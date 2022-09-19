MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fiona reached major hurricane strength early Tuesday morning, and at the time it was upgraded...it had max sustained winds of 115mph. It’s going to bring impactful weather to the Turks and Caicos Islands along with parts of the SE Bahamas through Tuesday night. The Turks and Caicos could pick up more than 6″ of rain, and parts of the SE Bahamas could get up to 3.” Storm surge could get up to 8 feet above normal tide for some coastal areas of the Turks and Caicos.

