Cheryl Tyler
2d ago
Biden is Doing Nothing for the American people . All he Doing is Making it WORSE . When did he Become a DOCTOR . LMAO 🤣😂
David bless
2d ago
Wait for winter time joe biden will be make a bad choice saying that the virus is over it going to be having more and more case watch and see people
Anthony Palermo
2d ago
the man is a fool, step down already, he's worse than the pandemic
Video of Joe Biden Saying 'F-15' Viewed Over 2M Times as President Mocked
Biden's latest gun comments have resulted in comparisons to his widely criticized withdrawal from Afghanistan and the implication he would attack U.S. citizens.
Doctors fire back after Biden declares Covid ‘over’: ‘A weekly 9/11’
Joe Biden was criticised by one of America’s top epidemiologists after the president prematurely declared that the Covid-19 pandemic "is over", even as the US continues to grapple with coronavirus infections.In an interview with CBS News which aired on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked if the return of the auto show in Michigan, which was attended by the 46th president, meant that the pandemic has come to a close.Mr Biden replied saying: "The pandemic is over."The president acknowledged that Covid is still “a problem”, adding that his administration is still “doing a lot of work on it".“If you notice,...
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Hillary Clinton Spills The Beans On Her Rumored 2024 Run For President
With the 2024 election looming upon us, talks of who and who will not run for president are beginning to heat up. Typically, candidates will wait until the midterm elections are over, which take place fall of this year, before announcing their bid for office — but that doesn't stop the rumor mill from working double time.
Anthony Fauci predicts COVID will be ‘more of an endemic situation’ by the time he steps down in December
Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks the U.S. will be able to manage COVID by the end of the year, making it safe for him to retire. Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts that COVID-19 will become “more of an endemic situation” in the U.S. by December, meaning the coronavirus can be treated more like the flu than a health emergency.
Trump Interrupted by 'Fart Noises' While Speaking With Ashli Babbitt's Mom
A call from Donald Trump was interrupted by a man with a placard reading "Fart Noises," at a rally in Washington D.C. held to show solidarity with those arrested following the January 6 Capital Hill riot. The former president spoke to Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, the 35-year-old...
Dr. Oz's Leaked Emails To Jared Kushner Are Raising Eyebrows
Dr. Mehmet Oz went from the host of the controversial medical daytime show, "The Dr. Oz Show," to a Republican nominee for a Pennsylvania Senate seat (via Politico). His campaign started out rocky. Though he won the nomination, no star from the Republican party had endorsed him by July. The only support he seemed to have had was from former President Donald Trump, but he wasn't working hard to campaign for the tv doctor turned political hopeful.
Billionaire BMW heir urges Europe to do everything to help prevent Donald Trump’s reelection
Stefan Quandt, billionaire heir of luxury car brand BMW, urged Germans not to be fooled into thinking Trump’s first term was just a “historical aberration.”. The billionaire heir behind the BMW luxury brand urged the people of Europe to do whatever they can to prevent a second presidency under Donald Trump.
Russian soldier defects, tells CBS News he and his comrades were "lied to," and soon realized Ukraine "war was wrong"
Kyiv — Six months into his war on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is calling for his nation to build a bigger army. He has ordered an increase of 137,000 troops, starting in January. But if CBS News correspondent Debora Patta's rare, candid conversation with a Russian paratrooper is...
Jean-Pierre: 'I certainly don't need lectures' about southern border
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shot down a criticism from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Tuesday regarding her past comments about migration at the southern border.
Zelensky says it’s ‘not even possible’ that Trump did not recognize Putin threat
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was surprised by former President Trump’s continued praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin even after Moscow invaded Ukraine, given how much information Trump was privy to about the fellow world leader. “I believe he had enough time, plenty of time, to understand who...
Mike Pence Just Spoke To The Media About The DOJ's Investigation Of Donald Trump As Rumors Of A Presidential Run Rage
As the walls continue to close in on Donald Trump Mike Pence wants to distance himself. The twice-impeached former president, 76, is currently being investigated for allegedly obstructing justice and violating the Espionage Act (as he reportedly took classified documents home with him), and Pence, 63, is appearing to keep his lips sealed on the matter as much as possible.
CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’
CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
Joe Biden flies out of London two hours after end of Queen Elizabeth funeral
President Joe Biden departed London’s Stansted Airport en route to Washington, just hours after he joined myriad heads of state and government at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Mr Biden, accompanied first lady Jill Biden, boarded Air Force One for the flight to Joint...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him
Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
UK says Biden is an exception to Queen funeral advice for world leaders to travel in buses with limited security
The UK said foreign leaders should use escorted buses to get to the Queen's funeral. But it later rowed back, saying President Joe Biden could use his own car for his security. The UK government reframed its seemingly hardline rules as "guidance" with exceptions. The UK said President Joe Biden...
