Read full article on original website
Related
Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds
A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona
Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
At least 2 dead in Puerto Rico after 'unbelievable' Hurricane Fiona
At least two people have died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Fiona, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi told CNN, as rescuers scrambled to save flooding victims.
Hurricane Fiona hits Dominican Republic after causing "catastrophic" damage, "historic" flooding in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall over the Dominican Republic early Monday after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, whose governor called the damage "catastrophic." The hurricane center said Fiona reached the Dominican Republic near Boca de Yuma at 3:30 a.m. EDT, with sustained winds...
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Hurricane Fiona Sweeps Away Entire Bridge in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, and reports from the island have been brutal. Reports indicate that the entire island lost power in the wake of the hurricane. Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, near Punta Tocon, at 3:20 p.m. ET Sunday....
Tropical Storm Fiona heads to the Caribbean. Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands under storm watch
Tropical Storm Fiona is now forecast to approach hurricane strength in the Caribbean early next week, after Hurricane Hunters found a stronger storm than expected.
Hurricane Fiona swamps Puerto Rico, knocking out power to island
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona left most of Puerto Rico without power on Sunday, causing catastrophic flooding and landslides on the island before barreling toward the Dominican Republic, a government agency said.
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall on Puerto Rico's southwest coast after triggering an island-wide power blackout
Fiona, a Category 1 storm, is expected to unleash historic rainfall of up to 30 inches, widespread flooding and dangerous mudslides, forecasters said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tropical Storm Earl brings floods to Puerto Rico. Hurricane Danielle strengthens
The United States’ mainland East Coast has little to worry about from the hurricane, the tropical storm or, for now, the third system that’s in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane warning issued for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona approaches
HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm previously battered various eastern Caribbean islands,...
Why Hurricanes Are Such a Disaster for Puerto Rico
By Carlos A. Suárez Carrasquillo and Fernando Tormos-AponteFive years after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has killed at least four people, caused widespread flooding and left hundreds of thousands of residents without water or power. Maria caused extensive damage to Puerto Rico’s power grid in 2017 that left many residents without electricity for months. Rebuilding it has been hampered by technical, political and financial challenges.Carlos A. Suárez and Fernando Tormos-Aponte are social scientists who study Latin American politics and environmental justice. They explain some of the factors that have hindered efforts to recover from Maria and...
Hurricane Fiona batters Turks and Caicos as Puerto Rico fights flooding
Hurricane Fiona has blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 3 storm after cutting a path of devastation through the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico – where most people remained without electricity or running water. The storm’s eye passed close to Grand Turk, the small British territory’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do you want to help the people impacted by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico? Here’s how
Hurricane Fiona has left several dead, millions without power and running water as scores of others remain displaced in Puerto Rico — leaving many in mainland United States wondering how they can help.
Storm Fiona likely to become a hurricane before hitting Puerto Rico
HAVANA — Tropical Storm Fiona headed for Puerto Rico on Saturday night, with forecasters warning it likely would grow into a hurricane before hitting on Sunday with extremely heavy rains with the potential to cause landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm already lashed several eastern Caribbean islands,...
Category 3 Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, much of Puerto Rico still without electricity
CAYEY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remained without electricity or running water and rescuers used heavy equipment to lift survivors to safety. The storm’s eye passed close to...
Hurricane Fiona upgraded to Category 3 as it heads for Turks and Caicos Islands
Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday as it approached the Turks and Caicos Islands. The storm was located about 10 miles north of Grand Turk Island on Tuesday morning, with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph. It was moving at 10 mph to the north-northwest, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The power is out. Homes and roads are flooded. In Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona leaves a 'nightmare.'
At least 4 people have died and more than a million customers – about 80% of the island – are without power after Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico.
Hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico; three dead
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/Santo Domingo, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona was churning north on Monday night after bringing torrential rain and powerful winds to the Dominican Republic and a total power outage in neighboring Puerto Rico, killing at least three.
Rainfall from deadly Hurricane Fiona tops 30 inches in Puerto Rico
Officials blamed at least four fatalities in the northern Caribbean on the storm. Meanwhile, AccuWeather's founder estimated that Fiona would have a $10 billion impact on Puerto Rico's economy, likening the fallout to "a severe recession." Torrential rainfall unloaded by Hurricane Fiona continued Monday across Puerto Rico as well as...
wfit.org
Millions without power in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona's impact
Hurricane Fiona left more than three million people without power Sunday in Puerto Rico and conditions could be slow to improve as wind and rain continue Monday. An island-wide blackout occurred on the island of Puerto Rico Sunday as Hurricane Fiona brought sustained winds of up to 90 miles per hour. The extent of damage is unclear, as heavy rain and flooding continues to wash out roads and bridges early this week. As of publishing, most of the island remains without power, according to utility companies' reports. Governor Pedro Pierluisi stated that the recovery process would be a "matter of days," and not months, unlike the drawn-out power restoration effort following Hurricane Maria in 2017.
Comments / 0