The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina football OC Marcus Satterfield addresses play call Josh Vann criticized
COLUMBIA — South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield admitted he made a bad call on a third-down play against Arkansas after wide receiver Josh Vann criticized the call on the podcast he hosts with defensive back Darius Rush. On an episode of the Completely Cocky podcast recorded after the...
USC’s 2023 football schedule revealed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 20, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools, it was announced Tuesday night. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign. South Carolina will open the 2023 season with a neutral site game […]
Versatile hitter Ethan Wagner commits to South Carolina
The South Carolina baseball program has added another player to its 2024 recruiting class as offensive third baseman and outfielder Ethan Wagner publicly made his pledge to the program on Tuesday. Wagner, a native of Aurora, Ill. but now attending P27 Academy in Lexington, chose the Gamecocks over several other...
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Georgia
South Carolina hosted top-ranked Georgia in the home conference opener Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. A second straight sell out in Columbia saw the Gamecocks drop consecutive SEC games with a 48-7 loss. Check out our weekly Faces in the Crowd gallery to see if you were spotted Saturday.
Tuesday afternoon South Carolina football injury update
South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer had a lengthy list of injuries to update on Tuesday afternoon, during his weekly press conference. “Corey Rucker practiced today,” Beamer said. “It was great to see him out there.”. Beamer added, “Everyone that you’re going to ask me about that...
College Football World Reacts To Shane Beamer's Apology
Shane Beamer has apologized after he shouted at a group of female athletes on Saturday night. The South Carolina head football coach screamed at the athletes to get off the field during a Title IX recognition. After the first quarter, the University invited all 275 of its female athletes to...
thenewirmonews.com
Chapin angler wins 2022 Strike King Bassmaster
Connor Cartmell of Chapin and Andrew Vereen of Murrells Inlet brought home the grand prize of $5,000 at the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship on Sunday, September 4th held in Winyah Bay in Georgetown, SC. With a three-day total of 40 pounds, 2 ounces, and home waters for Vereen, he and Cartmell earned the National Championship victory.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Family Connection of South Carolina Announces Elizabeth Kinney as Board of Directors President
Columbia, SC — Family Connection of South Carolina recently elected Elizabeth Kinney, of School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, as president of the board of directors. Mrs. Kinney has served as a board member since 2020. John Roberts, Partner at Burr & Forman, served as president from 2019 – August 2022. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the board.
Richland District One makes security changes for high school football game
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District One is making security changes for football games starting this coming Friday. The district announced Tuesday the new security protocols for all varsity games, which include rules about how late people can be admitted to games and where people can hang out for games.
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13th
Columbia, South Carolina - The lights and sounds of the South Carolina State Fair will be a little lower from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, when the S.C. State Fair hosts it’s first-ever Sensory-Friendly Morning. During Sensory-Friendly Morning, the S.C. State Fair will create an environment designed with children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders in mind. The goal for the morning is to enable families who have a member, whether child or adult, with special needs to visit, explore and enjoy the fair.
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
Which are the best days to go to the State Fair? This schedule will help you plan your visit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair opens on October 12 and runs for 12 days, through October 23. That's 12 days to eat, ride, visit farm animals, take in some fine art and beautiful baked goods ... but which day is the best to go?. Here's a...
USC Gamecock
New vice president for student affairs plans to focus on community: 'I will be where students are'
Rex Tolliver, USC's new vice president for student affairs, learned a piece of advice from his great grandmother when he was young that he has carried with him ever since. “You don’t live off of other people’s like,” Tolliver said. “Translation: Doesn’t really matter whether people like you or not, that’s not what’s going to determine if you are going to make it.”
Conservative lawmakers looking into pediatric transgender services at SC hospital
A viral tweet from a conservative research group claims patients as young as four years old in South Carolina have received gender affirming care, like hormone therapy, through a hospital's pediatric endocrinology clinic. Hospital officials say those claims are false.
WYFF4.com
Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man wanted for double murder arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they have arrested a man wanted for a double murder that occurred on April 12 at a Columbia apartment complex. He had been on the run for five months. Authories say Trev’von Pinckney, 20, is being charged with two counts of...
wach.com
'It's not worth it:' Deadly train collisions double in multiple counties in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — So far this year, two dozen people have lost their lives in deadly collisions with trains across South Carolina. It’s a harrowing statistic railroad safety advocates are working with highway patrol and the state department of transportation to put a stop to. Representatives with...
WYFF4.com
Woman found dead in Belk store bathroom inside Columbia, South Carolina mall, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The body of a woman was found in the bathroom of a Belk store inside a South Carolina mall Monday after not being seen by her coworkers or family since Thursday, according to police. The woman, identified as 63-year-old Bessie Durham, was a janitor at the...
abccolumbia.com
Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says student athletes from Palmetto Prep Academy will be assisting in the cleanup of a former homeless camp tomorrow. The athletes from Palmetto Prep will work to clean up left-over debris at the wooded piece of property from 9 am- 1...
coladaily.com
South Carolina native lands dream job at Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Carleisha Gilliam always knew she wanted to work in law enforcement. The Lexington County investigator said she told people she wanted to be an officer when she was around three or four years old. She stuck to that plan and graduated from Lander University and then went on to Columbia College, where she received a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice.
