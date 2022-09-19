China's quarantine bus crash kills 27 people, sparks anger against zero-Covid policy

A 15-year-old boy has been left critically injured following an attack outside a school in Huddersfield.Emergency services were called to the scene at Woodhouse Hill at 2.54pm on Wednesday.The attack happened close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School.In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said that inquiries are under way to establish what happened.“At 2.54pm this afternoon police received a third-party report that a teenager had been seriously injured in an assault in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield,” the force said.“Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition.“A police cordon has been put in place as inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances.” Read More King Charles ‘to have slimmed-down coronation’ amid cost-of-living crisis - follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?

