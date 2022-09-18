Read full article on original website
Migrants, long the focus of political rhetoric, have become props on planes and buses
For five months, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bused migrants to Democrat-led cities to draw attention to the number of people arriving at the border. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken it to another level.
Trump says he threatened Taliban leader with satellite image of his house
Donald Tump alleged that during his negotiations with the Taliban as US president he used a satellite image of a Taliban leader’s house to threaten the terrorist group.Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News this week, Mr Trump said he gave Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar a satellite image of his home as a veiled warning amid talks with the designated terrorist group. “You told me in a previous interview that you told the leader of the Taliban, before you ever talked about any withdrawal, you said to me that in no uncertain terms,...
Surging sales of large gasoline pickups and SUVs are undermining carbon reductions from electric cars
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation – the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles are making great progress, with their share of U.S. car and light truck sales jumping from 2% to 4% in 2020-2021 and projected to exceed 6% by the end of 2022. But sales of gas-guzzling pickups and SUVs are also surging. This other face of the market...
US Sen. Warnock: Electric car tax credit needs ‘flexibility’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock urged the U.S. Treasury secretary Friday to use “maximum flexibility” in implementing a revised tax credit for Americans buying electric vehicles, a perk that Hyundai stands to lose as the automaker invests billions of dollars to open its first American EV plant in the Democratic senator’s home state of Georgia.
Fetuses in womb smiled after moms ate carrots, but frowned when given kale, study suggests
It is the first time facial expressions of fetuses in relation to the food which the mother has just consumed are seen on an ultrasound scan.
US and Russia engage in a digital battle for hearts and minds
The battle over Ukraine extends across the world: Information warfare is quickly evolving as key nations seek to influence public opinion and gain political support. As during the Cold War, Russia and the United States are the two main combatants. Some efforts are clandestine, but plenty of material is broadcast to the public as each country attempts to, in the words of political linguists, “constrain the power and influence of the other … and win ‘hearts and minds’ … around the world.” Key government-sponsored media outlets in the current battle are Russia Today, often known as RT, and two U.S. government-backed...
Iran in new internet crackdown to thwart protesters
Iranian authorities have imposed tough and targeted restrictions on the use of the internet in a bid to impede protesters gathering and prevent images of crackdowns on their demonstrations reaching the outside world, observers say. Observers have also noted a regional targeting of the internet cuts, especially in the Kurdistan region where some of the fiercest clashes have taken place.
How Democrats can avoid another historic misfire
On Wednesday evening, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued former President Donald Trump and several of his adult children for allegedly falsely inflating the values of his business and properties in order to defraud the state. The news captured headlines across the country, but it may prove to be less politically meaningful than some Democrats hope.
Russians avoiding the draft are flying to the Mediterranean
The Mediterranean city of Antalya, Turkey is seeing a flood of Russian tourists just in time for Putin’s draft
Rouble surges, stocks fall as Russia holds Ukraine referendums
Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble surged to new multi-week highs on Friday while stocks fell in volatile trade as Moscow mobilises some 300,000 extra troops for the conflict in Ukraine.
Russia starts annexation vote in occupied areas of Ukraine, West condemns 'sham'
KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia began referendums on Friday aimed at annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine, raising the stakes of the seven-month-old war in what Kyiv called an illegal sham that saw residents threatened with punishment if they did not vote.
