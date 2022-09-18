Read full article on original website
247Sports
Analyzing Washington's fast start and strong recruiting class
With Saturday night’s impressive 39-28 victory over then No. 11 Michigan State, the Kalen DeBoer era in Seattle improved to 3-0, one win away from matching the Huskies victory total from a very forgettable campaign a year ago. They've been playing an exciting brand of football too. Washington boasts...
bestofarkansassports.com
Razorbacks Rib Washington Huskies for Misguided Self-Congratulatory Pom-Pom Waving
In 2017, the Washington Huskies’ athletic department had to give up one of its best coaches when Mike Neighbors left a program that he’d led to the Final Four to coach Razorbacks’ women’s basketball. Because of Neighbors, Washington’s greatest female basketball player, Kelsey Plum, also went to Fayetteville to serve as a Razorback graduate assistant for a couple of seasons.
Huskies Take Good-Sized Leap in SI Pac-12 Power Rankings
A win over Michigan State continues to elevate the UW football team.
Yardbarker
3 reasons Washington Huskies are serious contenders for a big college football bowl game
Week 3 of the college football season is behind us, and the College Football Playoff picture is growing clearer. Most of the usual contenders, such as Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State, won in blowout fashion, as expected. However, one surprise college football team is emerging as a contender after a big win on Saturday: Washington.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Kalen DeBoer and staff making strides for Washington on the recruiting trail
247Sports' Steve Wiltfong highlights the impressive 3-0 start for the Washington Huskies and how it has helped them on the recruiting trail.
Ray's Boathouse in Ballard holds on to name wanted by the MLB
SEATTLE — Major League Baseball owns the domain name of almost all of its teams. One of the last holdouts is Rays.com, which is owned by longstanding Seattle seafood restaurant Ray's Boathouse. "I'm kind of fascinated with why people would spend money for a domain name but at the...
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
Washington’s #1 Donut (Ranked the Best in the Nation) Looks Crazy Good
Washington State's #1 Donut Shop Is A Hidden Gem Worth Finding. Who doesn't love a fresh fluffy donut? I know Homer Simpson never turns one down. There are a lot of great donut places in Washington State but a website has ranked all the donut shops in the nation and they've crowned a winner.
Chronicle
'Serious, Confirmed' Hazing Incident Leads a Washington High School Football Team to Forfeit Game
An investigation into a "serious, confirmed" hazing incident that violated Bellingham Public Schools' policies forced the Sehome High School football team to forfeit last week's Northwest Conference football game against Sedro-Woolley. The school district said the Mariners have already returned to practice and are scheduled to return to action Friday...
parentmap.com
Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away
There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
Warmest summer on record for Seattle since 1890s, driest since 1930
The heat felt relentless at times for western Washington over the summer, as Seattle experienced 13 days with temperatures that were 90 degrees or hotter. KIRO 7 Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer said that was the most on record. Palmer said it was the warmest summer on record overall as high...
thurstontalk.com
The Evergreen State College Ranked No. 1 in the Nation for Public Good by Washington Monthly
The Evergreen State College has earned the top spot ranking by Washington Monthly in their 2022 University Rankings. Since 2005 Washington Monthly has ranked four-year, liberal arts colleges based on their contributions to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service. “This first-place ranking...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
KXL
4th Defendant Pleads Guilty In White Supremacist Attack In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – A fourth defendant has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime for beating a Black DJ unconscious at a bar in Washington state in 2018. Jason Stanley, of Boise, Idaho, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday. He is one...
KUOW
Seattle housing market is 'cooling' fast
A new report from Redfin says Seattle's housing market is "cooling" down faster than anywhere else in the country. It says rising mortgage rates, inflation, and a slowing stock market between February and August of this year are fueling the decline. Tacoma wasn't too far behind Seattle and came in...
Tri-City Herald
These three taco joints in Washington are among the best in the US, Yelp says
Three spots in Washington are among the best for tacos in the nation, according to Yelp. Yelp released its list of the “top 100 taco spots,” and it included places in Everett, Issaquah and Lynnwood. To find the top taco spots, Yelp looked at U.S. businesses in the...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Mayor Harrell gives up on crime, says Seattle must keep itself safe
It’s safe to say that Seattle residents are losing patience with the city on crime. Too bad Mayor Bruce Harrell has given up on keeping the city safe. All he has are empty gestures. As a candidate, Harrell promised to address the rampant homelessness and crime plaguing the city....
The Daily Score
In Seattle, Courts Might Reject Approval Voting . . .
Author’s note: A few weeks ago, I detailed why approval voting would be a risky venture for Seattle. Then, I argued that approval voting would start no sooner than ranked choice voting in Seattle, if voters chose it in November. This time: a voting-rights law firm examines the two options’ legality.
‘Stay indoors when possible’: ‘Unhealthy’ air quality spreads beyond Seattle
SEATTLE — Air quality sensors in parts of Seattle and beyond are showing that air quality is at “unhealthy” levels, according to the Washington Smoke blog. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says people in areas with unhealthy air quality should stay inside when possible. “Near surface...
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
247Sports
