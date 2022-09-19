Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
MPSD takes water precautions at schools
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District has several campuses that are affected by the Boil Water Notice issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east city limits to the west city limits. The district said as of Wednesday morning, all affected campuses have...
breezynews.com
Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi
A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
breezynews.com
Disturbances, Squatting, and more in Kosciusko
7:28 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting a vehicle vandalism that occurred at a residence on Attala Road 1101. 9:07 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on 2nd Avenue when they received a call stating that someone who was previously evicted came back to the property, broke in, and started living there again.
WTOK-TV
Ellis Theater announces grand reopening season lineup
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Ellis Theater announced Wednesday the full lineup for its grand reopening season. The Ellis will celebrate with a 4-night series of special performances, beginning with two shows by Marty Stuart and Connie Smith on Dec. 8, at 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., followed by Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder on Dec. 9. Vince Gill will present two performances, at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. The Gaither Vocal Band wraps up week one with a show on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 11.
WTOK-TV
Fiona is now a major hurricane
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fiona reached major hurricane strength early Tuesday morning, and at the time it was upgraded...it had max sustained winds of 115mph. It’s going to bring impactful weather to the Turks and Caicos Islands along with parts of the SE Bahamas through Tuesday night. The Turks and Caicos could pick up more than 6″ of rain, and parts of the SE Bahamas could get up to 3.” Storm surge could get up to 8 feet above normal tide for some coastal areas of the Turks and Caicos.
Pedestrian killed by car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after he was struck by a car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County on Sunday, September 18. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Jeffrey Allen, 39, of Madison, was driving south on the highway around 8:00 p.m. in a 2017 Honda Civic when his […]
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault with a Weapon on a LEO in Neshoba County
CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $800, $1,000. DANIEL BARRIER, 40, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. LIEA M BELL, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. ARA...
wcbi.com
Montgomery County Sheriff warns of gravel and asphalt scammers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss (WCBI)- Crews are breathing some new life into old scams across the area. The Carroll and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices are warning residents about gravel and asphalt scammers. According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged scammers are preying mainly on elderly residents by offering work for...
Teen charged in Mississippi mall shooting
Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Gerald Marshall “Jerry” Tedder
Graveside services for Mr. Gerald Marshall “Jerry” Tedder will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Hays Cemetery, with Brother James Rickles officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Tedder, age 87, of Meridian passed away on...
WTOK-TV
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl earlier today in Jones County, MS, was arrested in Livingston, AL. According to the sheriff’s department, the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lone Oaks...
WTOK-TV
Stonewall elects new alderman
STONEWALL, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Stonewall held a special election Tuesday to fill a seat on the Board of Aldermen. Voting totals showed Greg Mangum defeated Glenn Cook by a margin of 44 to 26. And those votes have been certified. An alderman moved away from Stonewall and...
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale County to vote on medical marijuana
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - People who live in Lauderdale County decided to get involved and pushed a petition to allow the issue of medical marijuana to be put to a vote. Citizens got the required number of registered voters on a petition to let the people decide whether sales...
lakelubbers.com
Enid Lake, Mississippi, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Enid Lake — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Looking for Enid Lake cabins or other accommodations? Save time and use this interactive map to find, compare and book at the best rates. Or explore our comprehensive list of favorite travel partners.
WTOK-TV
Water line break leads to Boil Water Notice for large part of Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east city limits to the west city limits. A 12-inch water line ruptured around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Crews worked to replace the line near 27th Street and 29th Avenue.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 21, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 8:00 AM on September 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 09_19_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Mayceo Levell Campbell. Campbell is a 37-year-old Black male who is approximately 6′ in height and weighs 170 pounds. He is wanted on a probation violation out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County...
Adverse reaction to gummies leads to search of Mississippi business, drug arrest
Reports of adverse reactions to packages of gummies laced with THC have landed one Mississippi business man in jail. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, Starkville Police Department investigators served a search warrant at Bulldog Smoke Shop, 303 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Akeed Abdo Ahmed Saleh, 38, was charged with...
WTOK-TV
Summer says goodbye, but we say hello to highs in the upper 90s
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Hump Day! We are halfway through the work week and today is the last day of Summer. Summer has decided to go out with a bang! Highs are near the upper 90s today, so if you have any plans be sure to hydrate during the day. We welcome in fall with more upper 90s before we get a relief on Friday after a cold front moves over the area. Remember to practice heat safety tips over the next few days.
WTOK-TV
Tropical Depression #8 is now Tropical Storm Gaston
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression #8 formed Tuesday morning in the northern Atlantic Ocean. By Tuesday afternoon, it was upgraded to Tropical Storm Gaston. At the time it was upgraded, it had max sustained winds of 40mph. There could be some strengthening, but it’s not expected to bring any...
