Seattle, WA

247Sports

Analyzing Washington's fast start and strong recruiting class

With Saturday night’s impressive 39-28 victory over then No. 11 Michigan State, the Kalen DeBoer era in Seattle improved to 3-0, one win away from matching the Huskies victory total from a very forgettable campaign a year ago. They've been playing an exciting brand of football too. Washington boasts...
SEATTLE, WA
bestofarkansassports.com

Razorbacks Rib Washington Huskies for Misguided Self-Congratulatory Pom-Pom Waving

In 2017, the Washington Huskies’ athletic department had to give up one of its best coaches when Mike Neighbors left a program that he’d led to the Final Four to coach Razorbacks’ women’s basketball. Because of Neighbors, Washington’s greatest female basketball player, Kelsey Plum, also went to Fayetteville to serve as a Razorback graduate assistant for a couple of seasons.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NEWStalk 870

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
parentmap.com

Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away

There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle housing market is 'cooling' fast

A new report from Redfin says Seattle's housing market is "cooling" down faster than anywhere else in the country. It says rising mortgage rates, inflation, and a slowing stock market between February and August of this year are fueling the decline. Tacoma wasn't too far behind Seattle and came in...
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily Score

In Seattle, Courts Might Reject Approval Voting . . .

Author’s note: A few weeks ago, I detailed why approval voting would be a risky venture for Seattle. Then, I argued that approval voting would start no sooner than ranked choice voting in Seattle, if voters chose it in November. This time: a voting-rights law firm examines the two options’ legality.
SEATTLE, WA
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA
