Troopers Respond to Three Area Auto Accidents (One Involving 18-Wheeler) on Tuesday
Alabama State Troopers worked three separate accidents – one of those involving an 18-wheeler – around the area on Tuesday, with no one being hurt. State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 around 4:00am; according to information from the Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado reported to authorities that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road. Firefighters responded immediately – and the blaze was extinguished quickly with no one receiving any injuries in the incident; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
September 20, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Graysville woman killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in a two-vehicle Jefferson County crash Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cynthia Martin Schmidt was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with another car at an intersection of U.S. Hwy 78. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Schmidt […]
Stretch of Alabama 211 CLOSED TODAY in Etowah County
Alabama 211 will be closed TODAY (September 19th) – from 9:00am until 9:00pm by the Alabama Department of Transportation. That’s between Scenic Drive and I-59 for Reece City to replace a water line. The detour will be I-59 to Exit 183 to U.S. 431/U.S. 278 and vice versa....
Alabama father arrested following 6-year investigation into child with skull fractures
A Lawrence County man has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse six years later, after a lengthy investigation revealed multiple skull fractures, according to authorities.
Hoover City Council determines U.S. 31 flooding a public safety issue
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — Flooding happening on U.S. 31 near Riverchase Village is now being deemed a public safety issue. The decision made at the Hoover City Council will lead to legal action being taken against the property owners responsible. According to City Administrator, Allan Rice the flooding is...
A bridge could be the answer to railroad crossing delays in Trussville
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — Trains stopping and blocking streets have long been a headache and a safety concern for communities in Birmingham and in Trussville. A roughly $150 million project could put an end to drivers waiting on trains to move on tracks. Leaders from both cities are teaming...
'It's getting worse': Fentanyl overdoses on the rise in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Fentanyl overdoses are on the rise and any drug can be cut with it. Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. In Jefferson County in 2021, there were 316 deaths involving fentanyl, which is an increase by 66% from 2020.
Mother of 2 found shot to death in Calera home; teen suspect in custody
A Shelby County mother was found shot to death inside her home on Tuesday. Calera police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the woman’s home on Kerry Drive in the Kinsale subdivision after a family member requested a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Lashondra Monique Wilder unresponsive...
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 20
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . fraudulent use of credit/debit card; miscellaneous charges. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $115. September 19. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Dialsdale Dr. S.W.
‘Please adopt or foster’: Shelby Co. Humane putting dogs outside because they are full
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Referring to the situation as a ‘shelter emergency,’ leaders at the Shelby County Humane Society said they are so full of dogs they are having to put kennels outside. Shelby Humane posted on Facebook, “We are having to put dogs in kennels outside...
Russellville man charged with kidnapping, attack with ax handle
A Russellville man has been indicted on two counts of kidnapping and one count of second-degree assault involving an ax handle, court records show.
2-year-old boy found dead in hot car outside Blount County daycare
A child was found dead in a hot car Tuesday afternoon in Blount County. The child – a 2-year-old boy – was discovered in his grandparents’ vehicle in the afternoon. The discovery was made at Kids Campus daycare on Alabama 75 in Oneonta. Authorities initially reported the...
Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure
Emergency responders have been called for suspected drug overdoses at a home in Hartselle, Alabama three times during a recent 10-day stretch. But the known drug house has been a problem for the community and Police Chief Justin Barley longer than that. And because of current state laws regarding Class D felonies, including possession of controlled substances, it could continue to be a nuisance and safety issue, Barley told Alabama Daily News recently.
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
Child dies after being left in hot car in Oneonta
ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — A child has died after being left in a hot car at a day care in Oneonta Tuesday afternoon, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. According to Moon, the child was parked in a car outside Kid’s Campus Inc. along Hwy 75 in Oneonta. According to Oneonta Police Department Chief Clifton, […]
DeKalb County Passes $25.5 M Budget
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission met on Tuesday, September 13, for their regularly scheduled meeting. The Commission passed its 2023 FY budget of approximately $25.5 million. It includes a 4% COLA for employees. Other highlights of the budget include $9.127,900 for the Sheriff/Jail,
Craig Ford wins Gadsden mayoral race
Gadsden will have a new mayor for the first time in 16 years. Craig Ford, Alabama's former House Minority Leader, won by a comfortable margin against former Chamber of Commerce President Heather Brothers New. Ford is replacing Sherman Guyton, who served four terms as Gadsden's mayor.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash at Talladega Short Track
TALLADEGA, Ala. — A driver at the Talladega Short Track was airlifted to a hospital early Sunday morning after a crash during a race. The Lincoln Fire Department and EMS crews were working on standby when the crash happened around 1 a.m. The car overturned and driver Jeff Dean...
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
