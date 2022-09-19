ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, AL

weisradio.com

Troopers Respond to Three Area Auto Accidents (One Involving 18-Wheeler) on Tuesday

Alabama State Troopers worked three separate accidents – one of those involving an 18-wheeler – around the area on Tuesday, with no one being hurt. State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 around 4:00am; according to information from the Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado reported to authorities that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road. Firefighters responded immediately – and the blaze was extinguished quickly with no one receiving any injuries in the incident; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

September 20, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Graysville woman killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in a two-vehicle Jefferson County crash Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cynthia Martin Schmidt was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with another car at an intersection of U.S. Hwy 78. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Schmidt […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Stretch of Alabama 211 CLOSED TODAY in Etowah County

Alabama 211 will be closed TODAY (September 19th) – from 9:00am until 9:00pm by the Alabama Department of Transportation. That’s between Scenic Drive and I-59 for Reece City to replace a water line. The detour will be I-59 to Exit 183 to U.S. 431/U.S. 278 and vice versa....
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Government
ABC 33/40 News

Hoover City Council determines U.S. 31 flooding a public safety issue

HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — Flooding happening on U.S. 31 near Riverchase Village is now being deemed a public safety issue. The decision made at the Hoover City Council will lead to legal action being taken against the property owners responsible. According to City Administrator, Allan Rice the flooding is...
HOOVER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

A bridge could be the answer to railroad crossing delays in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — Trains stopping and blocking streets have long been a headache and a safety concern for communities in Birmingham and in Trussville. A roughly $150 million project could put an end to drivers waiting on trains to move on tracks. Leaders from both cities are teaming...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 20

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . fraudulent use of credit/debit card; miscellaneous charges. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $115. September 19. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Dialsdale Dr. S.W.
CULLMAN, AL
aldailynews.com

Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure

Emergency responders have been called for suspected drug overdoses at a home in Hartselle, Alabama three times during a recent 10-day stretch. But the known drug house has been a problem for the community and Police Chief Justin Barley longer than that. And because of current state laws regarding Class D felonies, including possession of controlled substances, it could continue to be a nuisance and safety issue, Barley told Alabama Daily News recently.
HARTSELLE, AL
wbrc.com

Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Child dies after being left in hot car in Oneonta

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — A child has died after being left in a hot car at a day care in Oneonta Tuesday afternoon, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. According to Moon, the child was parked in a car outside Kid’s Campus Inc. along Hwy 75 in Oneonta. According to Oneonta Police Department Chief Clifton, […]
ONEONTA, AL
southerntorch.com

DeKalb County Passes $25.5 M Budget

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission met on Tuesday, September 13, for their regularly scheduled meeting. The Commission passed its 2023 FY budget of approximately $25.5 million. It includes a 4% COLA for employees. Other highlights of the budget include $9.127,900 for the Sheriff/Jail,
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Craig Ford wins Gadsden mayoral race

Gadsden will have a new mayor for the first time in 16 years. Craig Ford, Alabama's former House Minority Leader, won by a comfortable margin against former Chamber of Commerce President Heather Brothers New. Ford is replacing Sherman Guyton, who served four terms as Gadsden's mayor.
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Driver airlifted to hospital after crash at Talladega Short Track

TALLADEGA, Ala. — A driver at the Talladega Short Track was airlifted to a hospital early Sunday morning after a crash during a race. The Lincoln Fire Department and EMS crews were working on standby when the crash happened around 1 a.m. The car overturned and driver Jeff Dean...
TALLADEGA, AL
wbrc.com

Emergency rooms around Ala. are full

Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

