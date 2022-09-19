Read full article on original website
Kyler Murray Hit in the Face By Fan After Win Over Raiders
Kyler Murray was smacked in the face by a fan after Cardinals win over the Raiders.
Russell Wilson shrugs off boos to lead Broncos to first win of 2022
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson managed to take the boos in stride and help the team to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Wilson was 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 16-9 victory. Wilson finally came through with a touchdown pass to Eric Saubert in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked three times in the win.
Bruce Arians Could Face Punishment: NFL World Reacts
Bruce Arians official position may reside in the front office, but the former Bucs head coach was on the sideline during Sunday's brawl with the Saints. And according to NBC's Pro Football Talk, he could be getting some mail from the league office. Per PFT: "[The] NFL is working on...
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
Golf Digest
Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable
How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
Kyler Murray struck in face by fan during celebration, police investigating
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was trying to enjoy Sunday’s improbable win over the Raiders with some fans but one spectator took things too far.
Yardbarker
Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head
Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
Dane Jackson has 'full movement in his limbs' after suffering sickening neck injury in Titans game - with Buffalo Bills 'sending prayers to him' and waiting for updates from hospital scans
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson's head and neck bent back in a scary collision with a teammate, but the team soon reported he had full movement in his limbs. Following the worrying collision, an ambulance promptly arrived on the field before he was driven away to Ernie County Medical Center in Buffalo.
2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders
QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
Ravens Cut Veteran Defensive Player On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens did some roster management on Monday, which included releasing a veteran linebacker. Kyler Fackrell, who had been on the team's practice squad since September 7, was let go. Fackrell did not appear in either of Baltimore's first two games. The linebacking depth on the Ravens' active roster...
New York Giants Report Card: High Grades for 19-16 Win vs. Panthers
The grades are in following the New York Giants' 19-16 Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers
There Are 2 Monday Night Games Tonight - Here's Why
There are two Monday Night Football games on the schedule for this evening. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season will feature two different Monday Night Football games, with one game airing on ESPN and the later game airing on ABC. At 7:15 p.m. E.T., the Buffalo Bills will...
Who's to Blame for Steelers Offensive Struggles?
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to fix their offense. The question is how?
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Unhappy News
Tom Brady is not happy about the NFL's decision to suspend wide receiver Mike Evans for one game for his actions during Sunday's win over the Saints. Evans, the Bucs' best wide receiver, got into a fight during Sunday's win in New Orleans. He went at Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, sparking a scuffle between the two teams. Evans has said he was defending his quarterback.
Panthers' Matt Rhule: 'Crowd noise was a factor' in loss to Giants
Leading up to a Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and several players called on fans to get loud. Specifically, Martindale wanted Giants fans to be so loud that Carolina had to revert to a silent count. “I know New Yorkers are...
