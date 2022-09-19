Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
First look: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots odds and lines
The Baltimore Ravens (1-1) and New England Patriots (1-1) meet in Week 3 action with Sunday’s kickoff from Gillette Stadium set for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Ravens vs. Patriots odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Patriots got...
5 worst NFL quarterback perfomances from Week 2, including Russell Wilson
In what will be a continual article throughout the season, we check in on the five-worst NFL quarterback performances from
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
Robert Saleh Announces Decision On Jets Starting Quarterback
For the third week in a row, the New York Jets offense will be led by Joe Flacco. Well, maybe. Jets head coach Robert Saleh admitted that Zach Wilson will be the team's starting quarterback as soon as he's been cleared. As of Wednesday afternoon, he hasn't been cleared just...
4 ideal Kenny Golladay trade scenarios from the New York Giants
Signed to a four-year, $72 million contract back in 2021 by the New York Giants’ prior regime, Kenny Golladay has
Russell Wilson, Broncos host the Jimmy G led 49ers in Week 3 | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL after Week 2. Nick begins with deep dive into the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers as they head into a pivotal Week 3 matchup.
Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Carolina Panthers' 0-2 start?
Baker isn't cooking quite yet. The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 in the young 2022 NFL season, and new quarterback Baker Mayfield is struggling to get his charge going. Furthermore, this week, Sports Illustrated slotted the Panthers 32nd in its weekly NFL power rankings, which comes after a 26-24 home loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 19-16 road loss to the New York Giants.
3 keys to victory for the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 3 versus Broncos
With Jimmy G back as the 49ers starting QB, there are three things he needs to do to win in Denver Sunday night.
Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch
Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
NFL insider disputes Jerry Jones' optimistic take on QB Dak Prescott's return
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said quarterback Dak Prescott, recovering from a right thumb fracture, will only miss one more game and return in Week 4 against the Commanders. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, however, believes Prescott won't return until Week 6 at the earliest. “That did not seem feasible to...
Cardinals WR Greg Dortch emerges as key weapon for Kyler Murray
Greg Dortch has bounced around to five different teams in the three seasons since he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Finally, the 24-year-old sparkplug of a receiver appears to have found a home with the Arizona Cardinals. That relationship started last offseason with a phone...
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski admits he wishes he told Nick Chubb not to score TD vs. Jets
The Cleveland Browns were on the cusp of starting the 2022 NFL season at 2-0 when running back Nick Chubb scored a rushing touchdown with 1:55 remaining in regulation of Sunday's home game against the New York Jets. Had Chubb gone down before reaching the end zone, the Jets would not have been able to stop the clock, and Cleveland would've won 24-17. Instead, the touchdown gifted the Jets new life and allowed quarterback Joe Flacco to toss a pair of scores to notch an incredible 31-30 road victory.
