If you heard Spotify was launching an audiobook section, wouldn’t you assume that it would follow the same format as its music and podcast streaming?. Unfortunately, the service isn’t quite that easy — as reported by Variety, Spotify is beginning with 300,000 titles from major publishers (Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group, Simon & Schuster) as well as some individual authors. But the streamer is selling the books à la carte (admittedly, without ads) and without the ability to buy a title within the app. You have to go to a separate web page and buy with a credit card, which avoids transaction fees by Apple or Google, and then go back to your app library to read the book.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 HOURS AGO