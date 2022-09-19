ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cheryl Tyler
2d ago

Biden is Doing Nothing for the American people . All he Doing is Making it WORSE . When did he Become a DOCTOR . LMAO 🤣😂

David bless
2d ago

Wait for winter time joe biden will be make a bad choice saying that the virus is over it going to be having more and more case watch and see people

Anthony Palermo
2d ago

the man is a fool, step down already, he's worse than the pandemic

The Independent

Doctors fire back after Biden declares Covid ‘over’: ‘A weekly 9/11’

Joe Biden was criticised by one of America’s top epidemiologists after the president prematurely declared that the Covid-19 pandemic "is over", even as the US continues to grapple with coronavirus infections.In an interview with CBS News which aired on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked if the return of the auto show in Michigan, which was attended by the 46th president, meant that the pandemic has come to a close.Mr Biden replied saying: "The pandemic is over."The president acknowledged that Covid is still “a problem”, adding that his administration is still “doing a lot of work on it".“If you notice,...
The List

Dr. Oz's Leaked Emails To Jared Kushner Are Raising Eyebrows

Dr. Mehmet Oz went from the host of the controversial medical daytime show, "The Dr. Oz Show," to a Republican nominee for a Pennsylvania Senate seat (via Politico). His campaign started out rocky. Though he won the nomination, no star from the Republican party had endorsed him by July. The only support he seemed to have had was from former President Donald Trump, but he wasn't working hard to campaign for the tv doctor turned political hopeful.
shefinds

Mike Pence Just Spoke To The Media About The DOJ's Investigation Of Donald Trump As Rumors Of A Presidential Run Rage

As the walls continue to close in on Donald Trump Mike Pence wants to distance himself. The twice-impeached former president, 76, is currently being investigated for allegedly obstructing justice and violating the Espionage Act (as he reportedly took classified documents home with him), and Pence, 63, is appearing to keep his lips sealed on the matter as much as possible.
The Independent

CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’

CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
The Independent

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
