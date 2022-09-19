Read full article on original website
Tragedy as the Duchess of Cornwall's cousin - who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest divorce battles - 'is found dead after taking his own life in a London hotel room'
A distant cousin of the Duchess of Cornwall who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest-running divorce battles is thought to have taken his own life in a London hotel room. Charles Villiers and estranged wife Emma Villiers hit headlines after becoming involved in a dispute over whether their divorce should be settled in Scottish or English courts.
Queen's funeral from space: Stunning satellite images capture the huge scale of procession through the streets of London with hundreds of thousands lining the streets to say their final farewells
Stunning satellite images have captured the huge scale of the Queen's funeral procession through the streets of London with hundreds of thousands lining the roads to say their final farewells after spots filled up to see the solemn procession at 9am this morning. Up to 2million people crowded into central...
'Top secret' drone-blocking technology 'will be deployed in London for Queen's funeral to enforce no fly zone' – as officers gear up for what will be one of the biggest security operations in British policing history
A no-fly zone has been put in place over London, with security forces deploying cutting edge technology to stop drones flying near the Queen's funeral. In what is set to be one of the biggest security operations in British history, Scotland Yard is pulling out all the stops to ensure today's service and procession go off without at hitch.
Queen Elizabeth II: North Yorkshire and Humberside Police support funeral operation
Police officers from Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire will support colleagues in London ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday. North Yorkshire and Humberside Police both confirmed they would provide help to the Metropolitan Police. Neither force would give details of the number of officers involved. The support being provided in...
Tuesday briefing: Five big stories as Britain returns to normal
Good morning. What an extraordinary, moving day. Whatever your view of the monarchy, it knows how to put on a show. As Charlotte Higgins wrote, “The point of the giant immersive drama into which the UK has been drawn since 8 September is to persuade us to collude in the collective fantasy that the royals are more than human … to renovate the notion that in the royal family is encapsulated some ineffable and inalienable “Britishness” that binds the people of the UK together, despite our present woes.” You could feel it working on you as the day wore on. We might quibble with the couple who preferred the Queue to their own children, but on some level, they spoke for the nation: sad, yes, but also giddy at the magic of it all.
Danish queen tests positive for Covid day after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The Queen of Denmark has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time this year, the Danish Royal Court has confirmed. Queen Margrethe II has cancelled her appointments for this week after the diagnosis on Tuesday evening. The 82-year-old monarch was one of 2,000 guests who attended Queen Elizabeth II's...
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military
A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
Mourners brought to tears as they say goodbye to Queen at Westminster Hall
Mourners have been brought to tears as they said goodbye to the Queen during her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London. Members of the public were paying their respects to the late monarch from 5pm on Wednesday after her coffin was taken to the hall from Buckingham Palace.
London hotel prices soar ahead of the Queen’s funeral
People planning to visit London for the Queen’s funeral face soaring hotel bills. Hotel prices are up to four times higher on Sunday – the night before the funeral – compared with a week later, analysis by the PA news agency found. Hundreds of thousands of people...
Extraordinary photos from the Queen’s funeral
Large crowds gathered in central London on Monday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she made her final journey from Westminster to Windsor. The coffin, topped with the Royal Standard and Imperial State Crown, was carried to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors. King Charles III and other senior members of the Royal Family followed behind on foot.
Queen Elizabeth II: Man who tackled shooter on duty during funeral
A man who tackled a teenager who shot at Queen Elizabeth II in 1981 was on duty during her funeral procession. John Heasman was the first person to grab 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant, who shot at the Queen with blanks from a replica pistol during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Mr...
Mourners’ fury after being refused entry to Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing for hours
Mourners have complained that they were given “false hope” they would be able to view the Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing through the night without wristbands.Dozens of mourners were prevented in the early hours of Monday from advancing any closer to Westminster Hall by police at the entrance to Victoria Tower Gardens next to Lambeth Bridge.Pauline Pearce, who queued in central London for seven hours, said “constant misinformation” was given to those in the queue.Ms Pearce, who was dubbed the “Hackney heroine” after she was filmed confronting rioters in 2011, said: “All of us have felt angry today.“We were sent...
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
Queen's funeral: West Midlands communities gather to watch ceremony
Hundreds of people have gathered in Birmingham and the Black Country to watch the Queen's state funeral. In Birmingham's Centenary Square, about 300 people congregated to watch the broadcast on a large screen put up by the city council. About 200 people also gathered in Wolverhampton's Queen Square, with people...
Archie Battersbee funeral: Grieving family to lay 12 year-old to rest after losing legal fight
Grieving relatives are preparing for the funeral of Archie Battersbee on Tuesday, who died following a legal battle over his life support treatment.The 12-year-old’s parents fought to keep him on life support after he was found unconscious by his mother at their home in Essex in April.But he died at 12pm on Saturday 6 August after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment.Archie’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, at noon.His family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.A spokesman for the centre said Reverend Paul Mackay will oversee...
Now for the great rush home: Up to two million mourners attending Queen's funeral pack out stations with queues of passengers lining up to board carriages with trains to and from Paddington still cancelled
Tens of thousands of mourners who travelled to London for the Queen's funeral face long queues for trains get home after all services from Paddington were cancelled. All trains on the line between Paddington and Reading were scrapped this morning due to 'significant damage' to overhead wires yesterday. This has...
TUI pilot turns plane around to pick up crying little girl 'left behind' at airport
A father has praised TUI after one of their pilots turned a plane around to pick up a crying little girl who was 'left behind' at the airport. Adrian Insley was travelling with his partner, their four children, his parents. He said that the incident took place on the way...
