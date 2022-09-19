ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

brownsnation.com

PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender

Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward. However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching. PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets. Ward was among the worst-rated...
NBC Sports

Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win

Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Yardbarker

Browns' late-game meltdowns becoming a pattern

The discussion about whether Nick Chubb should have run out the clock in the final minutes on Sunday instead of scoring is covering up a much bigger problem for the Browns. Cleveland's defensive lapses in the fourth quarter are becoming harder to ignore, and there are only a handful of days to figure out what's wrong before the Browns host the Steelers on Thursday night.
Larry Brown Sports

Saquon Barkley tells hilarious story about Brian Daboll

It is safe to say that Brian Daboll is already passing the vibe check in his first season as head coach of the New York Giants. The Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday by the final of 19-16 to improve to 2-0 on the young NFL season. After the game, Giants running back Saquon Barkley shared a hilarious story about Daboll.
Yardbarker

The New York Giants might have a new WR1 and it’s a total surprise

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, the New York Giants were expecting big things from receivers, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney. However, neither have made much of an impact over the first two games of the season, both of which resulted in wins for the Giants. Head coach...
Yardbarker

NFL Fans React To Browns’ Loss To The Jets

The Cleveland Browns dropped a heartbreaker to the New York Jets in Week 2. The final score was 31-30. The Browns fall to 1-1 on the 2022 season with an eventful fourth quarter where both teams scored a combined 30 points. The Browns had the lead and failed to hold...
