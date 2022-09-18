Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
ESPN
Harrison Bader has two hits, 3 RBIs in New York Yankees debut; Frankie Montas goes on 15-day injured list
NEW YORK -- Gold Glove-winning center fielder Harrison Bader played in his first game in pinstripes Tuesday night, going 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the team's 9-8 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tuesday night's game was Bader's first major league game since he was acquired by the New...
John Sterling steals back Yankees radio dates to follow Aaron Judge chase
The New York Yankees are rounding the home stretch, ready to say goodbye to a sometimes historic and often bizarre 2022 season as the playoffs (theoretically) approach (nothing’s been clinched yet). By the time the season ends, we could be remembering it very differently. From Scott Effross to Harrison...
WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam to Give Yankees 9-8 Win
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton delivered a clutch, walk-off grand slam off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe in the bottom of the ninth to give the Bronx Bombers a 9-8 win in New York Tuesday night.
FOX Sports
Judge 1 away from AL home run record, Pujols needs 2 for 700
A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones:. Tuesday’s Game: Hit his 60th home run, keying a five-run rally in the ninth inning that led the Yankees over Pittsburgh 9-8. Wednesday’s Matchup:...
FOX Sports
Judge's 60th homer sparks 5-run 9th, Yanks stun Pirates 9-8
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge sent a sinker soaring into the left-field bleachers, another of his no-doubt drives, and circled the bases for the 60th time. Modest throughout a march into history that now has him level with Babe Ruth, Judge then took a moment far more rare than one of his long balls — a curtain call.
Aaron Judge hits home run No. 60, on brink of reaching Roger Maris' New York Yankees mark
Aaron Judge is officially on the brink of history, as he hit his 60th home run. He now sits one away from Roger Maris' New York Yankees and AL record.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge socks 60th homer in comeback win
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge became the third American League player to hit 60 homers in a season, reaching the milestone
