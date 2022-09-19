Read full article on original website
James Cameron Once Felt That Tim Burton Was Miscast as the Director for ‘Planet of the Apes’
James Cameron was replaced by Fox for a planned ‘Planet of the Apes’ reboot with Tim Burton, who Cameron felt wasn't the right choice for the movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Goodnight Mommy’ reviews lament yet another needless horror remake
These days, a movie doesn’t even need to necessarily be bad to earn itself a couple of eyerolls; the bar now seems to be set at whether or not they can avoid the “unnecessary” label. Goodnight Mommy appears to have fallen victim to such a label, with...
Constantin Reveals Cast for Fantasy Epic Series ‘Hagen’
Constantin Film has unveiled the main cast for Hagen, its ambitious new fantasy series, billed as a reinterpretation of the Nibelungenlied, the German folk saga often cited as an inspiration for J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. Dutch actor Gijs Naber (Blackbook, The Story of My Wife) will star as the titular Hagen von Tronje in the project, alongside Jannis Niewöhner (Berlin Station, Amazon’s Beat) as his antagonist, the nearly-invincible hero Siegfried. Lilja van der Zwaag will play princess Kriemhild, Rosalinde Mynster the Valkyrie Brunhild, while Dominic Marcus Singer will take on the role of King Gunter. More from...
Telluride Review: Mark Cousins’ Documentary ‘My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock’
By this time, don’t we know just about everything there is to know about Alfred Hitchcock? Few, if any, other filmmakers have had their lives and careers examined, explored and analyzed as much as has the vaunted master of suspense. So unless incontrovertible evidence were to be suddenly found that the director secretly fathered a dozen illegitimate children by as many women and personally supplied Churchill with an untraceable poison powder to drop into Stalin’s tea in Yalta, only to see the prime minister chicken out, it’s quite unlikely that much new will ever be added to his life story...
ComicBook
Nope Featurette Explores the Creature Design of the Horrifying Jean Jacket (Exclusive)
Filmmaker Jordan Peele has been surprising audiences in a number of ways with his horror movies, with Nope continuing that trend earlier this year. While audiences were aware that the project would focus on some sort of alien visitation, when audiences finally realized the true threat of the otherworldly "Jean Jacket," it proved that Peele continues to offer unpredictable experiences. With the film headed to home video, a number of featurettes will further explore the mysteries of the narrative, including a featurette that explores how Jean Jacket was influenced by sea jellies. You can watch a clip from this featurette above and grab Nope now on Digital HD and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 25th.
Halloween Ends’ Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Big Change To Laurie In The New Slasher
The horror genre has been thriving for years now, thanks to acclaimed new and returning properties achieving box office and critical acclaim. Some of the best horror movie franchises have returned to theaters, a trend partially started by the massively successful 2018 Halloween movie. Two more sequels were quickly ordered from director David Gordon Green, and Halloween Ends’ Jamie Lee Curtis have revealed a big change to Laurie in the new slasher.
Mr. Harrigan's Phone Trailer: Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Look Like A Haunting Thrill
Netflix has an impressive track record with Stephen King adaptations thus far. In 2017, the streaming service premiered Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game (one of the best King movies of all time), and that was followed up by Vincenzo Natali's In The Tall Grass in 2019. Now that legacy is hopefully set to expand further with the release of John Lee Hancock's Mr. Harrigan's Phone – which just launched its debut trailer online.
Oscars 2023: Best Production Design Predictions
As previously noted, the Oscar crafts contenders embrace a wide range of genres, periods, subjects, themes, and settings this season, with a particular emphasis on the movies, music, and political/social activism. This definitely affects the production design race, in which world building is so integral and sci-fi and superhero films figure prominently. Matt Reeves’ noirish “The Batman” (Warner Bros.) is the early frontrunner, along with Baz Luhrmann’s delirious biopic “Elvis” (Warner Bros.), from two-time category winner Catherine Martin (“The Great Gatsby,” “Moulin Rouge!”), the director’s wife and creative partner. Martin competes with four other Oscar winners, previously recognized for their work...
Nicole Scherzinger Just Addressed The Previously Unseen "X Factor" Footage Of Her Creating One Direction, Not Simon Cowell
"Honestly, I never thought this footage would see the light of day. I thought Simon [Cowell] burned it."
