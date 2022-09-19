Read full article on original website
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
WATCH: Royal guard faints while standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A guard fainted while he stood vigil at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Wednesday. It was the queen's first day of lying in state at Westminster Hall, Parliament's house of government. Her coffin had just been through a procession from London's Buckingham Palace and will remain at Westminster Hall until her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Every Emotional Photo
A final goodbye. The royal family paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during an emotional funeral on Monday, September 19. The event began with a short procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall, where the late monarch had been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14. King Charles III and his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — led the procession alongside three of the queen’s grandchildren: Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.
When and where to watch the queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
Will the Queen’s funeral be aired on TV and will it be live?
QUEEN Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, has passed away after more then 70 extraordinary years on the throne. Her Majesty’s funeral is set to be the biggest royal funeral in recent history, with thousands travelling to London to witness it in person and millions watching it on TV. Will...
King Charles III grieved his mother Queen Elizabeth II from the same seat she sat alone in during Prince Philip's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was held Monday at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle. Her son King Charles III sat in the same place as the late monarch, just 17 months apart. The Queen was famously photographed sitting alone during her husband Prince Philip's funeral last year.
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest alongside late husband in private burial
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest Monday as hundreds of world leaders traveled to London and millions around the world watched a historic event not seen on such a grand scale since the last monarch died 70 years ago. The queen was buried in a...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
How To Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Livestream, Schedule & U.S. And UK Coverage Plans
By one estimate, as many as 4 billion people could be watching as the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II takes place on Monday, September 19 beginning at 11 a.m. BST (3 a.m. PT). As many as 750,000 people are predicted to travel to London for the state funeral and pay their respects as the queen lies in state, per the UK’s Guardian. Among those waiting in line 12-plus hours to pay their respects was David Beckham. The service at Westminster Abbey is likely to be among the biggest single ceremonial events staged in the U.K. since World War II. See...
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Live Updates: Coffin Leaves London, Headed to Windsor Castle
The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II began on Monday at 11:00 am local time in London’s Westminster Abbey. Stay up to date with these live updates:. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left London for the last time early Monday afternoon, beginning its final journey to Windsor Castle. Prior to leaving, the coffin received a royal salute at Wellington Arch in Hyde Park after processing there from Westminster Abbey.
Queen Elizabeth II: Key moments from state funeral as Britain said goodbye to longest-reigning monarch
Britain said goodbye to its longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, with a historic funeral on Monday.Millions around the world watched from afar as 2,000 people - including members of the royal family and hundreds of foreign dignitaries - gathered for the state service at Westminster Abbey.The funeral began after King Charles III led a procession from nearby Westminster Hall, where the Queen had been lying in state since last week.During the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury echoed the words spoken by the Queen to the nation during the coronavirus pandemic and said “we will meet again”.He added that the...
Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral Allowed the World to Say a Final Goodbye
After 10 days of national mourning in the UK following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral, the monarch was finally laid to rest, Sept. 19. The queen's state funeral, the first since Sir Winston Churchill in 1965, was attended by thousands who lined the streets to see the procession of her coffin, some having camped out for days to watch her historic final journey in person. Millions more around the world watched on TV.
Britain and the world bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II
Britain said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a historic state funeral attended by world leaders, before a ceremonial journey past hundreds of thousands of mourners to her final place of rest. Hundreds of thousands of people are estimated to have queued, sometimes for up to 25 hours and overnight, to file past the queen's coffin as it lay in state.
Clear-up begins in Windsor after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
The clear-up operation in Windsor began on Tuesday morning, following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. While the late monarch’s state service took place at Westminster Abbey in London, her coffin was transported to Windsor Castle later in the day. Thousands of people lined the streets around Windsor to...
London Returns to Normal After Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
London is returning to normal a day after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. It's hard to believe that thousands of mourners arrived to pay their respects to the queen. With crowds completely dispersed, the clean-up at Buckingham Palace has begun. Former President Donald Trump is also mocking the seating arrangements in Westminster Abbey that put President Biden and first lady Jill Biden 14 rows back at the funeral. He says "If I were President, they wouldn’t have sat me back there."
The Queen's funeral watched by 28 million viewers in UK
A peak audience of around 28 million viewers watched the Queen's funeral in the UK on Monday, making it one of the country's biggest ever TV events. More than 50 UK channels broadcast the service, as the nation paused to pay a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. The overall...
Queen Elizabeth II: Her final order of services and television schedule
Qeen Elizabeth II and Prince PhillipSky News Australia screenshot. The family of Queen Elizabeth II will be in for a long day on Monday before the deceased monarch is buried. A lot will be taking place from long before sunrise until she is laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel w with her husband Prince Phillip, who passed away on April 9th last year.
Mourners from around the world say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II in London: "It's as close to heaven as I'm gonna get"
Since Queen Elizabeth II's death, hundreds of thousands of people have waited for hours, sometimes even a full day or night, to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Her state funeral was held Monday morning in London's ancient Westminster Abbey. World leaders, royal family members and dignitaries attended the...
