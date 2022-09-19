Woody Allen is weighing his future in filmmaking. The Oscar-winning director and screenwriter told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia in an interview published Saturday that he intends for his next film to be his last, and that he’ll then focus more on writing, as he would like to work on a novel. He said his 50th and final film, one which he previously has said will shoot in France later this year, will be similar in tone to his 2005 thriller Match Point.More from The Hollywood ReporterJean-Luc Godard, Enfant Terrible of Modern French Cinema, Dies at 91Woody Allen Talks Making Movies...

