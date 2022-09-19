Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Y&R Spoilers For September 21: Victor Pushes Diane’s ‘Buttons’Soap HubGenoa City, WI
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
When things don't go his way Victor may start up an age-old feud s on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Kyle and Summer's Genoa City wedding may be too much too little too late on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soonCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Related
fox32chicago.com
Cook County teen previously accused of possessing stolen vehicle, arrested again for same crime: prosecutors
ADDISON, Ill. - A Cook County teen who is accused of stealing three vehicles from an Addison car dealership will be detained until at least his next court appearance. The 16-year-old is charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of burglary, one count of theft and two counts of criminal damage to property.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged in killing of 18-year-old, armed robbery of two others
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with first degree murder and armed robbery in connection to incidents that happened in late July and early August. The teen was arrested on Tuesday in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue by Chicago police and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police officer shot; Massey sentencing set
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for the 2020 shooting of a police officer. A jury on June 21 found Jonathan Massey, 31, guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, the district attorney's office said. According to a criminal...
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old charged in string of armed carjackings, robberies
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with several armed carjackings and robberies last July in Chicago. Lance Talbert was arrested Tuesday on the Near West Side by members of the Area Four Vehicular Hijacking Taskforce. Police said they identified Talbert via "technological means" as a participant in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Kenosha homeowner to face no charges after standing ground and killing intruder
A homeowner in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is not likely to face any charges after standing his ground and killing an intruder who was trying to break into homes Friday. The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of the 6900 block of 64th Avenue, according to the Kenosha Police Department.
1 in custody after shots fired at Chicago police officers in Little Village
A suspect is in custody after Chicago police said he fired shots toward officers in the Little Village neighborhood Tuesday night.
Chicago shooting: Man charged after 4 shot, 2 fatally in West Woodlawn, police say
The victims were on a front porch when an offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. – Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 2 fatally, who were sitting on porch in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting three people, two fatally, who were sitting on a porch in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon. Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
fox32chicago.com
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Chicago gas station on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times at a Chicago gas station on the West Side Tuesday night. Police say a man, 39, was at a gas station in South Austin when two men came up and started shooting. The gunmen drove off in a white sedan southbound on...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village
CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
No charges for Kenosha homeowner who killed intruder
A prosecutor in southern Wisconsin says he doesn't expect to file charges against a homeowner who killed an intruder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha woman who allegedly was practicing driving caused a crash that injured a passenger | Crime & Courts
BURLINGTON — A Kenosha woman who was reportedly practicing driving because she didn’t have a license allegedly caused a crash, which injured another woman who was in the car, then fled the scene. Valorie J. Gruber, 42, of the 6700 block of 14th Avenue, was charged with three...
CBS 58
Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
Growing frustrations after 5 shot, 2 killed in separate fights at Kenosha bar
Seven people have been shot within a month at the same Kenosha bar. Two of those victims were killed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee garage burglary suspects wanted: police
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted for an Aug. 1 burglary on the city's south side. The suspects allegedly broke into a garage on 68th Street north of Howard Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 1 and took property. Police described all three suspects...
fox32chicago.com
Suspects sought in fatal Fernwood shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of three suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. The trio is accused of killing a 23-year-old man around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue, according to police.
WISN
Barn catches fire near Racine County highway
RAYMOND, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near Interstate 94 and Seven Mile Road. It started just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Raymond Fire & Rescue units arrived at the scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property fully involved in fire and extending to a pole barn.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver, 17, and sister arrested after high-speed chase in Racine County
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two sisters, 17 and 24 years old, are in the Racine County jail accused of driving over 100 miles per hour and leading officials on a high-speed chase. Seventeen-year-old Nevaeh Spruce appeared in Racine County court Tuesday afternoon on a charge of fleeing/eluding an officer,...
fox32chicago.com
Zion police release body cam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting
ZION, Ill. - The Zion Police Department released body camera footage Tuesday that shows an officer fatally shoot an armed man earlier this month in the northern suburb. The footage shows officers approach George W. Franklin III behind a residence in the 2800 block of Ezra Avenue on the evening of Sept. 8 after receiving a call from the man's mother that he was attempting to force his way inside her home.
Comments / 2