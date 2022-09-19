ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds

A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tomás Rivera
Person
Pedro Pierluisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Maria#Heavy Rain#The National Guard
TheDailyBeast

Why Hurricanes Are Such a Disaster for Puerto Rico

By Carlos A. Suárez Carrasquillo and Fernando Tormos-AponteFive years after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has killed at least four people, caused widespread flooding and left hundreds of thousands of residents without water or power. Maria caused extensive damage to Puerto Rico’s power grid in 2017 that left many residents without electricity for months. Rebuilding it has been hampered by technical, political and financial challenges.Carlos A. Suárez and Fernando Tormos-Aponte are social scientists who study Latin American politics and environmental justice. They explain some of the factors that have hindered efforts to recover from Maria and...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NBC News

Storm Fiona likely to become a hurricane before hitting Puerto Rico

HAVANA — Tropical Storm Fiona headed for Puerto Rico on Saturday night, with forecasters warning it likely would grow into a hurricane before hitting on Sunday with extremely heavy rains with the potential to cause landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm already lashed several eastern Caribbean islands,...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Rainfall from deadly Hurricane Fiona tops 30 inches in Puerto Rico

Officials blamed at least four fatalities in the northern Caribbean on the storm. Meanwhile, AccuWeather's founder estimated that Fiona would have a $10 billion impact on Puerto Rico's economy, likening the fallout to "a severe recession." Torrential rainfall unloaded by Hurricane Fiona continued Monday across Puerto Rico as well as...
ENVIRONMENT
wfit.org

Millions without power in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona's impact

Hurricane Fiona left more than three million people without power Sunday in Puerto Rico and conditions could be slow to improve as wind and rain continue Monday. An island-wide blackout occurred on the island of Puerto Rico Sunday as Hurricane Fiona brought sustained winds of up to 90 miles per hour. The extent of damage is unclear, as heavy rain and flooding continues to wash out roads and bridges early this week. As of publishing, most of the island remains without power, according to utility companies' reports. Governor Pedro Pierluisi stated that the recovery process would be a "matter of days," and not months, unlike the drawn-out power restoration effort following Hurricane Maria in 2017.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy