Read full article on original website
Related
Big 12 power rankings after Week 3: Kansas on the rise
Week 3 of the college football season is in the books. The Big 12 Conference went 7-2 on the weekend slate. Texas Tech dropped a tough road matchup with No. 13 NC State, while Kansas State was shocked at home by Tulane. No. 6 Oklahoma went on the road to...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes explains why he attends KC area high school football games
The Chiefs quarterback has been spotted at area high school football games.
Centre Daily
2023 PG Elmarko Jackson Includes UCLA Men’s Basketball in Top 7
The Bruins have taken another step forward in their pursuit of one of the top remaining guards in the nation. Class of 2023 point guard Elmarko Jackson announced his top seven semifinalists on Wednesday, and UCLA men's basketball made the list. The 6-foot-3 South Kent (CT) product is also considering Texas, Notre Dame, Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Miami (FL).
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after Tuesday's practice
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is on a bye week, but the Cowboys are still putting in work with several extra practices ahead of their Big 12 opener against Baylor on Oct. 1. On Tuesday, head coach Mike Gundy met with reporters after practice to provide an update on the team and recap the 3-0 start during the non-conference portion of the schedule.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma Names Captains for Big 12 Opener vs. Kansas State
As the Sooners open conference play against the dangerous Wildcats, the coaching staff looks continue growing the team's leaders.
WATCH: Oklahoma OL McKade Mettauer Interview
Oklahoma offensive lineman McKade Mettauer met with the media on Tuesday night ahead of the Sooners' Week 4 matchup with Kansas State.
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Baylor vs. Iowa State
The Baylor Bears will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones. Here is how to watch and listen.
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Oklahoma
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. “Good afternoon. Kind of going back to Saturday, reviewing the film, I really thought we had a good week of preparation and talking to the leaders and the captains yesterday they thought that as well. Obviously, there's always a few things that you wish you can do a little bit better Monday through Friday, but the bottom line was we didn't execute well enough really in all three phases. Starting with the defense, we played really good at times on defense. In that game we needed to play great. You're going to get into low scoring games, you're going to get into high scoring games, you've got to find a way to stop them at a critical time. They beat us on explosive plays, and unfortunately for us, some of their explosive plays were on their scoring drives. A little bit of that was probably our inability to tackle a few times and lose the cup as well as their quarterback makes some big-time plays and give him credit. Offensively, it's pretty simple – we didn't execute on third and fourth down. We had plays there, and whether it was a miss block or whether it was a misread, just not seeing whatever it was, the field, not seeing where the defenders were, what the pre-snap look was and also that changed post-snap. We didn't execute and you're not going to win any games doing what we did on third and fourth down. Then probably the area that we need to excel the most in his special teams. I think we've got really good punt and kick returners, and we didn't give them an opportunity. So, part of that is them doing a good job of kicking it out of the endzone and us doing a better job of winning at the line of scrimmage on punt return to give Phillip (Brooks) a chance, and we didn't do those things. So, that phase we have to win. I appreciate our guys yesterday. If you'd ask our key special teams guys, they would have said, ‘Coach we lost that phase because we typically win that phase. So, an even matchup is a loss for us.’ So, those are the things that we need to shore up this week. It is not panic time because we're only three games into it, but we know it's a time for us that we have to improve in all areas. So, I'm excited to see how the guys respond to adversity. We talked about the adversity that we're facing and have faced it before, and these guys need to attack it. We've got the right leadership, the right guys in the locker room to get it done. We’ve just got to get better and continue to improve.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mike Gundy Blames Sooners’ Greed for End of Bedlam Rivalry
The Oklahoma State coach made it clear why he thinks the popular college football rivalry matchup is ending.
Oklahoma, OSU will end Bedlam football series when Sooners join SEC: 'We're moving on'
Whenever Oklahoma departs for the Southeastern Conference, it will no longer play Oklahoma State in the annual Bedlam football series.
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy responds to Bedlam series with Oklahoma ending
The Bedlam rivalry series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is set to end when the Sooners join the SEC. According to a report from Brett McMurphy, in which he spoke with both university’s athletic directors, playing the game out of conference prevents serious logistical issues. After news broke Tuesday,...
Comments / 0