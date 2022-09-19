ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA.com

Live Local: Hamasaku

For more information on Hamasaku visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Sept. 19, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

38th Annual Cal Spirit benefiting American Cancer Society

The 38th Annual Cal Spirit is coming to the Sony Pictures Studios on Sunday, Oct. 2. The event brings award-winning chefs and Los Angeles foodies together to celebrate the American Cancer Society’s progress in the fight against cancer. This year’s emcee Billy Harris joined us live with three participating...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
myburbank.com

Family Fun: Circus Vargas Comes to Life Under the Big Top

Circus Vargas has brought the big top to Arcadia for two hours of high-flying excitement and family fun now through September 26th. This California traveling circus puts on a performance like you have never seen before, and is a glimpse into the magical world of trapeze artists, contortionists, aerial flyers and more.
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA.com

Tam O’Shanter restaurant celebrating 100th anniversary

Tam O’Shanter restaurant is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. In the 1930s, the Tam, located 2980 Los Feliz Blvd. in Atwater Village, was one of the first restaurants in L.A. to have carhops and the owners are bringing it back in celebration. The L.A. Derby Dolls will entertain on their skates and deliver food to people’s cars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, September 17th, 2022

-000- Canstruction Orange County. CANstructionOC is on display! See all eight creative CANstruction sculptures at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. In fact, you can vote for your favorite at the canstructionoc.org website. All of the food items used, and your vote donation, benefit the Orange County Food Bank. -0-
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Boyle Heights pizzeria celebrates Latino flavors with mole pizza

LOS ANGELES — Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. opened on Cesar Chavez Boulevard in Boyle Heights, and from the start, executive chef Jorge Sandoval knew he wanted to pay homage to the culture of the neighborhood. Front and center on his menu are things like mole pizza, chicano gravy papa...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

L.A.’s Lucas Museum Pushes Back Opening to 2025

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has delayed its opening again as construction continues. After previously pushing its planned launch from 2022 to 2023, the Los Angeles-based museum that is founded by filmmaker George Lucas and wife Mellody Hobson announced Tuesday that its targeted opening has now been delayed by another two years. The museum, currently slated to open in 2025 at Exposition Park, will feature a five-story, 300,000-square-foot building on an 11-acre campus that includes a surrounding park and gardens.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Andor' Premieres a Darker, Grittier Take on 'Star Wars': "We're Telling the Story of an Entire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles

Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

The 10 Best Barcades for Gaming and Drinking in LA

In the scheme of things, videogames have not been around very long—relative to games like, say, Mancala or Cuju, they are a recent phenomenon. But they are already old enough to generate wave after wave of nostalgia, and for whole cottage industries to spring up around that nostalgia. Perhaps the best thing to come from it, though, is the advent of the barcade, a cool bar bolted onto an old-school arcade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to see P!NK plus a stay at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

Grammy-winning pop and R&B icon P!NK comes to LA for a stop at the Yaamava’ Theater. This show is sold out, but we’re going to take care of you. Our partners at Yaamava’ are furnishing an amazing prize package with an opportunity to see P!NK live in concert plus more, for one lucky viewer. Text P!NK to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see P!NK live in concert on Thursday, September 29th at Yaamava’ Theater; an overnight stay at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino on September 29th; and a $200 resort credit. You must be 21 to enter. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

‘It represents our culture and our pride’: Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations rally Latino communities in East L.A., MacArthur Park

For the first time since before the pandemic, Latino tradition and passion returned to the streets of East Los Angeles in the form of parades and celebrations. Crowds lined the streets in East L.A. for the nation’s largest parade celebrating Mexican heritage. Another celebration at MacArthur Park celebrated Central American independence from Spanish rule.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
cohaitungchi.com

A Easy Hike to Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles, Ca

It had long been on my California bucket list to hike to the Griffith Observatory through Griffith Park. Even though I lived in California for 24 years, and Griffith Park Observatory is one of the few things to do in Los Angeles worth braving the traffic, I only first did this hike recently with two of my besties.
LOS ANGELES, CA

