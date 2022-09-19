ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sports360az.com

Aguano Brings Focus & Tempo to First Practice as ASU Head Coach

The Shaun Aguano era officially started in Tempe on Tuesday as the team took to the practice field for the first time under their interim head coach. While media was only able to view a very small portion of practice, one things was clear: There would be a new energy to the field. The defense ran wind sprints after a mistake in drills. The players would usually jog from field-to-field were in a full-on run to get to their next station. Herm Edwards would usually position himself in the center portion of the training area to get a grasp of all that was going on. Aguano was running from position group to position group to check in on drills but more importantly intensity.
TEMPE, AZ
sports360az.com

What Worked and What Didn’t in the Herm Edwards Era

The Herm Edwards era is over at Arizona State, just three games into his fifth season as head coach. ASU went 26-20, including an 8-5 finish in 2021. The experiment went south once a NCAA investigation began due to recruiting violations during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a lot that...
TEMPE, AZ
sports360az.com

Shaun Aguano is In as ASU Interim HC, Wildcats Feel Good About Tough Non-Conference Schedule

On this week’s Walkin’ On brought to you by Venezia’s Pizzeria, Jordan Hamm breaks down the mutual split between Arizona State and Herm Edwards. Shaun Aguano is in as the interim head coach and is looking to turn things around ahead of Pac-12 play. Plus, Arizona had a beast of a non-conference schedule in 2022, and they feel primed to enter conference play.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Tempe, AZ
Education
Tempe, AZ
Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
sports360az.com

One-on-One with ASU Interim head coach Shaun Aguano

The next man up for Arizona State University football is Shaun Aguano. The former Chandler high school head coach, now gets a shot to be an interim head coach at the collegeiate level. He’s been the running backs coach since 2019.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Asu#Brophy College#The Sun Devils
sports360az.com

LIVE 6PM: Perry @ Liberty Girls’ Volleyball

This broadcast is produced by the Liberty High School branch of the Peoria Student Broadcasting Network. The broadcast is a student-operated production by students of Liberty High School operating cameras, graphics, audio, the TriCaster, and producing and directing under the direction of Mr. James Byrne. Videos and graphics were also created by the students of Liberty PSBN.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Kari Lake holds campaign event in Chandler

Arizona Governor GOP hopeful Kari Lake is holding a campaign event on the same day her opponent Katie Hobbs was in Tempe chatting with ASU students. Lake earlier in the day accused Hobbs of wanting to rid the Pledge of Allegiance and constitution from Arizona schools.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Axios Phoenix

Glendale LVII: Minimizing construction impact on Super Bowl

Glendale city officials are hoping to minimize the impact of the ongoing construction of a massive hotel and resort during Super Bowl week next year. Details: VAI Resort is under construction on the east side of Loop 101, just south of State Farm Stadium.With about 1,200 rooms, the resort will boast Arizona's largest hotel.It will have numerous features and attractions, including a 7-acre body of water with an island and beaches, a 360-degree concert stage, a ballroom, meeting spaces, a spa, a wedding chapel and a Mattel theme park. Yes, but: Completion isn't expected until late 2023 or early 2024,...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday. Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. While Caswell's son, who...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award

PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told

Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers

PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy