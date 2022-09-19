ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Four arrested after juvenile skateboarders robbed in North County

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wengd_0i0pB8br00

VISTA, Calif. — Four males suspected of robbing a group of juvenile skateboarders in Vista were arrested Saturday, authorities said.

The robbery occurred around 6:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Wave Drive, Sgt. Eric Cottrell of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release Sunday. The driver of a white Nissan Sentra, with three other passengers, pulled up next to four juveniles skateboarding and took out a pistol, authorities said. The driver pressed the pistol into one of the juvenile’s back before demanding his cell phone and cash.

The driver continued to point the gun at one juvenile while the other three suspects proceeded to steal cell phones and cash from the others, the sheriff’s official said. The suspects then drove away from the scene.

Swim student notified of possible Mpox exposure after instructor tests positive

However, deputies were able to locate the Nissan, conduct a high-risk vehicle stop and detain all of the occupants without incident, Cottrell said.

The victims were able to positively identify all four suspects, according to authorities. The driver of the Nissan was identified as Anthony Aguilar while the other three passengers were male juveniles. They all face robbery and weapons-related charges.

Cottrell confirmed Aguilar was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and the three juveniles were booked into juvenile hall.

SDSO found a loaded firearm — which had previously been reported stolen out of San Diego — in the center console of the Nissan. The items stolen during the robbery were recovered and returned to the victims.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV

Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Airlifted after Hit-and-Run on Redondo Drive [Oceanside, CA]

28-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident near Luna Drive. The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m., between Redondo and Luna Drive, according to Oceanside authorities. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area. Upon impact, the suspect fled the scene without rendering aid...
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Skateboarding#Nissan Sentra#Skateboarders#Wave Drive#Mpox
CBS 8

Sheriff's officials warn of 'missed court appearance' scam

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department warned the public Tuesday to beware of a recent telephone scam carried out by con artists threatening people with criminal sanctions over supposed missed court appearances. The crooks carrying out the scheme claim to be deputies and demand that would-be...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
northcountydailystar.com

Armed Robbery Downtown Vista

Four suspects arrested after robbing juveniles at gunpoint. On September 17th, 2022 at about 6:15 PM, four males in a white Nissan Sentra stopped next to four juveniles skateboarding in the 100 block of Wave Drive, in the city of Vista. The driver of the Nissan exited, pulled out a pistol, and pressed it into one of the juvenile’s back as he demanded his cell phone and cash.
VISTA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy