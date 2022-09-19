‘Still handsome’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan drops hilarious statement on Jimmy Garoppolo after Trey Lance’s injury

Read full article on original website
Related
Update: Trey Lance suffers season-ending broken ankle; 49ers future rides with Jimmy G
SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance suffered a season-ending broken ankle on a quarterback keeper Sunday in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks game and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo.Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. Garoppolo didn't practice with the team during training camp, throwing on his own on a side field.But he didn't show much sign of rust, completing 13 of 21 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.Garoppolo also picked up 5 yards on 4 carries including a 1-yard scoring run that...
FOX Sports
Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD
Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles
Justin Jefferson couldn’t help but get frustrated after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, with their offense getting completely stymied by the defense led by Darius Slay. Speaking to the media after the defeat, Jefferson admitted that they wasted plenty of opportunities to score, referencing the two interceptions that Slay got […] The post Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans reveals Tom Brady motivation behind brawl-sparking fight with Marshon Lattimore
Mike Evans made headlines on Sunday for all the wrong reasons after he was at the center of a brawl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. Evans got himself ejected from the game for his actions, and the same was the case for Marshon Lattimore of the Saints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trey Lance’s first message after 49ers season-ending ankle surgery
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance recently underwent ankle surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Lance sent out a hopeful message following the procedure. “Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers. Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process....
Joe Burrow drops 2-word response when asked about Bengals offensive line
The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season, and lot of that is due to their lack of production on offense. While they have all the skill to succeed, the offensive line has been abysmal early on in the year. Burrow has […] The post Joe Burrow drops 2-word response when asked about Bengals offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo reveals exact moment that ‘woke me up’ in win vs. Seahawks
Trey Lance suffered a brutal injury in the San Francisco 49ers’ second drive of the game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in to take Lance’s place, and the veteran quarterback took full advantage of the opportunity that was handed to him. Jimmy G himself...
CBS News
49ers turn to Jimmy Garoppolo after Trey Lance's injury: "This is the reason you buy insurance"
Charlie Walter's postgame report from Levi's Stadium following Sunday's 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks. Plus Vern Glenn & KPIX football analyst Lorenzo Neal breakdown Trey Lance's season-ending ankle injury and Jimmy Garoppolo's return. (9-19-22)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mitchell Trubisky bluntly highlights what needs to stop amid Steelers’ offensive woes
The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to build on their Week 1 come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, as they returned home for Week 2 only to lose to the New England Patriots in a low-scoring affair, 17-14. Mitchell Trubisky was not happy with the way the Steelers’ offense flowed against the Patriots, and he made that clear with some honest takes on what should change soon for Pittsburgh.
Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans
A change of location did not prevent Russell Wilson from hearing boos from the stands. Wilson still got booed by spectators who attended the game at Empower Field at Mile High where the Denver Broncos hosted the Houston Texans for the quarterback’s regular-season home debut. The Broncos were supposed to dominate Houston, considering that Russell […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles star Darius Slay’s stern message to Justin Jefferson after 2-interception game vs. Vikings
Darius Slay is not denying that Justin Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the NFL today, but the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback wants to remind the Minnesota Vikings star that he’s one of the best in his position, too. After helping the Eagles take down the Vikings on...
earnthenecklace.com
Who Is 49ers QB Trey Lance’s Girlfriend, Brynn Chandler?
San Francisco 49ers fans are concerned about Trey Lance after the quarterback suffered a season-ending injury. At this time, his personal life is also the subject of social media gossip. However, the young NFL pro is lowkey about his relationship. Trey Lance’s girlfriend, Brynn Chandler, has a connection to a 49ers legend and other NFL icons. We reveal more about her background in this Brynn Chandler wiki.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
The 7-figure payday Jimmy Garoppolo could earn as 49ers starter after Trey Lance injury
The San Francisco 49ers were dealt a crushing blow on Sunday as second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending broken ankle. Fortunately, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in and picked up right where he left off in the 2022 playoffs, leading the Niners to a 27-7 victory. Of course, they restructured his...
Stephen A. Smith shares reluctant reaction after Cowboys holds on vs. Bengals
After the Dallas Cowboys suffered a heavy Week 1 loss against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith was quick to declare that the season is over for the Cowboys after just one week into the new season. To make matters worse, the Cowboys also...
Tom Brady Reportedly Took Notable Trip On Monday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady exorcised his demons with a win over the New Orleans Saints. After going 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season over the past two years, Brady and the Bucs finally got a win. Not long later, he took a notable trip. According to a...
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
First look: San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos odds and lines
The San Francisco 49ers (1-1) travel to square off with the Denver Broncos (1-1) on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is set for 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC). Below, we look at 49ers vs. Broncos odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Bill O’Brien emerges as a top candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska football head coach
There have been a number of various coaches linked to the Nebraska football head coaching job. But Scott Frost’s replacement has yet to be announced. However, a top candidate emerged on Tuesday, per The Athletic. Bill O’Brien has been listed as a top candidate for the job. O’Brien and Trev Alberts reportedly have a connection […] The post Bill O’Brien emerges as a top candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska football head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Tomlin’s plea to Mitch Trubisky after poor performance vs. Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers were humbled on Sunday after a Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, losing to Mac Jones and the New England Patriots by a score of 17-14. It was by no means an offensive clinic from either team, but in particular, Mitch Trubisky struggled to produce. On Monday, head coach Mike Tomlin […] The post Mike Tomlin’s plea to Mitch Trubisky after poor performance vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
111K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0