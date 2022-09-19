Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
‘People don’t know what the F they’re talking about’ – Billy Horschel rips Presidents Cup lineup critics
The 2022 Presidents Cup is severely lacking star power, specifically on the International Team side. The United States Team has climbed all the way to a -800 favorite and looks to be all but guaranteed to dominate. The U.S. Team is 13-1-1 all time in the Presidents Cup, but there...
GolfWRX
Greg Norman makes bold claim over LIV duo…disrespecting Scottie Scheffler in the process
After Cameron Smith’s victory at LIV Chicago, Greg Norman made an interesting Instagram post celebrating his fellow Australians triumph. In the post, the LIV Golf CEO claimed that Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson were the two best players in the world…something World Number One, current Masters champion and Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler may take umbrage with.
GolfWRX
Cam Smith awkwardly bats off question taunting Rory McIlroy at LIV presser
When Cam Smith won the 150th Open Championship, he had the gallery chuckle during his winner’s press conference when wondering how many beers would fit inside the Claret Jug. Not long after, he revealed all!. Not all pressers are the same, though, and with LIV Golf, we should always...
Forecaddie: A Ryder Cup Captain Fred Couples? Davis Love III thinks it could happen
The Man Out Front is still trying to wrap his head around Sweden’s Henrik Stenson joining LIV Golf then showing surprise that it cost the former British Open champ arguably the greatest honor of his career, the captaincy of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team. LIV Golf defections likely...
Meet the 12 players on the International 2022 Presidents Cup team
It’s time for the 2022 Presidents Cup. The competition will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club. The course is a regular stop on the PGA Tour, hosting the Wells Fargo Championship, as well as the 2017 PGA Championship. Now, some of the best players from...
golfmagic.com
How much Cameron Smith and others won at LIV Golf Chicago
Cameron Smith scooped more than $4 million for winning the individual tournament at LIV Golf Chicago and finishing tied third in the team competition. Smith was competing in just his second LIV Golf event since joining the controversial Saudi-backed circuit. It is understood Smith accepted a signing-on fee in the...
Greg Norman Visiting Capitol Hill Hoping to Enhance LIV Golf's Image
The upstart league's CEO will be in Washington, D.C., to 'educate' lawmakers and 'counter the (PGA) Tour's anti-competitive efforts,' LIV Golf said in a statement.
GolfWRX
Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to ‘punch Talor Gooch in the face’
Tensions are high in professional golf. The LIV Golf players who have elected to leave the PGA TOUR have left many of their former colleagues steaming. Alan Shipnuck, in his “Firepit Collective“, spoke with Talor Gooch recently. Shipnuck regards Gooch as “the face” of the PGA TOUR Vs. LIV. He also calls Gooch a “god-fearing country boy who is intelligent enough to have been his high school valedictorian”.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Prompted by LIV, Davis Love III has found his voice about the future of golf
In early July, as he perched himself at the edge of a wooden bench in front of his locker at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, Davis Love III wore an expression somewhere north of agitated that had nothing to do with his closing two-over-par 72 in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Love had things on his mind, and he didn’t need prompting to begin relieving himself of the tension building up inside his trim 6-foot-3 frame.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Presidents Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains
The 2022 Presidents Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The Presidents Cup field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and more.
golfmagic.com
Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event
Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
TV Times: How to Watch the Presidents Cup and Other Pro Tours
Here is how to watch the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions every week.
Golf.com
LIV Golf Chicago yet another reminder of radical, unsettling changes to pro golf
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — It was just a year ago, here in America’s Heartland, when Bryson DeChambeau had what he called “the best experience of my career.” DeChambeau went undefeated in three matches at the 2021 Ryder Cup, famously (and preposterously) driving the 1st green at Whistling Straits and earning 2.5 points during a record-setting U.S. romp.
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup teams: Breaking down how new-look United States may power through international side
The 2022 Presidents Cup has finally returned after a three-year hiatus created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last seen at Royal Melbourne in Australia during the winter of 2019, a highly-contested bout between an underdog international group and a favored United States squad played out in dramatic fashion. With the international...
US goes for 9 in a row in Presidents Cup, seniors to Pebble
PGA TOUR PRESIDENTS CUP Site: Charlotte, North Carolina. Course: Quail Hollow Club. Yardage: 7,047. Par: 71.
