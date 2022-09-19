Read full article on original website
Tanger Outlets Savannah Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day
As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Savannah announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Olivia Printup of Coastal Middle School, who will be using funds to create a communal science lab for her students, Gina Renteria of Marshpoint Elementary School, who will be utilizing funds to create a sensory area for the entire school, and Cheyenne Shearer of Islands High, who will be purchasing the materials necessary for her agriculture students to build, grow, and maintain raised garden beds. Other winners in the community include Kristina Hernandez of Haven Elementary, who will be purchasing robots for a new makerspace, Colette Nguyen of Carrie E. Gould Elementary who will be purchasing games for her ESOL students, and Kelly Williams of Blandford Elementary, who will be helping her fifth grade students create artwork that will leave behind a lasting legacy at Blandford.
eatitandlikeit.com
Molly MacPherson’s announces closure of Downtown Savannah location
It’s an overused cliché for sure, but in this case the it is actually the perfect way to sum up the news we got a few days ago that a longstanding Downtown Savannah pub would be closing their doors. For good, ending an 18 year run on Congress Street downtown.
connectsavannah.com
Savannah Rep presents megachurch drama ‘THE CHRISTIANS’
The Savannah Repertory Theatre is bringing Lucas Hnath’s “The Christians” in partnership with Asbury Memorial Theatre to Savannah. The play, which concerns influence and faith in a megachurch, will be led by Nathan Houseman in the role of Pastor Paul, who has built his church from a modest storefront to a large congregation and is about to preach a sermon that will shake the foundations of his church’s beliefs.
Savannah Tribune
Chatham Retired Educators Association News
The Chatham Retired Educators Association (Chatham REA) kicked off the 2022-2023 year at its first meeting on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Southwest Chatham Public Library. The meeting was also available on Zoom. The new Chatham REA Officers for 2022-2023 are: President-Mrs. Annette Mitchell, President-Elect, Mrs. Carrie R. Howard,...
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Willie DeLoach
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Willie DeLoach doesn’t just take care of everything participants need at the Savannah Adult Daycare Program. He’s the reason most of them are there. “There are a lot of words you could use, but I’m just going to say a kind gentleman,” Ronnie Mungin said.
Program aims to improve Tybee Island’s South End district
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Main Street Tybee Island is an economic development program that helps bring new improvements throughout the city. This year, the program targeted the island’s most popular spot which is the south end district. The focus was on improving the city’s look starting with new additions of furniture, trash cans and […]
Savannah Tribune
Gwendolyn Williams Earns Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision
Gwendolyn Renee Williams is a 1988 graduate of Savannah High School, a 1992 graduate of Savannah State (College) University, a 2005 graduate of Armstrong Atlantic State University, and a 2010 graduate of South University. On May 31st, 2022, Gwendolyn successfully defended her dissertation entitled “Understanding Supervisee Psychological Contract Fulfillment, Licensure Status, Years in the Filed, and Satisfaction with Supervision.” On June 30th, 2022, Gwendolyn earned her Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision from Capella University. Dr. Williams is a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC). She is a Military & Family Life Counselor and serves military families connected to the Ft. Stewart military base in Hinesville, Georgia. Dr. Williams is a member of the American Counseling Association, Association of Counselor Educators and Supervisors, Chi Sigma Iota, National Society of Leadership and Success, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
wtoc.com
Liberty County Schools new transportation director hired
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - School districts across America facing bus driver shortages, and communities in the Coastal Empire are no exception. Making that situation more difficult for Liberty County Schools, they started this year without a transportation director. But now, they’ve filled that role and the woman who filled it,...
Savannah Tribune
Good Times Jazz Bar Celebrates 41st Savannah Jazz Festival With Teddy Adams Sextet
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant presents Teddy Adams Sextet – trombone Teddy Adams with internationally known musicians vocalist Huxsie Scott, pianist Eric Jones, trumpeter Kirk Lee, saxophone Calvin Barnes, bassist Marc Chesanow & drummer Robert Saunders. Wednesday, September 21. – Doors open at 5:00 PM. (Dinner) 5:00 PM...
Construction of 536 new homes approved by City Council
The Statesboro City Council met for their regular bi-monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20th. The council approved three new developments in the city of Statesboro that will add 536 new homes into the city. They include 396 new townhouses and 140 single family homes. More information and details on these new homes are included in the story below.
blufftonsun.com
New Fish & Grits festival focuses on Gullah culture
The latest addition to the area’s festival scene focuses on plenty of music and Gullah Geechee food traditions – this time, the Southern flavors of fish and grits. Though it will be held on Hilton Head Island – Oct. 1 at Lowcountry Celebration Park – the new event has Bluffton origins.
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern prepares for 2022 Homecoming
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Eagle Nation prepares to celebrate this weekend. Georgia Southern University has events all week to mark Homecoming 2022. Students lined up to get their 2022 Homecoming shirts. The theme will be Back to the 2000′s, students who may not have seen CD’s got the chance to decorate a few.
Scenes from the 33rd Annual Brooklet Peanut Festival
Thousands were in downtown Brooklet on Saturday, September 17, for the 33rd annual Brooklet Peanut Festival. This was a much anticipated return of the event after a two-year hiatus. The parade kicked off the festival along Parker Avenue, winding from Ken’s IGA to Denmark’s Furniture, both Brooklet landmarks. Citizens lined...
WJCL
New fall art exhibit now on display at SCAD Museum
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some new artwork is on display at Savannah College of Art Design. The SCAD Museum of Art is kicking off its fall season with a special free event Wednesday, Sept. 21 to show off its new exhibition. That exhibition will feature 10 new pieces of art...
wtoc.com
Evans Memorial holds fundraiser to raise money for hospital
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One rural hospital in our area just wrapped up a fundraiser, raffling off a car as a way to bring income. As rural hospitals struggle around the country, folks at Evans Memorial think they might have found a “vehicle” to raise money and awareness.
multihousingnews.com
West Shore Expands in Georgia
With the addition of the assets, the firm now owns five multifamily properties in Georgia. West Shore has acquired two properties in Pooler, Ga. The Carlyle at Godley Station and The Preserve at Godley Station feature a total of 692 units. With these purchases, West Shore now owns and operates five communities in Georgia.
WJCL
Richmond Hill defeats Savannah Christian 2-1
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — The Richmond Hill Wildcats defeating the Savannah Christian Raiders at home 2-1 Tuesday night. Richmond Hill now 23-3 on the season. Savannah Christian now 15-8 on the season.
WJCL
'Relationships with the kids is incredible': Rincon police adds resource officers to local schools
RINCON, Ga. — Safety in schools as the Rincon Police Department now has an officer on their campuses for the entire school day. Rincon Police Department has two officers dedicated to the safety of students and staff at both school campuses in city limits. "We all come to the...
wtoc.com
Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Savannah city councilman Tony Thomas was arrested for theft. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office booking website, Thomas was arrested Tuesday by the Pooler Police Department for felony theft by taking. Pooler Police arrested Thomas at the Parker’s off Godley Station. In the booking report, Thomas was listed as the store’s manager.
Savannah Comic Con: What you need to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Comic Con is coming up this weekend and that means preparing for what you’re going to do when you attend. Here’s all you need to know about the event to have a great time. The convention starts on Saturday, September 24 at 10:30 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. that […]
