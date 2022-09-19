Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head
Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl
It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
Yardbarker
Video shows new angle of incident between Kyler Murray, fan
Las Vegas police are investigating an incident where a fan at Allegiant Stadium hit Kyler Murray in the face, and a new video shows another angle of the slap. The big question is whether or not it was deliberate. A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed on Tuesday...
Yardbarker
Police investigating allegation that fan struck Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was one of the heroes of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, as he helped his team erase a 20-0 deficit en route to earning a thrilling 29-23 overtime win at the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 1-1 on the young campaign. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Ron Rivera remains critical of Commanders LB Jamin Davis after loss
After being called out by his defensive coordinator, Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis appeared to have a better game in Week 2. Davis registered four tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits. Yet, that wasn’t good enough for his head coach Ron Rivera. Following the Commanders’ 36-27 loss to...
Yardbarker
3 reasons Washington Huskies are serious contenders for a big college football bowl game
Week 3 of the college football season is behind us, and the College Football Playoff picture is growing clearer. Most of the usual contenders, such as Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State, won in blowout fashion, as expected. However, one surprise college football team is emerging as a contender after a big win on Saturday: Washington.
Aaron Rodgers enjoys throwing Bears under the bus after Sunday night romp
You have heard this many times before, but it bears reiterating that the only three things certain in life are death, taxes, and the Chicago Bears losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. If you have forgotten about it, the Packers made sure to remind everyone of that Sunday night, with Rodgers capping the night off by rubbing more salt into the wounds of Bears fans following Green Bay’s 27-10 win at Lambeau Field over their NFC North divisional rivals.
Yardbarker
Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram
The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Yardbarker
Ravens Make Three Roster Moves
Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. Fackrell was,...
Yardbarker
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
Yardbarker
Umpire Blows Massive Call At The Plate In Pivotal Game Between Guardians And White Sox
The Guardians and White Sox were tied at three in the seventh inning with the Guardians threatening to take back momentum in a pivotal game and series. Amed Rosario rounded third as a ball was hit in shallow left field and Elvis Andrus attempted to throw him out and home and Rosario was called out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' 27-10 win over Bears in Week 2
As was the case last season, the Green Bay Packers rebounded from a disappointing Week 1 defeat by coasting past a divisional rival in primetime at Lambeau Field in Week 2. The Detroit Lions were the victim in 2021; on Sunday night, it was the Chicago Bears. A dynamic performance...
Yardbarker
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote after win against Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
2-Time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning Goes Hilariously Undercover For College Tryout
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
Saints contradict reasoning Bruce Arians was on the field for Sunday's melee
Antonio Brown isn't the only one with something to say about Bruce Arians' behavior on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sidelines last Sunday. The Buccaneers said after Sunday's kerfuffle in New Orleans that former head coach Arians was on the sidelines with the team because the Saints didn't offer him and general manager Jason Licht seating up above the field.
Yardbarker
Commanders' Darrick Forrest: Lions 'knew exactly' what defense was doing in first half
The Washington Commanders have a forgettable first half in all three phases of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. The sluggish start resulted in the Commanders falling into a 22-0 hole by halftime. Washington was outgained 250 to 90 in yards in the first half. Detroit had 141 passing...
4 ideal Kenny Golladay trade scenarios from the New York Giants
Signed to a four-year, $72 million contract back in 2021 by the New York Giants’ prior regime, Kenny Golladay has
Yardbarker
Texans Worked Out Three Players
Sutherland and Ferguson both were in Philadelphia for workouts with the Eagles last week. Sutherland, 25, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to their practice squad.
thecomeback.com
NFL world rages over MNF doubleheader split screen
While ESPN has had a Monday Night Football doubleheader in past seasons, 2022’s is different. In previous years, there was little to no overlap in the games, as the second game was always hosted by a team in either the Mountain or Pacific Time Zone. This time, with both games in the Eastern Time Zone, there was a significant overlap. That overlap led to one controversial tactic from ESPN and ABC.
Comments / 0