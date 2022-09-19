Week 2 Fantasy Stock Up/Stock Down: Jaylen Waddle, Garrett Wilson, and James Robinson see their values rise

Read full article on original website
NFL injury report: Updates on Justin Herbert, George Kittle and more
The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers
NFL・
Leonard Fournette has message for his fantasy owners
Leonard Fournette has been fairly productive to begin the 2022 season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a 2-0 start. However, there is still one group of people that the star running back knows he needs to be better for — his fantasy owners. Fournette rushed for...
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic Performance
Jaylen Waddle celebrates a touchdown during the Dolphins comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday(Photo: Miami Herald) The Miami Dolphins put the entire league on notice when they scored 21 points in a fourth quarter rally to beat the Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday, and their electric receiving tandem of Tyreek HIll and Jaylen Waddle were front and center.
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy defense rankings and streamers Week 3: Cowboys, Chiefs only real options in tough streaming week
Knowing which defenses to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 3 fantasy defense rankings and the top options to stream this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) released their unofficial Week 3 depth chart Tuesday following the disastrous 24-0 blowout loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 3 Tight End Rankings: Pat Freiermuth, Gerald Everett among small group ascending
Every offseason, Fantasy Football analysts and players try to come up with reasons for why tight end will be better this season, and every season … we're wrong. I'm using the royal "we" there, by the way, because after a dozen years writing about Fantasy Football, I know better than falling for that one.
NFL・