Taylor Sheridan’s New Drama Adds Big Names Already Familiar to Fans of the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe
Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama ‘Lioness’ has added familiar faces LaMonica Garrett, Dave Annable, and James Jordan to the cast.
New ‘The Shining’ Film Killed by Bad ‘Doctor Sleep’ Box Office, Director Says: ‘I’ll Always Regret This Didn’t Happen’
“Doctor Sleep” director Mike Flanagan confirmed on Twitter that a planned sequel to his 2019 “The Shining” sequel is officially dead. The filmmaker cited the dismal box office performance of “Doctor Sleep” as the main reason why Warner Bros. isn’t moving forward with a “The Shining” prequel film focused on the character of Dick Hallorann (played in Stanley Kubrick’s film by Scatman Crothers and in “Doctor Sleep” by Carl Lumbly. “We were so close,” Flanagan wrote on Twitter about getting the Dick Hallorann movie made. “I’ll always regret this didn’t happen.” Flanagan also shared a fan-made poster for his scrapped “The Shining”...
AFI Fest Sets Red Carpet Premieres Including ‘Bardo,’ ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘She Said’
The American Film Institute’s Los Angeles-based film festival AFI Fest has revealed this year’s crop of red carpet galas including films from Alejandro González Iñárritu, Guillermo del Toro, Maria Schrader and Florian Zeller. As previously announced, AFI Fest will open with the world premiere of Apple’s Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me on Nov. 2 and close four days later with the U.S. premiere of Universal Pictures’ and Amblin Entertainment’s The Fabelmans from Steven Spielberg.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Andor,' 'Blonde' and MoreSelena Gomez Documentary 'My Mind and Me' to Open AFI Fest'The Music Man,' Starring Hugh...
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
wegotthiscovered.com
There can only be one: film fanatics debate the best performance in movie history
There have been plenty of amazing movies made over the many decades since the invention of the moving picture. However, truly great films, films that capture something profound, are not common occurrences. What makes a film exceptional comes down to many things, great direction, superb cinematography, emotionally charged music, and, of course, an astounding performance.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen
Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
EW.com
'Hobbit': Peter Jackson in the latest production diary -- WATCH
Fun fact! Over the 18 months of principal photography on The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey and The Hobbit: There and Back Again, the production went through an estimated 450 miles of yak hair. That's but one of the many oddly illuminating details tucked inside director Peter Jackson's latest video production...
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie fans debate where the ‘Planet of the Apes’ trilogy ranks among the all time greats
One of cinema’s first science fiction franchises Planet of the Apes saw an unlikely resurgence in the 2010s with an Andy Serkis-led trilogy, and now fans are ready to call it one of the best in cinema history. 2011 saw Rise of the Planet of the Apes hit cinemas,...
Collider
'Halloween Ends': Jamie Lee Curtis Discusses the Franchise's "Final Reckoning" in New Featurette
As Laurie Strode’s last stand against Michael Myers grows nearer, more content hinting at the events in Halloween Ends – which hitting theaters and Peacock on October 14 – is revealed. Most recently, a featurette provides audiences with even more content as well as an interview with the scream queen and horror icon herself, Jamie Lee Curtis.
Maya Hawke Is Manifesting a "Stranger Things" Spinoff For Robin and Steve
Maya Hawke has heard the fan pleas, and she's fully on board for a "Stranger Things" spinoff series about Robin and Steve. Following the cinematic spectacle of season four, which premiered on May 27 and ended on July 1, Hawke took a moment to reflect on her character's future in Hawkins, a town where being a teenager with D&D-obsessed friends is basically a supernatural curse.
Everything Coming To (And Leaving) Netflix – October 2022
It’s wild to think that we’re nearly at the end of September already… the last day of summer upon us. Fall is almost here, the weather is getting cooler, and days are getting shorter… that mean more time indoors and more time in front of the TV. And of course, when we’re nearing the end of the month, that also means that we have brand new movies, shows, and documentaries heading our way on Netflix. There’s also plenty of great […] The post Everything Coming To (And Leaving) Netflix – October 2022 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
