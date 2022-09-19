The Cleveland Browns were on the cusp of starting the 2022 NFL season at 2-0 when running back Nick Chubb scored a rushing touchdown with 1:55 remaining in regulation of Sunday's home game against the New York Jets. Had Chubb gone down before reaching the end zone, the Jets would not have been able to stop the clock, and Cleveland would've won 24-17. Instead, the touchdown gifted the Jets new life and allowed quarterback Joe Flacco to toss a pair of scores to notch an incredible 31-30 road victory.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO