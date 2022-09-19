ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Robert Saleh Announces Decision On Jets Starting Quarterback

For the third week in a row, the New York Jets offense will be led by Joe Flacco. Well, maybe. Jets head coach Robert Saleh admitted that Zach Wilson will be the team's starting quarterback as soon as he's been cleared. As of Wednesday afternoon, he hasn't been cleared just...
Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Carolina Panthers' 0-2 start?

Baker isn't cooking quite yet. The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 in the young 2022 NFL season, and new quarterback Baker Mayfield is struggling to get his charge going. Furthermore, this week, Sports Illustrated slotted the Panthers 32nd in its weekly NFL power rankings, which comes after a 26-24 home loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 19-16 road loss to the New York Giants.
Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch

Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
NFL insider disputes Jerry Jones' optimistic take on QB Dak Prescott's return

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said quarterback Dak Prescott, recovering from a right thumb fracture, will only miss one more game and return in Week 4 against the Commanders. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, however, believes Prescott won't return until Week 6 at the earliest. “That did not seem feasible to...
Cardinals WR Greg Dortch emerges as key weapon for Kyler Murray

Greg Dortch has bounced around to five different teams in the three seasons since he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Finally, the 24-year-old sparkplug of a receiver appears to have found a home with the Arizona Cardinals. That relationship started last offseason with a phone...
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski admits he wishes he told Nick Chubb not to score TD vs. Jets

The Cleveland Browns were on the cusp of starting the 2022 NFL season at 2-0 when running back Nick Chubb scored a rushing touchdown with 1:55 remaining in regulation of Sunday's home game against the New York Jets. Had Chubb gone down before reaching the end zone, the Jets would not have been able to stop the clock, and Cleveland would've won 24-17. Instead, the touchdown gifted the Jets new life and allowed quarterback Joe Flacco to toss a pair of scores to notch an incredible 31-30 road victory.
