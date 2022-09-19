The Shaun Aguano era officially started in Tempe on Tuesday as the team took to the practice field for the first time under their interim head coach. While media was only able to view a very small portion of practice, one things was clear: There would be a new energy to the field. The defense ran wind sprints after a mistake in drills. The players would usually jog from field-to-field were in a full-on run to get to their next station. Herm Edwards would usually position himself in the center portion of the training area to get a grasp of all that was going on. Aguano was running from position group to position group to check in on drills but more importantly intensity.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO