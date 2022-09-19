ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tragedy as the Duchess of Cornwall's cousin - who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest divorce battles - 'is found dead after taking his own life in a London hotel room'

A distant cousin of the Duchess of Cornwall who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest-running divorce battles is thought to have taken his own life in a London hotel room. Charles Villiers and estranged wife Emma Villiers hit headlines after becoming involved in a dispute over whether their divorce should be settled in Scottish or English courts.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen's funeral from space: Stunning satellite images capture the huge scale of procession through the streets of London with hundreds of thousands lining the streets to say their final farewells

Stunning satellite images have captured the huge scale of the Queen's funeral procession through the streets of London with hundreds of thousands lining the roads to say their final farewells after spots filled up to see the solemn procession at 9am this morning. Up to 2million people crowded into central...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'Top secret' drone-blocking technology 'will be deployed in London for Queen's funeral to enforce no fly zone' – as officers gear up for what will be one of the biggest security operations in British policing history

A no-fly zone has been put in place over London, with security forces deploying cutting edge technology to stop drones flying near the Queen's funeral. In what is set to be one of the biggest security operations in British history, Scotland Yard is pulling out all the stops to ensure today's service and procession go off without at hitch.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World War#Uk
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Five big stories as Britain returns to normal

Good morning. What an extraordinary, moving day. Whatever your view of the monarchy, it knows how to put on a show. As Charlotte Higgins wrote, “The point of the giant immersive drama into which the UK has been drawn since 8 September is to persuade us to collude in the collective fantasy that the royals are more than human … to renovate the notion that in the royal family is encapsulated some ineffable and inalienable “Britishness” that binds the people of the UK together, despite our present woes.” You could feel it working on you as the day wore on. We might quibble with the couple who preferred the Queue to their own children, but on some level, they spoke for the nation: sad, yes, but also giddy at the magic of it all.
U.K.
BBC

Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession

A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
BBC

The Queen's funeral in pictures

Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Extraordinary photos from the Queen’s funeral

Large crowds gathered in central London on Monday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she made her final journey from Westminster to Windsor. The coffin, topped with the Royal Standard and Imperial State Crown, was carried to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors. King Charles III and other senior members of the Royal Family followed behind on foot.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Man who tackled shooter on duty during funeral

A man who tackled a teenager who shot at Queen Elizabeth II in 1981 was on duty during her funeral procession. John Heasman was the first person to grab 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant, who shot at the Queen with blanks from a replica pistol during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Mr...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mourners’ fury after being refused entry to Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing for hours

Mourners have complained that they were given “false hope” they would be able to view the Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing through the night without wristbands.Dozens of mourners were prevented in the early hours of Monday from advancing any closer to Westminster Hall by police at the entrance to Victoria Tower Gardens next to Lambeth Bridge.Pauline Pearce, who queued in central London for seven hours, said “constant misinformation” was given to those in the queue.Ms Pearce, who was dubbed the “Hackney heroine” after she was filmed confronting rioters in 2011, said: “All of us have felt angry today.“We were sent...
PROTESTS
BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
SOCIETY
BBC

Queen's funeral: West Midlands communities gather to watch ceremony

Hundreds of people have gathered in Birmingham and the Black Country to watch the Queen's state funeral. In Birmingham's Centenary Square, about 300 people congregated to watch the broadcast on a large screen put up by the city council. About 200 people also gathered in Wolverhampton's Queen Square, with people...
U.K.
The Independent

Archie Battersbee funeral: Grieving family to lay 12 year-old to rest after losing legal fight

Grieving relatives are preparing for the funeral of Archie Battersbee on Tuesday, who died following a legal battle over his life support treatment.The 12-year-old’s parents fought to keep him on life support after he was found unconscious by his mother at their home in Essex in April.But he died at 12pm on Saturday 6 August after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment.Archie’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, at noon.His family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.A spokesman for the centre said Reverend Paul Mackay will oversee...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Now for the great rush home: Up to two million mourners attending Queen's funeral pack out stations with queues of passengers lining up to board carriages with trains to and from Paddington still cancelled

Tens of thousands of mourners who travelled to London for the Queen's funeral face long queues for trains get home after all services from Paddington were cancelled. All trains on the line between Paddington and Reading were scrapped this morning due to 'significant damage' to overhead wires yesterday. This has...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy