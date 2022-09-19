Read full article on original website
Related
2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV
Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
Good Samaritans thwart alleged near-sexual assault on teen in California grocery store bathroom
A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage girl inside a Southern California grocery store bathroom, officials said. The as-yet-unnamed 39-year-old suspect followed the teen victim into the bathroom at a Whittier Stater Bros. around 2 p.m. Sunday and then locked the bathroom door, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11.
Pursuit ends in violent crash in South LA; 3 injured
A pursuit suspect was arrested after a brief pursuit that ended in a crash in South Los Angeles. According to police, the pursuit lasted for just one minute after officers had engaged the suspect before they crashed into their vehicle on 79th Street and Main Street at 4:51 p.m. Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their statuses are currently unknown. Sky9 over the scene of the collision showed several cars with considerable damage and debris strewn all over the roadway. At least three cars were involved in the incident. Following the crash, the suspect was taken into custody.
Arrest made in fatal assault of 27-year-old father at Metro Blue Line station in Willowbrook area
A homicide suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal assault and robbery of a 27-year-old father in March at the Metro Blue Line station in the Willowbrook area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man released from prison after bank robberies accused of robbing more banks, feds say
A 53-year-old man convicted in six bank robberies years ago is accused of robbing three more banks in California after his release from prison, federal officials said. Rickey Lewis of Willowbrook pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 19 to three counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, acts he’s accused of committing while on supervised released in 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.
Driver, Ejected Infant in Critical Condition After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Arleta, Los Angeles, CA: One adult was briefly trapped and an infant ejected from a vehicle involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota Camry Sunday, Sept. 18, around 8:50 p.m. on the 13900 block of West Terra Bella Street in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley.
palisadesnews.com
City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Action to Move Juvenile Prisoners to Santa Monica Mountains Near Malibu
The City of Malibu continued its strong opposition to the action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many of whom were convicted of serious and violent crimes, including murder, to the Santa Monica Mountains just north of Malibu, filing an official letter of protest with the County on July 13.
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
LA County, state easing mask-wearing rules as COVID-19 spread slows
LOS ANGELES - COVID-19 masking rules will be eased in Los Angeles County starting Friday, with health officials announcing Wednesday they will lift the requirement for face coverings in correctional facilities and homeless shelters, while indoor mask-wearing in general will become a matter of individual preference. The county Department of...
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
Get A Job: Thieves Rob Tee Grizzley’s Los Angeles Home For $1M In Jewelry & Loads Of Cash
Tee Grizzley's San Fernando Valley home was targeted in a robbery, and thieves made off with over $1M in jewelry and tons of cash.
foxla.com
'Moving' suitcase leads to puppy rescue on North Carolina highway
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. - A bizarre scenario played out in North Carolina that led to the rescue of four puppies. The Guilford County Animal Services said on September 17, some good Samaritans saw a suitcase that was "moving" along the side of the highway and stopped. They noticed the luggage...
foxla.com
Southern California man in Mexico feels massive earthquake
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the Mexican Pacific coast Monday. One Southern California man was in Puerto Vallarta when it happened.
foxla.com
2 LAUSD schools win National Blue Ribbon honors for 2022
LOS ANGELES - Kester Elementary in Sherman Oaks and Colfax Charter Elementary in Valley Village were just named two of 29 California schools and 297 in the nation to be National Blue Ribbon Schools "for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams" according to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California milkshake is among ‘most outrageous’ in US. It’s loaded with treats
California has one of the “most outrageous” shakes in the country — and it’s perfect for sweet treat lovers, Yelp says. Big D’s Burgers in Whittier is known for its massive and decadent milkshakes among Yelp reviewers. And now Yelp has recognized it as one...
laloyolan.com
How renters are being affected as California moves back to normalcy post-pandemic
California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 on March 4, 2020, closely followed by a statement from Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti that same day. A week later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Following the March 4 announcement, it was decided that...
Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle
Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.
Cool temperatures sunshine expected Wednesday in SoCal
Southern California will see some mild temperatures on Wednesday, just slightly below normal for this time of year, but the heat is returning soon.
newsantaana.com
Mandated COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated workers rescinded in California
(Santa Ana, CA) – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced in a 9/13/22 update to several State Public Health Officer Orders, that mandated testing of the small number of unvaccinated workers will no longer be required. The rescinded Health Officer Orders remove the weekly screening testing requirements...
Comments / 0