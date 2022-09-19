Read full article on original website
Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen Celebrating 20th Anniversary on Nov. 9Elaina VerhoffGilbert, AZ
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FMesa, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
sports360az.com
Aguano Brings Focus & Tempo to First Practice as ASU Head Coach
The Shaun Aguano era officially started in Tempe on Tuesday as the team took to the practice field for the first time under their interim head coach. While media was only able to view a very small portion of practice, one things was clear: There would be a new energy to the field. The defense ran wind sprints after a mistake in drills. The players would usually jog from field-to-field were in a full-on run to get to their next station. Herm Edwards would usually position himself in the center portion of the training area to get a grasp of all that was going on. Aguano was running from position group to position group to check in on drills but more importantly intensity.
sports360az.com
What Worked and What Didn’t in the Herm Edwards Era
The Herm Edwards era is over at Arizona State, just three games into his fifth season as head coach. ASU went 26-20, including an 8-5 finish in 2021. The experiment went south once a NCAA investigation began due to recruiting violations during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a lot that...
sports360az.com
Shaun Aguano is In as ASU Interim HC, Wildcats Feel Good About Tough Non-Conference Schedule
On this week’s Walkin’ On brought to you by Venezia’s Pizzeria, Jordan Hamm breaks down the mutual split between Arizona State and Herm Edwards. Shaun Aguano is in as the interim head coach and is looking to turn things around ahead of Pac-12 play. Plus, Arizona had a beast of a non-conference schedule in 2022, and they feel primed to enter conference play.
Pac-12 announces kickoff time for ASU vs. USC, Arizona vs. Colorado
The Pac-12 on Monday announced the start times for Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats football for their Week 5 matchups on Oct. 1. ASU will travel to Los Angeles for their matchup with the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with the opening kickoff set at 7:30 p.m. MST.
sports360az.com
One-on-One with ASU Interim head coach Shaun Aguano
The next man up for Arizona State University football is Shaun Aguano. The former Chandler high school head coach, now gets a shot to be an interim head coach at the collegeiate level. He’s been the running backs coach since 2019.
Huskies Gain Commitment from Fleet Arizona Edge Rusher
Jaxson Jones is the son of a former Utah receiver/returner.
azpm.org
Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage through mentoring, paid tuition
A masked teacher offers instruction to a student at the International School of Tucson. February 2021. With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe shortage of teachers and administrators – and it’s the students who suffer most. But...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's governor race: Kari Lake still wants a debate, Hobbs is unwavering
PHOENIX - In the race to become Arizona's next governor, Katie Hobbs was out talking to voters in Tempe on Sept. 20, and on the same day, Kari Lake held a Q&A event in Chandler. Hobbs, the current Arizona Secretary of State, was talking to young voters at Arizona State...
sports360az.com
LIVE 6PM: Perry @ Liberty Girls’ Volleyball
This broadcast is produced by the Liberty High School branch of the Peoria Student Broadcasting Network. The broadcast is a student-operated production by students of Liberty High School operating cameras, graphics, audio, the TriCaster, and producing and directing under the direction of Mr. James Byrne. Videos and graphics were also created by the students of Liberty PSBN.
fox10phoenix.com
Kari Lake holds campaign event in Chandler
Arizona Governor GOP hopeful Kari Lake is holding a campaign event on the same day her opponent Katie Hobbs was in Tempe chatting with ASU students. Lake earlier in the day accused Hobbs of wanting to rid the Pledge of Allegiance and constitution from Arizona schools.
fox10phoenix.com
Aspen University in Phoenix surrenders nursing program license, failing to meet NCLEX first-time pass rate
PHOENIX - Aspen University in Phoenix is surrendering its nursing program license as it cannot meet the minimum required first-time pass rate percentage on the national exam to become a nurse, says a document provided by the Arizona State Board of Nursing. The National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) needs to...
Daddy’s Chicken Shack to Make Arizona Debut in Scottsdale
The Valley’s first Daddy’s Chicken Shack officially has an address.
Glendale LVII: Minimizing construction impact on Super Bowl
Glendale city officials are hoping to minimize the impact of the ongoing construction of a massive hotel and resort during Super Bowl week next year. Details: VAI Resort is under construction on the east side of Loop 101, just south of State Farm Stadium.With about 1,200 rooms, the resort will boast Arizona's largest hotel.It will have numerous features and attractions, including a 7-acre body of water with an island and beaches, a 360-degree concert stage, a ballroom, meeting spaces, a spa, a wedding chapel and a Mattel theme park. Yes, but: Completion isn't expected until late 2023 or early 2024,...
Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub in Phoenix closing for good
McCaffrey invites everyone to celebrate the final closing of Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub this week.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday. Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. While Caswell's son, who...
Chandler, Tucson & Phoenix eateries land on New York Times' best restaurant list
Arizona eateries from Phoenix, Chandler and Tucson were some of the New York Times favorite restaurants of 2022. Here’s what local restaurants made the list.
KTAR.com
6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award
PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
AZFamily
Woman alleges verbal, physical abuse by former DPS director Frank Milstead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been served an Order of Protection over allegations of abuse from a woman he was in a relationship with. The woman made the claims against Frank Milstead in a petition filed in Maricopa County...
East Valley Tribune
The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told
Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
ABC 15 News
ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers
PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
