brownsnation.com
PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender
Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward. However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching. PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets. Ward was among the worst-rated...
After demoting Kenny Golladay, Giants searching for WR help
Although the Giants’ setup was not exactly conducive to impressive receiving statistics last season, Kenny Golladay has not rebounded from his disappointing 2021 slate. The Giants have reduced the high-priced veteran’s playing time significantly. The two-time 1,000-yard receiver played just two snaps in the Giants’ Week 2 win...
NBC Sports
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Panthers' Matt Rhule: 'Crowd noise was a factor' in loss to Giants
Leading up to a Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and several players called on fans to get loud. Specifically, Martindale wanted Giants fans to be so loud that Carolina had to revert to a silent count. “I know New Yorkers are...
ESPN
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb admits scoring late touchdown vs. New York Jets 'cost us the game'
BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb took the blame for Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, saying he should've gone down instead of scoring in the final two minutes. Chubb's 12-yard touchdown run with 1:55 to play put the Browns up 30-17. Rookie kicker Cade York...
Is Zach Wilson the Jets’ starter when he returns? His coach provides the answer
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh gave an update on Zach Wilson, who is working his way back from a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee.
Yardbarker
Browns' late-game meltdowns becoming a pattern
The discussion about whether Nick Chubb should have run out the clock in the final minutes on Sunday instead of scoring is covering up a much bigger problem for the Browns. Cleveland's defensive lapses in the fourth quarter are becoming harder to ignore, and there are only a handful of days to figure out what's wrong before the Browns host the Steelers on Thursday night.
Saquon Barkley tells hilarious story about Brian Daboll
It is safe to say that Brian Daboll is already passing the vibe check in his first season as head coach of the New York Giants. The Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday by the final of 19-16 to improve to 2-0 on the young NFL season. After the game, Giants running back Saquon Barkley shared a hilarious story about Daboll.
Yardbarker
The New York Giants might have a new WR1 and it’s a total surprise
Prior to the start of the 2022 season, the New York Giants were expecting big things from receivers, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney. However, neither have made much of an impact over the first two games of the season, both of which resulted in wins for the Giants. Head coach...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans React To Browns’ Loss To The Jets
The Cleveland Browns dropped a heartbreaker to the New York Jets in Week 2. The final score was 31-30. The Browns fall to 1-1 on the 2022 season with an eventful fourth quarter where both teams scored a combined 30 points. The Browns had the lead and failed to hold...
Kyle Brandt makes bold New York Giants statement after bringing out their upcoming schedule on Good Morning Football
KYLE BRANDT dared to dream about New York Giants after their second straight win. The Good Morning Football host was in confident mood after the Giants beat Carolina Panthers on Sunday. New York followed up their win over Tennessee Titans to go to 2-0 this season. Giants fans are starting...
