I did not ask their names so I hope they read this because — You all were awesome people to be so kind to me.

MANTUA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO