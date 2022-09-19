ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

fox32chicago.com

Cook County teen previously accused of possessing stolen vehicle, arrested again for same crime: prosecutors

ADDISON, Ill. - A Cook County teen who is accused of stealing three vehicles from an Addison car dealership will be detained until at least his next court appearance. The 16-year-old is charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of burglary, one count of theft and two counts of criminal damage to property.
ADDISON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged in killing of 18-year-old, armed robbery of two others

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with first degree murder and armed robbery in connection to incidents that happened in late July and early August. The teen was arrested on Tuesday in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue by Chicago police and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police officer shot; Massey sentencing set

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for the 2020 shooting of a police officer. A jury on June 21 found Jonathan Massey, 31, guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, the district attorney's office said. According to a criminal...
KENOSHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old charged in string of armed carjackings, robberies

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with several armed carjackings and robberies last July in Chicago. Lance Talbert was arrested Tuesday on the Near West Side by members of the Area Four Vehicular Hijacking Taskforce. Police said they identified Talbert via "technological means" as a participant in...
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody

KENOSHA, Wis. – Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
KENOSHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 2 fatally, who were sitting on porch in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting three people, two fatally, who were sitting on a porch in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon. Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village

CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS 58

Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
SHOREWOOD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee garage burglary suspects wanted: police

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted for an Aug. 1 burglary on the city's south side. The suspects allegedly broke into a garage on 68th Street north of Howard Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 1 and took property. Police described all three suspects...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Suspects sought in fatal Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of three suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. The trio is accused of killing a 23-year-old man around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

Barn catches fire near Racine County highway

RAYMOND, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near Interstate 94 and Seven Mile Road. It started just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Raymond Fire & Rescue units arrived at the scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property fully involved in fire and extending to a pole barn.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
fox32chicago.com

Zion police release body cam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting

ZION, Ill. - The Zion Police Department released body camera footage Tuesday that shows an officer fatally shoot an armed man earlier this month in the northern suburb. The footage shows officers approach George W. Franklin III behind a residence in the 2800 block of Ezra Avenue on the evening of Sept. 8 after receiving a call from the man's mother that he was attempting to force his way inside her home.
ZION, IL

