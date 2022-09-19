Read full article on original website
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The fall headcount at South Dakota’s public universities is nearly up by 1% over last year. South Dakota Mines saw a 3% increase in students for the fall semester this year compared to the fall semester of 2021. The school attributes this to an increase in first-time freshmen enrolled for the fall semester.
