Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your Weekend
A spicy brunch in Los Angeles worth getting out of bed for. Mexican brunch place in Glendora Los Angeles@misabor_mk / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for a brunch spot in Los Angeles serving chilaquiles, chances are Mi Sabor is going to be on your radar.
Live Local: Hamasaku
For more information on Hamasaku visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Sept. 19, 2022.
LA Revealed: Katsuya at L.A. Live
For more information on Katsuya visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Sept. 19, 2022.
38th Annual Cal Spirit benefiting American Cancer Society
The 38th Annual Cal Spirit is coming to the Sony Pictures Studios on Sunday, Oct. 2. The event brings award-winning chefs and Los Angeles foodies together to celebrate the American Cancer Society’s progress in the fight against cancer. This year’s emcee Billy Harris joined us live with three participating...
Family Fun: Circus Vargas Comes to Life Under the Big Top
Circus Vargas has brought the big top to Arcadia for two hours of high-flying excitement and family fun now through September 26th. This California traveling circus puts on a performance like you have never seen before, and is a glimpse into the magical world of trapeze artists, contortionists, aerial flyers and more.
Tam O’Shanter restaurant celebrating 100th anniversary
Tam O’Shanter restaurant is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. In the 1930s, the Tam, located 2980 Los Feliz Blvd. in Atwater Village, was one of the first restaurants in L.A. to have carhops and the owners are bringing it back in celebration. The L.A. Derby Dolls will entertain on their skates and deliver food to people’s cars.
Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, September 17th, 2022
-000- Canstruction Orange County. CANstructionOC is on display! See all eight creative CANstruction sculptures at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. In fact, you can vote for your favorite at the canstructionoc.org website. All of the food items used, and your vote donation, benefit the Orange County Food Bank. -0-
‘Dancing with the Stars’: Sam Champion’s 1st round performance on DWTS
LOS ANGELES — All eyes were on the ballroom Monday night for the 2-hour commercial-free premiere of “Dancing With The Stars” on Disney+. GMA and WABC-TV weather anchor Sam Champion showed off his dancing skills to Elton John and Britney Spears’ hit song “Hold Me Closer.”
Boyle Heights pizzeria celebrates Latino flavors with mole pizza
LOS ANGELES — Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. opened on Cesar Chavez Boulevard in Boyle Heights, and from the start, executive chef Jorge Sandoval knew he wanted to pay homage to the culture of the neighborhood. Front and center on his menu are things like mole pizza, chicano gravy papa...
New Wellness Bar Coming to Downey and Whittier
The new cafe/ juice bar is expected to open in December or January 2023
Sky’s Gourmet Tacos Expanding to DTLA; SoFi Site Opening Next Year
The two sites will double the company's number of locations
L.A.’s Lucas Museum Pushes Back Opening to 2025
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has delayed its opening again as construction continues. After previously pushing its planned launch from 2022 to 2023, the Los Angeles-based museum that is founded by filmmaker George Lucas and wife Mellody Hobson announced Tuesday that its targeted opening has now been delayed by another two years. The museum, currently slated to open in 2025 at Exposition Park, will feature a five-story, 300,000-square-foot building on an 11-acre campus that includes a surrounding park and gardens.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Andor' Premieres a Darker, Grittier Take on 'Star Wars': "We're Telling the Story of an Entire...
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles
Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
New Brunch Spot Con Huevos Debuting with Two Locations in LA
The restaurant will open in Montebello and Long Beach
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
The 10 Best Barcades for Gaming and Drinking in LA
In the scheme of things, videogames have not been around very long—relative to games like, say, Mancala or Cuju, they are a recent phenomenon. But they are already old enough to generate wave after wave of nostalgia, and for whole cottage industries to spring up around that nostalgia. Perhaps the best thing to come from it, though, is the advent of the barcade, a cool bar bolted onto an old-school arcade.
You could win tickets to see P!NK plus a stay at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino
Grammy-winning pop and R&B icon P!NK comes to LA for a stop at the Yaamava’ Theater. This show is sold out, but we’re going to take care of you. Our partners at Yaamava’ are furnishing an amazing prize package with an opportunity to see P!NK live in concert plus more, for one lucky viewer. Text P!NK to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see P!NK live in concert on Thursday, September 29th at Yaamava’ Theater; an overnight stay at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino on September 29th; and a $200 resort credit. You must be 21 to enter. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
‘It represents our culture and our pride’: Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations rally Latino communities in East L.A., MacArthur Park
For the first time since before the pandemic, Latino tradition and passion returned to the streets of East Los Angeles in the form of parades and celebrations. Crowds lined the streets in East L.A. for the nation’s largest parade celebrating Mexican heritage. Another celebration at MacArthur Park celebrated Central American independence from Spanish rule.
A Easy Hike to Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles, Ca
It had long been on my California bucket list to hike to the Griffith Observatory through Griffith Park. Even though I lived in California for 24 years, and Griffith Park Observatory is one of the few things to do in Los Angeles worth braving the traffic, I only first did this hike recently with two of my besties.
Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure © KTLA via YouTube. The tumult continued today at L.A.’s Nexstar-owned KTLA-TV as the outlet’s Weekend Morning News anchor Mark Mester was suspended, Deadline has confirmed.
