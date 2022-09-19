Read full article on original website
Brandon Drury sent to San Diego's bench on Wednesday night
San Diego Padres utility-man Brandon Drury is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Drury will take a break after Wil Myers was chosen as San Diego's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 361 batted balls this season, Drury has recorded a 11.1% barrel rate...
Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: 8 Right-Handed Batters In Lineup To Face Madison Bumgarner
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an error-filled day but still managed to split their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and now look to clinch a series win. With Madison Bumgarner on the mound, the Dodgers lineup features just one left-handed batter in Freddie Freeman. Miguel Vargas makes a second consecutive start in left field, which again pushes Trayce Thompson to center field, and Hanser Alberto is at third base in lieu of Max Muncy.
Former Red Sox prospect Jay Groome named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week; left-hander has posted 3.48 ERA since being traded to Padres
Former Red Sox pitching prospect Jay Groome was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of September 12-18 on Monday. In his last start for Triple-A El Paso, Groome scattered three hits and zero walks to go along with six strikeouts across six scoreless innings in a 13-0 win over the Round Rock Express.
Betts, Muncy lead Dodgers to 4-3 win over Giants
SAN FRANCISCO -- Mookie Betts had an RBI double in the 10th inning, Max Muncy drew a bases-loaded walk and the Los Angeles Dodgers held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Sunday night.The Dodgers beat the Giants for the 15th time in 19 meetings this season, getting that many wins for the first time in the rivalry that goes back to 1884.Betts' double with one out in the 10th off John Brebbia (6-2) drove in automatic runner Cody Bellinger to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. One out later, Brebbia intentionally walked Freddie Freeman and Justin Turner...
What we learned as Giants ride bullpen game to win over Rockies
Coors Field might not be so bad after all. After a thrilling 10-7 extra-inning win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night, the Giants put together one of their most impressive bullpen games in recent memory. It blew up in their face against the Dodgers on Saturday, but San Francisco's...
Cubs rest Franmil Reyes on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Reyes will sit on the bench after Jared Young was named Chicago's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Reyes has accounted for a 11.6% barrel rate and a .276 expected...
