Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl

It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
Yardbarker

Video shows new angle of incident between Kyler Murray, fan

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident where a fan at Allegiant Stadium hit Kyler Murray in the face, and a new video shows another angle of the slap. The big question is whether or not it was deliberate. A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed on Tuesday...
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera remains critical of Commanders LB Jamin Davis after loss

After being called out by his defensive coordinator, Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis appeared to have a better game in Week 2. Davis registered four tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits. Yet, that wasn’t good enough for his head coach Ron Rivera. Following the Commanders’ 36-27 loss to...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers enjoys throwing Bears under the bus after Sunday night romp

You have heard this many times before, but it bears reiterating that the only three things certain in life are death, taxes, and the Chicago Bears losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. If you have forgotten about it, the Packers made sure to remind everyone of that Sunday night, with Rodgers capping the night off by rubbing more salt into the wounds of Bears fans following Green Bay’s 27-10 win at Lambeau Field over their NFC North divisional rivals.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Ravens Make Three Roster Moves

Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. Fackrell was,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans

Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Texans Worked Out Three Players

Sutherland and Ferguson both were in Philadelphia for workouts with the Eagles last week. Sutherland, 25, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to their practice squad.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world rages over MNF doubleheader split screen

While ESPN has had a Monday Night Football doubleheader in past seasons, 2022’s is different. In previous years, there was little to no overlap in the games, as the second game was always hosted by a team in either the Mountain or Pacific Time Zone. This time, with both games in the Eastern Time Zone, there was a significant overlap. That overlap led to one controversial tactic from ESPN and ABC.
