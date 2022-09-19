ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GolfWRX

Greg Norman makes bold claim over LIV duo…disrespecting Scottie Scheffler in the process

After Cameron Smith’s victory at LIV Chicago, Greg Norman made an interesting Instagram post celebrating his fellow Australians triumph. In the post, the LIV Golf CEO claimed that Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson were the two best players in the world…something World Number One, current Masters champion and Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler may take umbrage with.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Cam Smith awkwardly bats off question taunting Rory McIlroy at LIV presser

When Cam Smith won the 150th Open Championship, he had the gallery chuckle during his winner’s press conference when wondering how many beers would fit inside the Claret Jug. Not long after, he revealed all!. Not all pressers are the same, though, and with LIV Golf, we should always...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

How much Cameron Smith and others won at LIV Golf Chicago

Cameron Smith scooped more than $4 million for winning the individual tournament at LIV Golf Chicago and finishing tied third in the team competition. Smith was competing in just his second LIV Golf event since joining the controversial Saudi-backed circuit. It is understood Smith accepted a signing-on fee in the...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to ‘punch Talor Gooch in the face’

Tensions are high in professional golf. The LIV Golf players who have elected to leave the PGA TOUR have left many of their former colleagues steaming. Alan Shipnuck, in his “Firepit Collective“, spoke with Talor Gooch recently. Shipnuck regards Gooch as “the face” of the PGA TOUR Vs. LIV. He also calls Gooch a “god-fearing country boy who is intelligent enough to have been his high school valedictorian”.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup 2022: Prompted by LIV, Davis Love III has found his voice about the future of golf

In early July, as he perched himself at the edge of a wooden bench in front of his locker at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, Davis Love III wore an expression somewhere north of agitated that had nothing to do with his closing two-over-par 72 in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Love had things on his mind, and he didn’t need prompting to begin relieving himself of the tension building up inside his trim 6-foot-3 frame.
AKRON, OH
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Presidents Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains

The 2022 Presidents Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The Presidents Cup field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
golfmagic.com

Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event

Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
GOLF
Golf.com

LIV Golf Chicago yet another reminder of radical, unsettling changes to pro golf

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — It was just a year ago, here in America’s Heartland, when Bryson DeChambeau had what he called “the best experience of my career.” DeChambeau went undefeated in three matches at the 2021 Ryder Cup, famously (and preposterously) driving the 1st green at Whistling Straits and earning 2.5 points during a record-setting U.S. romp.
