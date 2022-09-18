In full: The Orders of Service for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral and committal service

Read full article on original website
Related
Fetuses in womb smiled after moms ate carrots, but frowned when given kale, study suggests
It is the first time facial expressions of fetuses in relation to the food which the mother has just consumed are seen on an ultrasound scan.
FIFA・
Pity Holly and Phil, whose only crime was missing out on the best queue ever | Hannah Jane Parkinson
How the hosts of This Morning provoked Queuegate – the low-stakes culture war that refuses to die, says Guardian columnist Hannah Jane Parkinson
'Wolf Hall' author Hilary Mantel dead at 70
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Historical fiction writer Hilary Mantel has died at the age of 70. "We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel, and our thoughts are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald," her publisher, 4th Estate Books, tweeted Friday. "This...
Comments / 0