(Washington County, MO) Two Juveniles, a 13 year old male and a 16 year old female, both from Mineral Point, are suffering injuries after a two vehicle wreck in Washington County Sunday morning that took place just before 10 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show the 16 year old girl was driving her car west on Highway 8. She attempted to make a left turn off Highway 8 at Route U when she pulled into the path of a pick up driven east by 60 year old Mark A. Valdez, of Farmington. The teen and her passenger, the 13 year old male, were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. The boy was moderately injured while the girl received serious injuries. They were both wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place. Valdez was not injured.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO