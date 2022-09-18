ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Judge 1 away from AL home run record, Pujols needs 2 for 700

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones:. Tuesday’s Game: Hit his 60th home run, keying a five-run rally in the ninth inning that led the Yankees over Pittsburgh 9-8. Wednesday’s Matchup:...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Judge's 60th homer sparks 5-run 9th, Yanks stun Pirates 9-8

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge sent a sinker soaring into the left-field bleachers, another of his no-doubt drives, and circled the bases for the 60th time. Modest throughout a march into history that now has him level with Babe Ruth, Judge then took a moment far more rare than one of his long balls — a curtain call.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Lyles throws complete game as Orioles beat Tigers 8-1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jordan Lyles threw the second complete game of his career, Kyle Stowers homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles avoided their first-ever season sweep by the Detroit Tigers with an 8-1 victory on Wednesday night. Rookie Gunnar Henderson and two hits and an RBI for the Orioles, who snapped a nine-game losing streak to Detroit dating to last season. Baltimore moved within 4 1/2 games of Tampa Bay in the AL wild-card race. Lyles (11-11) allowed one run with three hits with six strikeouts and no walks with 94 pitches. His previous complete game occurred on Sept. 30, 2012, for Houston against Milwaukee. The Orioles took their first lead of the season against the Tigers — 3-0 in the third — when second baseman Harold Castro couldn’t handle a sharp grounder by Adley Rutschman that scored Ramón Urías. Henderson followed with an RBI single and Ryan Mountcastle had a sacrifice fly off starter Matt Manning.
BALTIMORE, MD
Aaron Judge

