MDOT suspends several MARC trains, urges passengers to make alternative plans

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

MDOT suspends several MARC trains, urges passengers to make alternative plans 00:32

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Transportation is warning people who rely on the MARC trains that they may experience difficulties getting to work on Monday if they depend on the Camden Line.

The transportation authority announced in a social media post on Sunday night that it would be suspending the service of several trains to accommodate CSX Transportation,  which owns and dispatches trains along the Camden Line.

CSX Transportation is "experiencing severe freight train congestion, particularly between Dorsey and Camden Yards," the transportation authority said on its website.

Commuters should consider finding alternative means of getting to their end destination ahead of time, the transportation authority said.

The Camden Line departs from and drops off passengers near Oriole Park at Camden Yards in South Baltimore.

The canceled trains are part of the Maryland Department of Transportation's plan for alleviating the stress, the transportation authority said.

Starting on Monday and continuing until Sept. 30 the Maryland Department of Transportation will suspend the service of some of its early morning trains.

Camden Line passengers will be able to use their MARC train tickets to board buses 305, 315, 335, and 345 during this time period, the transportation authority said.

Additionally, they will be able to park for free at the BWI Rail Station garage, which is where they can board the Penn Line going to Washington DC, Baltimore, and other Maryland towns.

The suspended train service comes on the heels of an averted labor strike that threatened to shut down the Camden Line and Brunswick Line.

Camden Line Suspended Service

  • Train 841 (5 a.m. departure from Camden Yards to Washington).
  • Train 840 (6:32 a.m. departure from Washington to Camden Yards).
  • Train 857 (5:20 p.m. departure from Camden Yards to Washington).
  • Train 858 (6:55 p.m. departure from Washington to Camden Yards).

Other Changes

  • Train 843 (5:30 a.m. departure from Camden Yards) will add a stop at Greenbelt.
  • Train 852 (4:43 p.m. departure from Washington to Camden Yards) will resume operation.

The following additional alternatives for Camden Line customers will be offered through Sept. 30.

  • MTA Commuter Bus routes 305, 315, 335 and 345 will honor all MARC tickets and
  • Passengers can park for free at the BWI Rail Station garage where they can take the Penn Line.

In order to receive free parking at BWI, passengers must follow these procedures.

  • Enter and exit the facility through Garage 1. Do not use Garage 2. If you park in Garage 2, then you will have to pay to exit.
  • Collect the parking ticket when you enter and be sure to save it.
  • When exiting through Garage 1, you must go to the cashier, you cannot use one of the automated gates.
  • Present your parking ticket and show the attendant your Camden Line one-way, weekly, or monthly ticket.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdot#Csx Transportation#Camden Yards
