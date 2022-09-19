Read full article on original website
Which City Now? Montana Scores Yet Another Top 5 Award!
Once again the word got out that Big Sky Country is a great place to live. We KNOW Montana is a great place to live, but I sometimes wish word of mouth didn't let everyone else hear about it! Thanks to the data crunchers at SmartAsset who have ranked the best and worst of the 50 state capitols to live in, more people around the world now salute Helena, Montana, placing The Queen City at number 5 as one of the best state capitols to live in!
Missoula not only community seeing more bear sightings
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks responded to more than five separate reports of bear sightings in the Bozeman area over the weekend.
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?
Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
Flathead Beacon
Strong Whitetail Deer Numbers Forecast in Northwest Montana this Fall
As archery season continues through October and hunters prepare for rifle season to begin later this fall, healthy whitetail deer, mule deer and elk populations can be expected in northwest Montana following three consecutive mild winters. In Region 1, most areas of northwest Montana saw strong whitetail fawn recruitment with...
Countries Montana imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Montana imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Montana. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Flathead Valley’s Burgeoning Fruit Gleaning Programs Help Deter Conflicts with Bears
Fruit gleaning programs involving volunteers collecting fruit from private property are growing in the Flathead Valley as part of organized efforts to reduce conflicts between bears and humans. One of the central hubs for fruit gleaning opportunities is the Flathead Fruit Gleaning group on Facebook, which was set up in...
Hyalite Elementary teacher Catherine Matthews awarded Montana Teacher of the Year
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Teachers have made a difference in every child's life, and Catherine Matthews was recognized with a prestigious award for her hard work and dedication to the students of Hyalite Elementary. Matthews is a preschool teacher for special education, making her work crucially important to the development of...
Montana Announces It’s 2023 Teacher Of The Year! Do You Know Her?
I want you to think back—for some of us it's WAY back—but I want you to think about who your most influential teacher was. Maybe it was in elementary school or high school, perhaps it was band or choir—whatever the case, who was it?. I guess I...
Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’
With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards? “We’re kind of in a crisis in this country,” said Lorraine Bond, who identified herself as an educator and social worker in Missoula. “And if kids […] The post Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana AG Raises Concerns About Credit Card Companies Tracking Firearm Purchases
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is leading a group of attorneys general in calling out a handful of financial institutions for a new policy that would track and monitor firearm purchases. At the center of the coalition’s ire is recent action taken by the International Organization for Standardization — a...
Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!
We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
Montanans Tied for Number One in the Nation for Faking Sick Days
I'm sure we've all done it before; you just don't want to go to work, so you fake being sick in order to take a day for yourself. Employers are probably 100 percent sure you aren't sick, but most of the time you get the green light to stay home, watch TV, and probably take a nap that you've had building up for ages. However, a study suggests that we take more fake sick days than you'd think we do.
Montana giving $600K+ to irrigation districts and water user associations affected by flooding
HELENA, Mont. - The state of Montana is giving more than $600,000 in aid to irrigation districts and water user associations affected by the extreme flooding in June. The relief funds total $645,846. “Our farmers and ranchers work hard to feed the world, and many lost critical infrastructure in the...
These Are Truly The Weirdest Attractions You Can Visit in Montana
Every state has some weird tourist attractions that make people want to visit just because they've heard wild things about them. For example, you have the Gum Wall in Seattle which is precisely what it sounds like; it's also quite disgusting when you think about it. So, with a baseline in mind, let's take a look at some of the weirdest attractions or sites you can travel to in Montana today, as compiled by Reddit user EnvironmentalLion560.
Incredible Chainsaw Art Competition Held in Montana. Take a Look
If you've spent any time at all driving the two-lane highways around the Treasure State, I'm sure you're familiar with chainsaw art. The shops of these talented artists crisscross Montana and other western states that have historic ties to the timber industry. Perhaps you've got a bear or trout or...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Montana using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Montana Should Stand Up to Radical Judge on Birth Certificates
I'm with Jeremy Carl on this one. Montana should NOT be intimidated by the liberal mob media and a radical activist judge in Billings. Instead, Montana should be actively encouraging these Left-wing news outlets to run stories about how Montana is pushing back against this radical Left-wing nonsense. It will send a message to the radical activists on the East and Left coasts to stay the heck out of our state.
Bears a problem for Missoula bakery
Missoula has seen more bears than normal coming into the heart of the city. One reason is a lack of food supply for the animals and at Bernice's Bakery
FWP to host bear education events in Bitterroot Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff will host two bear education events in the Bitterroot Valley to educate people on how to avoid bear conflicts. The events take place in Darby this Wednesday and Florence next Wednesday. FWP released the following information:. Montana Fish, Wildlife &...
Federal grant money distributed to Montana organizations with veteran suicide prevention services
MISSOULA, Mont. - A recent federal grant given to the state will be distributed to several organizations across the state that provide services to veterans facing homelessness, addiction, and other mental health needs. The grant will provide $750,000 to two organizations, Adaptive Performance Center and Volunteers of America of the...
