Columbia, SC

WSPA 7News

USC’s 2023 football schedule revealed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 20, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools, it was announced Tuesday night. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign. South Carolina will open the 2023 season with a neutral site game […]
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Versatile hitter Ethan Wagner commits to South Carolina

The South Carolina baseball program has added another player to its 2024 recruiting class as offensive third baseman and outfielder Ethan Wagner publicly made his pledge to the program on Tuesday. Wagner, a native of Aurora, Ill. but now attending P27 Academy in Lexington, chose the Gamecocks over several other...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Georgia

South Carolina hosted top-ranked Georgia in the home conference opener Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. A second straight sell out in Columbia saw the Gamecocks drop consecutive SEC games with a 48-7 loss. Check out our weekly Faces in the Crowd gallery to see if you were spotted Saturday.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Tuesday afternoon South Carolina football injury update

South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer had a lengthy list of injuries to update on Tuesday afternoon, during his weekly press conference. “Corey Rucker practiced today,” Beamer said. “It was great to see him out there.”. Beamer added, “Everyone that you’re going to ask me about that...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Shane Beamer's Apology

Shane Beamer has apologized after he shouted at a group of female athletes on Saturday night. The South Carolina head football coach screamed at the athletes to get off the field during a Title IX recognition. After the first quarter, the University invited all 275 of its female athletes to...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Chapin angler wins 2022 Strike King Bassmaster

Connor Cartmell of Chapin and Andrew Vereen of Murrells Inlet brought home the grand prize of $5,000 at the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship on Sunday, September 4th held in Winyah Bay in Georgetown, SC. With a three-day total of 40 pounds, 2 ounces, and home waters for Vereen, he and Cartmell earned the National Championship victory.
CHAPIN, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Family Connection of South Carolina Announces Elizabeth Kinney as Board of Directors President

Columbia, SC — Family Connection of South Carolina recently elected Elizabeth Kinney, of School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, as president of the board of directors. Mrs. Kinney has served as a board member since 2020. John Roberts, Partner at Burr & Forman, served as president from 2019 – August 2022. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the board.
COLUMBIA, SC
PJ@SCDDSN

The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13th

Columbia, South Carolina - The lights and sounds of the South Carolina State Fair will be a little lower from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, when the S.C. State Fair hosts it’s first-ever Sensory-Friendly Morning. During Sensory-Friendly Morning, the S.C. State Fair will create an environment designed with children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders in mind. The goal for the morning is to enable families who have a member, whether child or adult, with special needs to visit, explore and enjoy the fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WINNSBORO, SC
USC Gamecock

New vice president for student affairs plans to focus on community: 'I will be where students are'

Rex Tolliver, USC's new vice president for student affairs, learned a piece of advice from his great grandmother when he was young that he has carried with him ever since. “You don’t live off of other people’s like,” Tolliver said. “Translation: Doesn’t really matter whether people like you or not, that’s not what’s going to determine if you are going to make it.”
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Man wanted for double murder arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they have arrested a man wanted for a double murder that occurred on April 12 at a Columbia apartment complex. He had been on the run for five months. Authories say Trev’von Pinckney, 20, is being charged with two counts of...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says student athletes from Palmetto Prep Academy will be assisting in the cleanup of a former homeless camp tomorrow. The athletes from Palmetto Prep will work to clean up left-over debris at the wooded piece of property from 9 am- 1...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

