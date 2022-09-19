Two motor vehicle accidents shut down area of Route 531

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motor vehicle accident that shut down a portion of Route 531 in both directions on Sunday night.

Officials said the accident happened between Union Street and Washington Street on Route 531. Officials explained that a vehicle was traveling eastbound and lost control and then drove into the westbound lanes of traffic before resting in the median between both lanes.

Due to this, several vehicles traveling eastbound stopped on the road, which led to another accident in the eastbound lanes.

Deputies said that Route 531 was shut down to clear the debris and other vehicles. The area has since re-opened in both directions. No life-threatening injuries were reported, however, 10 people were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Gates Volunteer Ambulance Service.

