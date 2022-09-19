Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in motorcycle crash in Hillsboro
A St. Louis man was taken to an area hospital for treatment after he was injured the afternoon of Sept. 18 in a motorcycle accident in Hillsboro, said Chief Steve Meinberg of the Hillsboro Police Department. The accident occurred at about 12:35 p.m. when Nicholas Linze, 42, of St. Louis...
mymoinfo.com
Arnold man arrested after crash in Franklin County
A Villa Ridge woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 100 and Route AT in Franklin County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Joseph Konacki of Arnold was driving a 2010 Chevy Impala east on 100, and failed to stop a steady red light and struck a 2013 Chevy Cruze driven by 44-year-old Kristine Lindsley of Villa Ridge. Lindsley was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 5:40 Sunday afternoon. Konacki was later charged with Vehicle Hijacking and Driving While Intoxicated.
kfmo.com
Juveniles Hurt in Crash
(Washington County, MO) Two Juveniles, a 13 year old male and a 16 year old female, both from Mineral Point, are suffering injuries after a two vehicle wreck in Washington County Sunday morning that took place just before 10 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show the 16 year old girl was driving her car west on Highway 8. She attempted to make a left turn off Highway 8 at Route U when she pulled into the path of a pick up driven east by 60 year old Mark A. Valdez, of Farmington. The teen and her passenger, the 13 year old male, were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. The boy was moderately injured while the girl received serious injuries. They were both wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place. Valdez was not injured.
myleaderpaper.com
Pacific man hurt in motorcycle crash
James S. Williams, 57, of Pacific was injured Sunday, Sept. 18, in a motorcycle accident on Hwy. F south of Bogey Hill Drive in the Jefferson County portion of Pacific, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:30 p.m., Williams was riding south on a 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide when...
KMOV
Crash closes road in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash has closed a portion of Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield. Police tell News 4 the street is closed from Public Works Drive to Boone’s Crossing so officers can investigate a fatal accident. Other information was not immediately known.
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton teen seriously injured in accident near Washington
A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 100 east of Washington in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the teen was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado west on Hwy. 100 at St. John’s Road when he drove off the north side of the road, and the pickup overturned.
Emergency crews respond to home explosion overnight near Vienna
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Details are limited Tuesday about a home explosion overnight in Maries County. Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman shared on Facebook early Tuesday morning that emergency crews responded to the explosion off Highway V outside of Vienna, Missouri. Investigators with the Missouri Division of Fire Safety are at the scene. More details The post Emergency crews respond to home explosion overnight near Vienna appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
wgel.com
Two Arrested In Three-County Pursuit
A police pursuit, which began in Clinton County, went through Bond County and ended in Hillsboro early Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of two subjects. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the pursuit at 12:01 a.m. Monday as it was underway in Clinton County and entering Bond County.
1 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Chesterfield Valley
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — One person is dead following a traffic collision involving a car and motorcycle Tuesday night in Chesterfield Valley. The fatal crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of the Chesterfield Commons shopping center, along Chesterfield Airport Road and RHL Drive. As of Tuesday night,...
Woman dies on WB I-64 near Poplar Street Bridge
A Table Rock, Illinois woman died on the highway Tuesday morning. Police blocked multiple lanes of westbound Interstate 64 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge.
KFVS12
Perry Co. Mo. sheriff to retire after more than 40 years in law enforcement
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - After more than 40 years in law enforcement, a Heartland sheriff is retiring. In a post on the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Gary Schaaf announced on Tuesday, September 20 that he will retire, effective at midnight on Sept. 30. He said he...
Passing driver chased, shot overnight in Creve Coeur
An investigation is underway after a suspect chased and shot a passing driver overnight in Creve Coeur.
One killed when house explodes near Vienna
A 58-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning when a house exploded near Vienna. The post One killed when house explodes near Vienna appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup parked outside Arnold business damaged
Arnold Police are investigating damage to a pickup parked outside Baldridge Properties, 1507 Astra Way. The cost to repair the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado was estimated at $1,500, police reported. A 30-year-old Pevely man said he parked the pickup outside the commercial development and leasing company on Sept. 8 before traveling...
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Health Officials Promote Earthquake Awareness
(Park Hills) The state of Missouri will hold it’s annual earthquake drill in October. Donovan Kleinberg is the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator at the St. Francois County Health Center in Park Hills. He says something you can do right now to prepare for the possibility of an earthquake is to put together an emergency kit.
Robbery suspects crash in Ferguson during police chase
An investigation Tuesday afternoon has led to a large police presence in Ferguson.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Police investigate thefts from two vehicles
Festus Police are investigating thefts from two unlocked vehicles and believe they have identified a vehicle used by suspects in the crimes. One of the thefts was from a car on Oak Drive and the other was from a pickup on Garbarino Street, Chief Tim Lewis said. The thefts happened...
KMOV
Man chased on I-270, shot while driving on street in Creve Coeur, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot on Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur after he was chased by a suspect on I-270 early Tuesday morning, police say. Police say the shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 12300 block of Olive. The victim was driving near Dorsett and McKelvey in Maryland Heights when he came across two cars stopped in the middle of road. The victim told officers he then drove around the two cars and got onto southbound I-270.
mymoinfo.com
JCSO: Leave the police work to the professionals
(Hillsboro) Vehicle thefts across the region are still taking place frequently, and with the advances in technology, some victims may have trackers on their vehicles and can easily find out where that stolen vehicle is located. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says while that may be true, leave the investigation work to the law enforcement professionals.
myleaderpaper.com
Multiple vehicles broken into outside two Arnold businesses
Arnold Police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins after finding numerous stolen items in an SUV that had gotten stuck on a parking lot curb outside Dylan’s Sports Pub and Grill. The St. Louis County and St. Louis Metropolitan police departments also are investigating the incident because some items had been stolen from those jurisdictions, Arnold Police Detective Lt. Jeremy Christopher said.
